VIP PODCAST 3/11 – Everything with Rich & Wade: TKO showing up more on WWE TV, Seth-Punk with Roman’s return, Cena-Cody, Ric Flair, AEW injured list, Heyman backstage mentoring (51 min.)

- The Shinsuke Nakamura report that didn’t exist
- TKO’s presence on WWE TV and celebrities everywhere
- Seth Rollins vs. C.M. Punk in a cage with Roman Reigns returning and Paul Heyman consoling Punk
- The state of the Cody Rhodes-John Cena hype
- Ric Flair’s odd statements about his AEW employment status and Cena’s number of title reigns compared to Charlotte
- Paul Heyman’s mentoring behind the scenes of Bron Breakker and others
- Chelsea Green and her “Slaygents”
