VIP PODCAST 3/11 – Everything with Rich & Wade: TKO showing up more on WWE TV, Seth-Punk with Roman’s return, Cena-Cody, Ric Flair, AEW injured list, Heyman backstage mentoring (51 min.)

The Shinsuke Nakamura report that didn’t exist

TKO’s presence on WWE TV and celebrities everywhere

Seth Rollins vs. C.M. Punk in a cage with Roman Reigns returning and Paul Heyman consoling Punk

The state of the Cody Rhodes-John Cena hype

Ric Flair’s odd statements about his AEW employment status and Cena’s number of title reigns compared to Charlotte

Paul Heyman’s mentoring behind the scenes of Bron Breakker and others

Chelsea Green and her “Slaygents”

