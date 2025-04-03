New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches, lineups, singles champions, and tag champions, English and Japanese commentary availability

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Note: This page will serve as the central place for Pro Wrestling Torch readers to find out about upcoming New Japan event and PPV lineups. All these events require a monthly subscription to NJPWWorld.com to gain access to them to view. If an event is available on another platform, I will note it on the list of events below.

Also, we will keep an updated list of all the current singles and tag team champions updated as title changes occur throughout the year.

G1 CLIMAX 34 CENTRAL – A comprehensive guide to watching the G1 Climax tournament including event reviews from PWTorch.com staffers.

If you have any questionso or comments about this page or NJPW in general contact Sean at pwtorchsean@gmail.com. Follow him on BlueSky @seanradican

CURRENT NJPW SINGLES CHAMPIONS

IWGP World Hvt. Champion: Hirooki Goto

IWGP Global Hvt. Champion: Yota Tsuji

IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion: Konsosuke Takeshita

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion: El Desperado

IWGP Women’s Champion: Mayo Iwatani

Strong Openweight Women’s Champion: Mercedes Mone

Strong Openweight Champion: Gabe Kidd

NJPW World TV Champion: ELP

CURRENT NJPW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS

IWGP World Hvt. Tag Team Champions: L.I.J. (Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi)

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Ichiban Sweet Boys (Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita)

NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champions: House of Torture (Ran Narita & Yujiro Takahashi & Sho)

Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions: West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson)

NEW JAPAN TOURNAMENT WINNERS 2025

NJPW Cup 2025: David Finlay

G1 Climax 35:

BOSJ:

WTL 2025:

Super Jr. Tag League 2025:

NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING SCHEDULE 2025

How to Watch

New Japan World currently has an app on Amazon Fire Stick

You can also watch New Japan World on the New Japan World app on most tablets and smartphones. You can also watch without an app on most laptops.

NJPW Strong PPVs are currently airing on NJPW World with a subscription.

IMPORTANT NOTES

Most NJPW shows are available for replay on NJPW World shortly after live airings end.

APRIL NJPW EVENTS

NJPW Road to Sakura Genesis, April 4, Korakuen Hall. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion El Desperado vs. Clark Connors

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions TMDK (Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita) vs. Bullet Club War Dogs (Robbie X & Taiji Ishimori)

Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi & Yoh & Master Wato vs. Bullet Club War Dogs (David Finlay & Gabe Kidd & Drilla Moloney & Gedo)

LIJ (Yota Tsuji & Shingo Takagi) vs. House of Torture (Evil & Dick Togo)

LIJ (Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi & Bushi) vs. United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Callum Newman & Jakob Austin Young)

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Ryusuke Taguchi

Katsuya Murashima & Ninja Mack vs. Yuya Koroku & Mao

NJPW Sakura Genesis PPV, April 5, Ryogoku Sumo Hall. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Hirooki Goto vs. David Finlay

IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion Yota Tsuji vs. Evil

IWGP Tag Team Champions LIJ (Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi) vs. The United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Callum Newman)

NEVER Openweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ryohei Oiwa

NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champions House of Torture (Sho & Yujiro Takahashi & Ren Narita) vs. War Dogs (Gabe Kidd & Drilla Moloney & Taiji Ishimori)

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Shota Umino

NJPW World TV Champion El Phantasmo vs. Great-O-Khan

Yuya Uemura vs. Sanada

Katsuya Murashima vs. Daiki Nagai

NJPW Windy City Riot, April 11, Wintrust arena. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Konosuke Takeshita – Tanahshi’s last U.S match

Strong Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd vs. Tomohiro Ishii – 30 Minute Iron Man match

David Finlay vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson vs. Kushida & Kevin Knight

LIJ (Tetsuya Naito & Titan) vs. Rocky Romero & El Phantasmo

Azm vs. Mayu Iwatani – Number one contenders match for Strong Women’s title

Already announced for this show are IWGP World Hvt. Champion Hirooki Goto

NJPW Wrestling Redzone, April 26: Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

MAY NJPW EVENTS

NJPW event, May 3, Fukuoka International Center. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

NJPW event, May 4, Fukuoka International Center. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

NJPW Resurgence PPV, May 9, Toyota Arena. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary)

Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone vs. Azm vs. Mayu Iwatani winner on April 11

Already announced for this show are IWGP World Hvt. Champion Hirooki Goto and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone.

JUNE NJPW EVENTS

NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 32 finals, June 1, Ota-ku Gymnasium. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

NJPW event, June 15, Osaka Jo Hall. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

NJPW event, June 29, Dolphina’s Arena Nagoya. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

JULY NJPW EVENTS

NJPW event, July 4, Tokyo Budokan. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 1, July 19, Hokkai Kita-Yell. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 2, July 20, Hokkai Kita-Yell. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

AUGUST NJPW EVENTS

NJPW G1 Climax 35: Semi-Finals, Aug. 16, Ariake Arena. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

NJPW G1 Climax 35 Final, Aug. 17, Ariake Arena. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door London, Aug. 24, London, England.

SEPTEMBER NJPW EVENTS

NJPW Hokkaido Tour – scheduled for mid-september.