VIP AUDIO 9/15 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: McMahon documentary, best “win or retire” matches, selling listeners on a new promotion to watch, more (81 min.)

September 15, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Josh Mustacchio and Rich Fann talk about the following fun topics:

  • Selling listeners on a new promotion to watch
  • Best “win title or retire” matches
  • Shows that had a better episode that should have served as a finale vs the actual finale
  • Bo Dallas’ impersonation of Bray on Monday
  • Two hour raw and thoughts on that
  • Continued follow up on Rich’s thoughts on AEW/WWE talent exchanges
  • Bret Hart and his continued anger – is it justified?
  • Thoughts on McMahon documentary
  • Will WWE survive with a move to a limited house show schedule?

