New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches, lineups, singles champions, and tag champions, English and Japanese commentary availability

Note: This page will serve as the central place for Pro Wrestling Torch readers to find out about upcoming New Japan event and PPV lineups. All these events require a monthly subscription to NJPWWorld.com to gain access to them to view. If an event is available on another platform, I will note it on the list of events below.

Also, we will keep an updated list of all the current singles and tag team champions updated as title changes occur throughout the year.

G1 CLIMAX 34 CENTRAL – A comprehensive guide to watching the G1 Climax tournament including event reviews from PWTorch.com staffers.

CURRENT NJPW SINGLES CHAMPIONS

IWGP World Hvt. Champion: Zack Sabre Jr.

IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion: Konsosuke Takeshita

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion: El Desperado

IWGP Women’s Champion: Mayo Iwatani

Strong Openweight Women’s Champion: Mercedes Mone

Strong Openweight Champion: Gabe Kidd

NJPW World TV Champion: ELP

CURRENT NJPW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS

IWGP World Hvt. Tag Team Champions: The Young Bucks (Matt & Nicholas Jackson)

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Ichiban Sweet Boys (Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita)

NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champions: Toru Yano & Boltin Oleg & Hiroshi Tanahashi

Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions:

NEW JAPAN TOURNAMENT WINNERS 2025

NJPW Cup 2025:

G1 Climax 35:

BOSJ:

WTL 2025:

Super Jr. Tag League 202:

NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING SCHEDULE 2025

How to Watch

New Japan World currently has an app on Amazon Fire Stick

You can also watch New Japan World on the New Japan World app on most tablets and smartphones. You can also watch without an app on most laptops.

NJPW Strong PPVs are currently airing on NJPW World with a subscription.

IMPORTANT NOTES

Most NJPW shows are available for replay on NJPW World shortly after live airings end.

JANUARY NJPW EVENTS

NJPW Strong Battle in the Valley, Jan. 11, San Jose Civic Center (Airing live on NJPW World and on Triller TV PPV with English and Japanese commentary).

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Hechicero – non-title

NJPW Strong Champion Gabe Kidd vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Sumie Sakai retirement match: Hiromu Takahashi & Yuka Sakazaki & Mayu Iwatani vs. Sumie Sakai & Evil & Sho

Jorel Nelson & Royce Issacs defend against Rocky Romero & Yoh – New Japan Strong Tag Team Championship match

Fred Rosser & Matt Vandagriff vs.TMDK (Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito)

El Desperado vs. Taiji Ishimori – IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion

Konosuke Takeshita defends against Kushida – NEVER Openweight Championship match

NJPW World TV Champion El Phantasmo vs. Jeff Cobb

FEBRUARY NJPW EVENTS

NJPW New Beginning in Osaka, Feb. 11, EDION arena. (Airing live on NJPW World and on Triller TV on PPV with English and Japanese commentary).