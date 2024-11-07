VIP AUDIO 10/24 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): End game for Moxley story? Will Trump stop Vince investigation? Greatest tag team eras? OG Storyline rushed? More (48 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
- End game for Jon Moxley angle?
- Grading the Young Bucks since heel turn
- Should The Elite reunite to fend off Fox?
- Todd’s take on Tyler the Creator from hip hop realm
- Will Drew McIntyre be traded to Smackdown for Kevin Owens?
- Should Vince McMahon do a podcast to try to reconnect with his audience?
- Would Vince McMahon have been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame if not for the allegations?
- Should AEW start their own Hall of Fame?
- Will the March 2025 European editions of Raw air live on Netflix or on tape delay?
- Listing some more wrestlers who are in the L.A. Knight realm of upper-mid-card push?
- Why don’t more people talk about Lex Luger’s role in the death of Elizabeth?
- Will Donald Trump be more heavily involved in UFC in the future as an announcer or otherwise?
- Why do lawless actions go unpunished in pro wrestling?
- Should Cody Rhodes get more backlash for fawning over the Crown Jewel Title belt?
- Does it seem the OG Bloodline storyline has sped up?
- What are some of the best tag team eras in history in various promotions?
- Is Dana White’s fascistic rant at Donald Trump’s victory rally reason to stop supporting UFC?
- What are the implications on Vince McMahon’s legal situation with Trump winning reelection?
- Could the initial Saudi Arabia deal be related to Trump?
