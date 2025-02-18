FREE PODCAST 2/18 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk Rumble winner possibilities men and women, McDonagh scare, Omega, Mariah-Storm, TNA-WWE, more (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

The men’s and women’s Elimination Chamber favorites including whether the obvious choices are less obvious because of Jey Uso’s Royal Rumble win with a sidebar mini-rant on reporting spoilers on things that haven’t happened but are “the plans”

If John Cena doesn’t win the Chamber and face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, what are other options for him

A few weeks later, is the Jey Uso win at the Rumble looking better or worse, and how can they fill two-plus months before the match

Is Jey’s lack of four-star singles match pedigree really a big deal?

Did WWE damage Roxanne Perez or are they up to something that will work out just fine?

First impressions of WWF LFG reality series on A&E

Are Evolves, NXT, LFG, and their recruiting and development programs reducing the vibrance of the indy scene and making it less likely tomorrow’s stars will get valuable experience there?

When will there be signs of a decline in WWE’s popularity and will ticket sales and attendance be the more relevant indicator?

AEW Grand Slam review including assessment of production choices, weak NBA cross-promotion, and every match with a focus on the Toni Storm-Mariah May storyline

