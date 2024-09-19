WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (9/20): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, September 20, 2024

Where: Sacramento, Calif. at Golden 1 Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 13,329 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 13,723. The arena has a capacity of 19,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

L.A. Knight vs. Andrade – United States Championship match

Bayley & Naomi vs. Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton

Chelsea Green vs. Michin – Dumpster match

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will appear

