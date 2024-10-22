VIP AUDIO 10/21 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Breakker vs. Jey for IC Title, Tag Title Shot Qualifiers, Wyatt Sicks return, Seth-Reed brawl, more (19 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Oct. 21 edition of WWE Raw featuring Bron Breakker vs. Jey Uso for IC Title, Tag Title Shot Qualifiers including more tension between Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, the Wyatt Sicks return, Seth Rollins-Bronson Reed brawl, and more.

