WWEWWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Is it worth your time to watch this behind-the-scene footage of CM Punk’s return at Survivor Series last year?

Last year at Survivor Series: WarGames, everyone got the shock of their life when “Cult of Personality” by Living Colour sounded over the speakers. People couldn’t believe what they were hearing. Then a few seconds later, C.M. Punk stepped onto the Allstate Arena stage, making his return to WWE after nine years.

Everyone was reacting, posting on social media, and just having fun. WWE celebrated the one year anniversary of his return by posting a nearly ten minute video of the backstage behind the scenes on their YouTube channel. One thing the channel has done especially well is producing various behind-the-scenes looks at returns, PPVs, etc. that show viewers what goes on backstage. This BTS has probably been the most anticipated one yet, as the Second City Saint came back home after years away.

This was a great video that showcased a night that many people thought would never happen. Given how his departure from the company went down nearly ten years earlier and what he said about WWE afterward, everyone had discounted him returning ever again. There was too much animosity to ever foresee a reunion. But when Triple H took over for Vince McMahon, and after his firing from AEW, hardcore fans started to hope that the door was open.

Indeed, Punk returned on a night that will be remembered for years to come.

I enjoyed how surprised and happy many people were that he was back, including Triple H and Randy Orton. It must’ve been shocking for even them to see Punk standing there in front of them. Bayley’s reaction was great as well, with her knowing that she was witnessing history. Punk also looked happy to be back in WWE, which is a stark contrast to his opinion of the company just a short few years ago.

Overall, this was an exciting video that took viewers even deeper into a historic night for the company. There are few returns that have reached that top level of greatness, and Punk’s return is definitely one of the best. No one saw it coming, and after the broken relationship between him and the company a decade ago, Punk literally shocked everyone by making what has been a great decision so far.

Seeing everyone’s smiling faces throughout the video shows the viewers that there is no bad blood anymore between Punk and WWE. He’s happy to be back, the younger wrestlers have someone new to learn from, and everyone that was backstage got a chance to be a part of a night that will be remembered for years to come.

