News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 3/11 – Everything with Rich & Wade: TKO showing up more on WWE TV, Seth-Punk with Roman’s return, Cena-Cody, Ric Flair, AEW injured list, Heyman backstage mentoring (51 min.)

March 11, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

  • The Shinsuke Nakamura report that didn’t exist
  • TKO’s presence on WWE TV and celebrities everywhere
  • Seth Rollins vs. C.M. Punk in a cage with Roman Reigns returning and Paul Heyman consoling Punk
  • The state of the Cody Rhodes-John Cena hype
  • Ric Flair’s odd statements about his AEW employment status and Cena’s number of title reigns compared to Charlotte
  • Paul Heyman’s mentoring behind the scenes of Bron Breakker and others
  • Chelsea Green and her “Slaygents”

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025