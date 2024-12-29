News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 12/29 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Powell & Caldwell discuss Raw setting stage for Rumble & WM30, is Bryan now Rumble favorite, Authority brought back early, more (135 min.)

December 29, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (12-30-2014), PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and Jason Powell of Prowrestling.net, they discuss with live callers last night’s Raw in-depth. Plus, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, more WWE discussion, plus TNA, New Japan, and Global Force.

