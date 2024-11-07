VIP AUDIO 10/24 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): End game for Moxley story? Will Trump stop Vince investigation? Greatest tag team eras? OG Storyline rushed? More (48 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

End game for Jon Moxley angle?

Grading the Young Bucks since heel turn

Should The Elite reunite to fend off Fox?

Todd’s take on Tyler the Creator from hip hop realm

Will Drew McIntyre be traded to Smackdown for Kevin Owens?

Should Vince McMahon do a podcast to try to reconnect with his audience?

Would Vince McMahon have been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame if not for the allegations?

Should AEW start their own Hall of Fame?

Will the March 2025 European editions of Raw air live on Netflix or on tape delay?

Listing some more wrestlers who are in the L.A. Knight realm of upper-mid-card push?

Why don’t more people talk about Lex Luger’s role in the death of Elizabeth?

Will Donald Trump be more heavily involved in UFC in the future as an announcer or otherwise?

Why do lawless actions go unpunished in pro wrestling?

Should Cody Rhodes get more backlash for fawning over the Crown Jewel Title belt?

Does it seem the OG Bloodline storyline has sped up?

What are some of the best tag team eras in history in various promotions?

Is Dana White’s fascistic rant at Donald Trump’s victory rally reason to stop supporting UFC?

What are the implications on Vince McMahon’s legal situation with Trump winning reelection?

Could the initial Saudi Arabia deal be related to Trump?

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO