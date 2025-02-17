VIP PODCAST 2/17 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (2-14-2007): Real Deal with Pat McNeill interview with ROH booker Gabe Sapolsky, Hot Five Stories, Listener Mail, more (30 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from Feb. 14, 2007 featuring an interview with ROH booker Gabe Sapolsky, the Real Deal Question of the Week, the Hot Five Stories of the Week, Listener Mail, the Indy Line-Up of the Week, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO