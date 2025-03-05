New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches, lineups, singles champions, and tag champions, English and Japanese commentary availability

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Note: This page will serve as the central place for Pro Wrestling Torch readers to find out about upcoming New Japan event and PPV lineups. All these events require a monthly subscription to NJPWWorld.com to gain access to them to view. If an event is available on another platform, I will note it on the list of events below.

Also, we will keep an updated list of all the current singles and tag team champions updated as title changes occur throughout the year.

G1 CLIMAX 34 CENTRAL – A comprehensive guide to watching the G1 Climax tournament including event reviews from PWTorch.com staffers.

If you have any questionso or comments about this page or NJPW in general contact Sean at pwtorchsean@gmail.com. Follow him on BlueSky @seanradican

CURRENT NJPW SINGLES CHAMPIONS

IWGP World Hvt. Champion: Hirooki Goto

IWGP Global Hvt. Champion: Yota Tsuji

IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion: Konsosuke Takeshita

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion: El Desperado

IWGP Women’s Champion: Mayo Iwatani

Strong Openweight Women’s Champion: Mercedes Mone

Strong Openweight Champion: Gabe Kidd

NJPW World TV Champion: ELP

CURRENT NJPW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS

IWGP World Hvt. Tag Team Champions: L.I.J. (Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi)

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Ichiban Sweet Boys (Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita)

NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champions: House of Torture (Ran Narita & Yujiro Takahashi & Sho)

Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions: West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson)

NEW JAPAN TOURNAMENT WINNERS 2025

NJPW Cup 2025:

G1 Climax 35:

BOSJ:

WTL 2025:

Super Jr. Tag League 2025:

NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING SCHEDULE 2025

How to Watch

New Japan World currently has an app on Amazon Fire Stick

You can also watch New Japan World on the New Japan World app on most tablets and smartphones. You can also watch without an app on most laptops.

NJPW Strong PPVs are currently airing on NJPW World with a subscription.

IMPORTANT NOTES

Most NJPW shows are available for replay on NJPW World shortly after live airings end.

MARCH NJPW EVENTS

NJPW 53 Anniversary Show, March 6, Ota-ku Gymnasium. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Hirooki Goto defends vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion El Desperado vs. Francesco Akira

Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji vs. Evil & Dick Togo & Yujiro Takahashi & Sho

Gabe Kidd & Drilla Moloney vs. Ren Narita & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Taichi & Yuya Uemura & Taka Michinoku vs. Sanada & Taichi Ishimori & Gedo

Ryohei Oiwa & Hartley Jackson vs. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens

NJPW World TV Champion El Phantasmo vs. mystery opponent in an Open Challenge match

NJPW New Japan Cup (First Round), March 7, Korakeun Hall. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

Yota Tsuji vs. Evil (winner faces David Finlay)

Yuya Uemura vs. Sanada (winner faces Yoshi-Hashi)

NJPW New Japan Cup (First Round), March 8, Korakeun Hall. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

Ryohei Oiwa vs. Chase Owens (winner faces Zack Sabre Jr.)

Gabe Kidd vs. Ren Narita (winner faces Taichi)

NJPW New Japan Cup, March 9 (First Round), Baycom Gymnasium. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

ELP vs. Great-O-Khan (winner faces Shota Umino)

Tetsuya Naito vs. Callum Newman (winner faces Jeff Cobb)

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Drilla Moloney (winner faces TJP)

Boltin Oleg vs. Bad Luck Fale (winner faces Shingo Takagi)9

NJPW New Japan Cup, March 11 (Second Round), Zip Arena Okayama. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

David Finlay vs. Yota Tsuji vs. Evil winner (March 7)

Yoshi-Hashi vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Sanada winner (March 7)

Zack Sabre Jr. Ryohei Oiwa vs. Chase Owens winner (March 8)

NJPW New Japan Cup, March 12 (Second Round), Uwajima-city General Gymnasium. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

Taichi vs. Gabe Kidd vs. Ren Narita winner (March 8)

Shota Umino vs. Great O-Khan vs. ELP winner (March 9)

NJPW New Japan Cup, March 12 (Second Round), Kanaoka Park Gymnasium. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

Jeff Cobb vs. Tetsuya Naito vs. Callum Newman winner (March 9)

TJP vs. Tomohiro Ishii vs. Drilla Moloney winner (March 9)

Shingo Takagi vs. Bad Luck Fale vs. Boltin Oleg winner (March 9)

NJPW New Japan Cup, March 15 (Quarterfinal Round), Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

NJPW New Japan Cup, March 16 (Semi-final Round), Shizuoka. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

NJPW New Japan Cup, March 17 (Semi-final Round), Fukushima. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

NJPW New Japan Cup Final, March 20. Ao-re Nagaoka, Ota-ku Gymnasium. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

APRIL NJPW EVENTS

NJPW Sakura Genesis PPV, April 5, Ryogoku Sumo Hall. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

Hirooki Goto vs. NJPW Cup 2025 winner

NJPW Windy City Riot, April 11, Wintrust arena. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Konosuke Takeshita – Tanahshi’s last U.S match

Strong Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd vs. Tomohiro Ishii – 30 Minute Iron Man match

Already announced for this show are IWGP World Hvt. Champion Hirooki Goto

NJPW Wrestling Redzone, April 26: Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

MAY NJPW EVENTS

NJPW event, May 3, Fukuoka International Center. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

NJPW event, May 4, Fukuoka International Center. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

NJPW Resurgence PPV, May 9, Toyota Arena. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

Already announced for this show are IWGP World Hvt. Champion Hirooki Goto and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Morne.

JUNE NJPW EVENTS

NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 32 finals, June 1, Ota-ku Gymnasium. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

NJPW event, June 15, Osaka Jo Hall. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

NJPW event, June 29, Dolphina’s Arena Nagoya. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

JULY NJPW EVENTS

NJPW event, July 4, Tokyo Budokan. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 1, July 19, Hokkai Kita-Yell. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 2, July 20, Hokkai Kita-Yell. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

AUGUST NJPW EVENTS

NJPW G1 Climax 35: Semi-Finals, Aug. 16, Ariake Arena. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

NJPW G1 Climax 35 Final, Aug. 17, Ariake Arena. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door London, Aug. 24, London, England.

SEPTEMBER NJPW EVENTS