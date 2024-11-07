News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/24 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): End game for Moxley story? Will Trump stop Vince investigation? Greatest tag team eras? OG Storyline rushed? More (48 min.)

November 7, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

  • End game for Jon Moxley angle?
  • Grading the Young Bucks since heel turn
  • Should The Elite reunite to fend off Fox?
  • Todd’s take on Tyler the Creator from hip hop realm
  • Will Drew McIntyre be traded to Smackdown for Kevin Owens?
  • Should Vince McMahon do a podcast to try to reconnect with his audience?
  • Would Vince McMahon have been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame if not for the allegations?
  • Should AEW start their own Hall of Fame?
  • Will the March 2025 European editions of Raw air live on Netflix or on tape delay?
  • Listing some more wrestlers who are in the L.A. Knight realm of upper-mid-card push?
  • Why don’t more people talk about Lex Luger’s role in the death of Elizabeth?
  • Will Donald Trump be more heavily involved in UFC in the future as an announcer or otherwise?
  • Why do lawless actions go unpunished in pro wrestling?
  • Should Cody Rhodes get more backlash for fawning over the Crown Jewel Title belt?
  • Does it seem the OG Bloodline storyline has sped up?
  • What are some of the best tag team eras in history in various promotions?
  • Is Dana White’s fascistic rant at Donald Trump’s victory rally reason to stop supporting UFC?
  • What are the implications on Vince McMahon’s legal situation with Trump winning reelection?
  • Could the initial Saudi Arabia deal be related to Trump?

