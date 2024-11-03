FREE PODCAST 11/3 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss Vince McMahon’s return to live TV, major new Survivor Series stipulation, Seth Rollins and Randy Orton developments, Rusev’s U.S. Title win (101 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (11-4-2014), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss with callers last night’s Raw including Vince McMahon’s return to live TV, major new Survivor Series stipulation, Seth Rollins and Randy Orton developments, Rusev’s U.S. Title win, and much more.

