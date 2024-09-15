VIP AUDIO 9/15 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: McMahon documentary, best “win or retire” matches, selling listeners on a new promotion to watch, more (81 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Josh Mustacchio and Rich Fann talk about the following fun topics:
- Selling listeners on a new promotion to watch
- Best “win title or retire” matches
- Shows that had a better episode that should have served as a finale vs the actual finale
- Bo Dallas’ impersonation of Bray on Monday
- Two hour raw and thoughts on that
- Continued follow up on Rich’s thoughts on AEW/WWE talent exchanges
- Bret Hart and his continued anger – is it justified?
- Thoughts on McMahon documentary
- Will WWE survive with a move to a limited house show schedule?
