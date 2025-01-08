AEW COLLISION REPORT (1/4): Zilem’s report on Garcia vs. Briscoe for the TNT Title, Private Party vs. Andretti & Rush for AEW Tag Titles, Rated FTR vs. Learning Tree, Toni Storm in action

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT

JANUARY 4, 2025

CHARLOTTE, N.C. AT BOJANGLES COLISEUM

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

REPORT BY BRIAN ZILEM PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcers: Arkady Aura

[HOUR ONE]

-Mark Briscoe opens the show to hype the TNT match against Daniel Garcia. The Learning Tree and Rated FTR hype up their six-man tag in backstage segments.

-The Collision opening theme by Elton John aired.

-Tony Schiavone welcomed everyone to the show.

(1) DANIEL GARCIA vs. MARK BRISCOE-TNT Title match

Daddy Magic joined the commentary team for the match. The match started slow for both men, and there was a dueling chant from the crowd. Garcia worked over Briscoe’s knees to slow the match’s pace. There was posturing from both men, as Briscoe wanted Garcia to come on the outside of the ring, and Garcia wanted Briscoe to go inside the ring. Briscoe hit a brainbuster for the first pin attempt of the match, but Garcia kicked out at one. Garcia followed up with three twists and shouts on Briscoe for a near fall. Briscoe finally got Garcia to the outside, which allowed Briscoe to hit a running dropkick through the ropes and follow up with a running blockbuster. [C]

After the break, both men brawled on the apron, crashed, and burned as they went for a suplex. Garcia hit a side suplex, but Briscoe fired up to hit a clothesline as both men were laid out. Briscoe got to his feet to hit a fisherman buster for a close near fall. Garcia kicked out of a powerbomb and held on to the official’s leg. Knife edge chops were exchanged from both men. Garcia spiked Briscoe with a power driver, but Garcia didn’t cover Briscoe’s right shoulder, which allowed him to kick out at two. Garcia looked in the Dragontamer submission, but Briscoe could not reach the bottom ropes to break the hold. As the ring announcer confirmed, the match had three minutes left. Briscoe threw everything but the kitchen sink at Garcia, including a Jaydriver; however, before the official could count the three, Garcia grabbed the ropes. Briscoe went for the Cut Throat Driver in the match’s closing moments, but Garcia reversed the move into a jackknife cover to secure the pinfall and retain the TNT title.

WINNER: Daniel Garcia retains the TNT Title in 18:15

(Brian’s Thoughts: The match started slow but kicked into high gear after the commercial break. With the score being 1-1, I wouldn’t be surprised if this led to a rubber match.)

-The Deathriders cut a promo backstage. Wheeler Yuta called out Jay White. Jon Moxley said they crossed the line and created a whole new mess. Moxley said Cope had defied the law of nature by returning after being on the shelf for nearly a decade. If you continue down this road, you find nothing good Hell on Earth.”

-A recap was shown from AEW Dynamite, where Jeff Jarrett signed his last talent contract.

(2) JEFF JARRETT vs. AARON SOLO

WINNER: Jeff Jarrett in 1:29

(Brian’s Thoughts: On the latest episode, My cohost Amin and I on the PWTorch “Collision Cafe” podcast (VIP-exclusive) discussed how if Jarrett was going to be gold in 2025, it should be the Owen Hart tournament.)

-A recap was shown from AEW Dynamite where Ricochet jumped Swerve Strickland

(3) PRIVATE PARTY (Quen & Zay) vs. ACTION ANDRETTI & LIO RUSH-AEW World Tag Team Title match

The bell rang, and the match broke down immediately, where all four men brawled on the outside. Rush and Andretti suplexed Quen on the apron. Rush went for a quick cover, but Quen kicked out a one. Andretti landed a dropkick in the corner onto Quen and went for a cover, but Quen kicked out at two. Andretti and Rush hit a double-teamed suplex on Quen. [C]

After the break, Quen finally got the hot tag on Zay and ran wild. Zay hit a DVD for a close-near fall. Andretti and Rush hit the Gin and Juice on Quen for a close near fall. The match broke down, and all four men were laid out. Zay hit a shooting star press, but Andretti broke up the pin attempt. In the closing moments, Andretti went for a roll-up onto Quen. Rush helped him hold the ropes, but Dante Martin came from the front row to stop Rush, which allowed Quen to pin Andretti to retain the Tag Team Titles and secure the pinfall victory.

WINNERS: Private Party retains the Tag Team Titles in 13:46

(Brian’s Thoughts: The match was fine, but overall, Private Party is still missing a lot to connect with me from a wrestling and character perspective.)

-Darby Allin highlight package was shown

-Lexy Nair interviewed Cope backstage. Cope said he targeted Moxley because he attacked his friends. Chris Jericho interrupted the interview, and Cope shared the history between both men.

Check out the latest episode of the “All Elite Conversation Club” with Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

[HOUR TWO]

-A recap was shown from AEW Dynamite, with Jay White hitting the Blad Runner onto Wheeler Yuta and helping Rated FTR win the main event.

(4) TONI STORM vs. DEONNA PURRAZZO (w/Taya Valkyrie)

Storm went for a handshake, and Purrazzo gave her a slap to the face. Taya Valkyrie got in the face of Storm. Purrazzo hit Storm with a cannonball to the outside. [C]

After the break, Storm hit a Perfect Plex for a near-fall. Valkyrie jumped on the apron to distract Storm. The distraction allowed Purrazzo to hit a pump kick for a near fall. Both women exchanged stiff forearm shots to the face. Storm followed up with DDT for a near fall. In the closing moments of the match, Valkyrie went for another distraction. Storm took her out and rolled up Purrazzo with an inside cradle to secure the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Toni Storm in 9:20

(Brian’s Thoughts: Storm continues to show range and depth as a character as she moves away from the Timeless Toni Storm and stacks up wins.)

-A backstage segment was shown from a heated conversation between Christopher Daniels and Hangman Page. After Page slaps Daniels, he snaps, and Daniels charges after Page. Daniels busted his head after heat-butting Page.

-A backstage segment from AEW Dynamite was shown with Max Caster and Anthony Bowens arguing after their loss to the Hurt Syndicate.

(5) BRIAN CAGE vs. DANTE MARTIN w/Leila Grey) vs. KOMANDER w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. THE BEAST MORTOS-100.000 Dollar High-Speed Collision Four-Way Match

WINNER: Brian Cage in 9:21

-FTR was backstage with the Rock and Roll Express. The OutRunners also came backstage and did the Predator handshake with the Rock and Roll Express.

(6) RATED FTR (Cash Wheeler, Cope & Dax Harwood) vs. THE LEARNING TREE (Big Bill, Bryan Keith & Chris Jericho)

WINNER: Rated FTR in 16:46

-Post-match, Cope grabbed a mic, and the Death Riders were shown on the big screen. The Death Riders had the Rock and Roll Express tied up. The OutRunners came down to help but were jumped from behind by the Death Riders. Rated FTR came to the back for the save.

FINAL THOUGHTS: AEW had many plates spinning within 48 hours, so showcasing everyone on this first episode of Collision simulcast on Max would be challenging. Though the opener and main event were solid, this show was missing the Will Ospreay or Kenny Omega match to give Max subscriptions a reason to tune in regularly.

Also check out John Taylor Jr.’s report on this episode here at PWTorch for another perspective: AEW COLLISION RESULTS (1/4): Taylor’s report on Garcia vs. Briscoe for TNT Title, Private Party vs. Andretti & Rush for AEW Tag Team Titles, Rated FTR vs. The Learning Tree, Jarrett vs. Solo