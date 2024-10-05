WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES (10/4): The return of AJ Styles, Ladder Match for Tag Titles, Garbage Bin match with Cheslea and Michin, Nia Jax-Bayley build, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Smackdown delivered a go-home show that buzzed with electricity generated by white-hot feuds and hard-hitting fights. One word came to mind as I watched: Pain! Does anybody want to be Angelo Dawkins this morning after his wild back bump onto a ladder? A great show with only a few missed beats, Smackdown promised great things to come from Bad Blood, and we are lucky to be along for the ride as WWE continues to be on top of the charts. As always, I’m Chris Adams, and you can reach me at cadamsowj@gmail.com if you think I’ve missed the target.

A.J. Styles/Carmelo Hayes/LA Knight – Hit

A.J. Styles’s return was long overdue, but the time away was necessary to allow for the face-turn to feel more natural. As much as this segment was a showcase for the returning Styles and the bravado of L.A. Knight, there was also another show of faith in Carmelo Hayes’s ability to grapple with and stand tall against two of the most popular wrestlers in the promotion. It is obvious WWE thinks highly of Hayes, and for good reason. His feud with Andrade has cemented him on the main roster as somebody to watch, as somebody to put the rocket on and shoot to the top. A great segment with title implications that made the U.S. Title scene something to be excited about after years of middling feuds or non-fighting champions.

A.J. Styles vs Carmelo Hayes – Hit

What began as a promising match ended in heartache. The chemistry on display between Carmelo Hayes and A.J. Styles promised something spectacular, not unlike the work between Hayes and Andrade. But when catastrophe struck, the dream match turned into a nightmare. Early in the match, Styles went down with an ankle injury, part of storyline that plays into a continued feud between Hayes and Styles that will allow him to overcome the criticism that he is old and washed. Clips from social media showed him walking on crutches backstage, but in this era of WWE’s incredible social media game, that was simply more fuel for the story. Hayes continues to thrive as an egotistical upstart hungry to prove his worth in the squared circle, and I’m becoming more a fan of his every week. He reminds me of prime Shawn Michaels during the New Generation.

Chelsea Green vs Michin – Hit

Let’s get the criticisms out of the way. This match could have used one more segment, and WWE could have taken away one of the unnecessary replay vignettes they forced us to sit through as if we weren’t watching what happened 20 minutes ago. Secondly, I would have loved to have seen more use of the garbage itself, but I understand why they may not have been willing to get the ring filthy halfway through the show. Both wrestlers continued to prove their worth as they are given more time in the spotlight. Chelsea Green is willing to put her body on the line to make her opponents look amazing, and that’s exactly what happened last night. Michin crushing Green in a trash can after a top rope Swanton Bomb followed by a powerbomb through a table into a dumpster meant that this match easily secured the Match of the Night. Both performers deserve places higher on the card and I hope that Triple H gives them pushes that reflect their value.

Bayley/Nia Ajax/Tiffany Stratton – Miss

This segment didn’t work for me. The interactions felt largely stilted, with the exception of Bailey going after Tiffany Stratton and calling her a “stupid bitch.” The segment itself lost credibility when one of the key points Bayley made was how Nia Jax was having an all-time run as champion. You may disagree with me, but I don’t see anything happening in Jax’s run that makes it an all-timer – and this is coming from someone who is a fan of her recent work. It feels oddly like the Judgment Day’s current tag title reign. The belts are around their waist, but it feels like we are waiting for the right feud to come along. Let’s hope Tiffany Stratton cashes in soon so there’s more than just talking when it comes to the Women’s Championship scene. If we’re lucky, Stratton walks out of Bad Blood as the new champion.

Chelsea greens walk of shame – Hit

I could smell her through my television. Green wildly succeeds in every thankless spot or segment she is given. Comedy in wrestling is not my favorite pairing, but this was phenomenal. That being said, I would love for WWE to find a way to synthesize the comedic elements of Green’s character while also allowing her incredible ring finesse to be highlighted. If anyone needs to understand how amazing Green can be, search for her work in Lucha Underground. You won’t look at her the same again.

Naomi vs Tiffany Stratton – Hit

As I watched this match unfold, I was initially underwhelmed. It seemed like it was going to be my first true miss of the night, in-ring wise. Yet as it played on, a palpable sense of desperation seemed to take over as both wrestlers were fighting for more than just a three-count victory. Naomi continues to struggle in finding her place on the roster. Tiffany Stratton wants to step out of the shadow of her queen. Both wrestlers had strong motivations to come out on top and they more than proved their worth. It was Naomi’s best match since returning at the Royal Rumble, and Stratton utilized new moves that played to the strengths of her gymnastics background. I wouldn’t mind seeing this feud continue if it means we could see what they can do when the shackles are off and they are given the freedom to fight how they want to. I think they could do incredible work at a PLE. By the way, did anybody expect Stratton’s handstand reversal into a basement drop kick? Her feet said “Toodles!” to Naomi as she kicked her right in the jaw.

DIY-Street Profits-The Bloodline – Hit

I’m still thinking about Angelo Dawkins flipping over the ropes to the floor, back-first, into a ladder. For a big man, he moves with unbelievable grace. My man willingly gave of his body for the love of the game! If Chelsea Green is my overall wrestler of the night, Angelo Dawkins holds that honor for the men. A chaotic, wild, and dangerous match that over-delivered in every respect, save the finish. My son and I set in angry silence as Tama Tonga grabbed the belts and secured a Bloodline victory. Something about the match said to me that the Street Profits were going to get the gold, and as Montez Ford leapt from the rope to the ladder my hope grew larger and larger. A Bloodline victory was to be expected heading into Bad Blood, but I’m ready to see the Profits wearing gold. The match was too full of highlights and body-breaking spots to list them all, but I would be failing in my duties if I did not point out the ladder-infused Meet in the Middle that DIY did to Tonga Loa. It looked gnarly, with fatal consequences, but it felt so good to watch a member of the Bloodline suffer like that. I expected a fun match. I did not expect the amazing cacophony of violent danger we were graced with last night. If Bad Blood can match the tone of last night’s Smackdown, then we will be eating good.

