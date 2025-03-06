FREE PODCAST 3/6 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: NWO on “A Moment of Bliss,” Firefly Funhouse sets stage for Cena, Mandy-Otis, on-site correspondent, callers (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (3-6-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Mike Meyers from PWTorch.com’s WWE Main Event TV reports and WWE PPV Kickoff Show reports to discuss with live callers WWE Smackdown including the NWO on “A Moment of Bliss,” Firefly Funhouse sets stage for John Cena vs. The Fiend, Mandy-Otis developments, Tag Team Gauntlet with PPV ramifications, a counter-productive Sheamus vs. Apollo Crews match, and more. They also talk with an on-site correspondent from Buffalo.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO