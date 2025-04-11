WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (4/11): Keller’s report on McIntyre-Priest face-to-face, Fenix vs. Humberto, Cody Rhodes returns to Smackdown, Women’s Tag Team Gauntlet

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

APRIL 11, 2025

SEATTLE, WASH. AT CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA

AIRED ON LIVE ON USA NETWORK AND LIVE ON NETFLIX INTERNATIONALLY

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of earlier this week, 7,231 tickets were distributed The arena has a capacity of 18,300 spectators when configured for basketball.

[HOUR ONE]

-Joe Tessitore introduced the show as they showed the exterior of the arena. Then they showed arrivals of Drew McIntyre, Damien Priest, Legado del Fantasma, and Rey Fenix. They showed Cody Rhodes signing merch backstage. Tessitore said John Cena is threatening to win the WWE Title and “run off” with it. Then they cut to the interior of the venue as Tessitore noted Smackdown has been in Seattle ten times before.

-A recap aired of Kevin Owens’ announcement last week followed by Randy Orton giving an RKO to Nick Aldis. Barrett said Orton “needed an outlet” for his frustration when he RKO’d Aldis. Aldis said they witnessed a number of memorable, viral moments. He said he wanted to address one in particular and asked if they could guess what it was. He said he’s been instructed to maintain his professionalism. He said he’s a man of his word, so he will. He invited Orton to come to the ring. Orton’s music played and he ran out.

Aldis glared at Orton. Orton said it appeared Aldis took what he did personally. He asked Aldis if he really didn’t expect to “eat an RKO” at some point. He said he paid double the fine last year in advance in case something like this happened again. He said he considered them even. He said he wanted to talk about how there wasn’t a WrestleMania on the table for him. He said it’s an important WrestleMania since it’ll be his 20th. He said he needs him to produce an opponent for him. He said he doesn’t care what it takes. “Maybe you lose the suit for a night and you gear up, too,” he said. “Whatever it is, I need my match at WrestleMania.”

Aldis said the company is record business and it’s an honor to be part of that. He said he’s been busting his ass for 20 years to get to WWE. “I don’t need your money,” he said. “I need your respect.” Fans chanted, “RKO! RKO!” Orton said Aldis earned it a long time ago. He said if he doesn’t deliver a WrestleMania match, he’s not sure he’s going to apologize to Mickie James after what he does to her if he doens’t get his match.

Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga came out. Solo asked Aldis to tell Orton to get out of the ring and stop embarrassing himself. He mocked Orton whining about not having a match at WrestleMania. He said no one “gives a crap” and said he’s part of the past so no one cares. He said next week, L.A. Knight is going to end up in the past, too. He said Jacob Fatu is going to walk out as the U.S. Champion, while Orton will be sitting at home all alone. Orton raised his intensity and said it took a lot of balls to interrupt him when he’s actually trying to be diplomatic. He said he has a bunch of pent up aggression and he wants Seattle to see him beat up “two Samoan boys.”

Solo and Tonga charged into the ring. Orton fended them both off at first. Solo bashed Orton in the back of his head and they took over two-on-one. Knight charged out for the save. Knight and Orton cleared the ring. Barrett said the game has suddenly changed. Knight challenged them to a tag match tonight. Aldis made it official.

-They showed Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan backstage as Tessitore plugged the Women’s Tag Team Gauntlet to determine their opponent at WrestleMania. [c]

(1) WOMEN’S GAUNTET MATCH

(a) SHAYNA BASZLER & ZOEY STARK vs. BAYLEY & LYRA VALKYRIA

Barrett talked about how being an early entrance and succeeding leads to exhausting. The bell rang 23 minutes into the hour. Bayley whipped Stark into the ringside barricade as Valkyria surprised Baszler with a jackknife as a counter to a mat hold and scored a three count.

ELIMINATED: Baszler & Stark in 3:00. [c]

(b) BAYLEY & LYRA VALKYRIA vs. MAXXINNE & NATALYA

The match was join in progress after the break with Natalya vs. Bayley. Maxxinne tagged in landed a bodyblock on Bayley. Barrett said Natalya wasn’t happy with Maxxinne showed up in pink. He said you have to earn those colors. Maxxinne hip swiveled and then landed a Caterpillar elbow for a near fall. Barrett said she got over-excited and made a sloppy cover and over-rotated. Maxxinne tried to apply a Sharpshooter to impress Natayla, but Bayley countered with a small package. Natalya looked exasperated.

ELIMINATED: Natalya & Maxxinne in 9:00 total.

(c) BAYLEY & LYRA VALKYRIA vs. KAYDEN CARTER & KATANA CHANCE

Carter and Chance rallied a couple minutes into the battle, but Valkyria kicked out at two after their Keg Stand finisher. Valkyria came back with a Night Wing on Chance and scored a three count.

ELIMINATED: Chance & Carter in 13:00. [c]

(d) BAYLEY & LYRA VALKYRIA vs. MICHIN & B-FAB

The action was joined in progress after the break. Bayley landed a Rose Plant on B-Fab for the win.

(e) BAYLEY & LYRA VALKYRIA vs. PIPER NIVEN & ALBA FYRE

Barrett said this would be the easiest win for Niven & Green this deep into the match. They cut to a break with Niven and Green in control. [c]

Valkyria countered Niven’s attempt at move out of the corner off the second rope and turned it into a powerbomb. Bayley then tagged in and landed a top rope elbowdrop for a dramatic near fall. Niven then came back with a slam on Bayley before tagging out to Fyre. Fyre leaped off the top rope and flipped with a Swanton onto Bayley as Niven was holding her above her. Valkyria broke up the subsequent pin attempt. Four-way action broke out. Niven headbutted Valkyria and charged, but Valkyria ducked. Niven was supposed to tumble over the top rope, but didn’t come anywhere close enough. Valkyria called a quick audible and hit her with a forearm to the back and then Niven dove through the ropes to the floor. That was rough.

Valkyria slid under Niven and tried to powerbomb her off the ring apron. Bayley dropkicked Niven, who crashed to the floor hard. Fyre then went after Bayley from behind with a roll-up for a believable near fall. She followed with a kick for a two count. Next, Bayley tagged in Valkyria and landed a Rose Plant before leaving. Valkyria then hit her with a top rope legdrop for the win. “Wire to wire!” exclaimed Tessitore.

ELIMINATED: Niven & Fyre.

WINNERS: Bayley & Valkyria in 29:00.

-They showed Liv and Raquel reacting afterward and then entering the ring to stare down their challengers at WrestleMania.

(Keller’s Analysis: Some of those shorter-than-usual early falls always feel contrived, but the story of Bayley & Valkyria teaming for the first time and winning despite facing five teams in a row built nicely. It seemed unlikely a heel team would win, which took a little drama out of it late, but the near falls were well done.)

-They went to Barrett and Tessitore at ringside. Tessitore said there was a viral video going around of an out-of-ring incident with Charlotte and Tiffany Stratton. He said they crossed a line, so they’re both facing disciplinary actions. He said Charlotte was asked to go home for the rest of the week. They shifted to a clip of the Damien Priest-Drew McIntyre brawl last week. Tessitore said the match is now official for WrestleMania.

-They showed Priest walking backstage. [c].

-As Priest came out, Drew attacked him from behind. Officials came out and pulled them apart and helped Priest to the back. Drew entered the ring and said he always tells the truth and every action is justified including what he just did to Priest. He said Priest has benefited from every one of his misfortunes and now has challenged him to a Sin City Street Fight at WrestleMania and he said yes, despite having just one eye, “because that’s the kind of man Drew McIntyre is.” He said he’ll give Priest a beating of a lifetime at WrestleMania which will live forever. Drew then yanked off his eye patch and said he’s 100 percent cleared, so Priest is 100 percent screwed. Priest ran back out. “The heart is ruling the mind,” said Barrett. Drew fought back with a Future Shock DDT on the ringside steps. Priest looked up with bulging eyes. Drew yanked off his necklace and walked away.

-Backstage, Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa were complaining about what happened last week, claiming their were screwed because Ciampa was thrown into an exposed turnbuckle. Pretty Deadly were observing. Ciampa whispered to them it’s a conspiracy. Pretty Deadly laughed at them and said they’ve gone crazy since losing the titles. Elton Prince said, “Desperation is not a good look on you.” They left and then the Motor City Machine Gunns walked in and said they get a shot at the Street Profits next week which they earned and worked hard for. They said it’s not a conspiracy, it’s karma.

-A vignette aired on Rey Fenix.

-Legado del Fantasma made their ring entrance. [c]

-Tessitore and Barrett plugged the WWE Hall of Fame.

(2) HUMBERTO (w/Angel Garza, Santos Escobar) vs. REY FENIX

Fenix made his entrance. The bell rang 19 minutes into the hour. Tessitore noted these two faced off years ago in Mexico in tag matches. A few minutes in, Fenix climbed to the top rope. Humberto knocked him to the floor and then landed a running flip dive. They cut to a break at 3:00. [c]

Humberto dominated during the break. Fenix made a comeback after the break and landed a twisting tornado dive over the top rope onto Humberto. Back in the ring he scored a two count. Humberto landed a sitout powerbomb for a near fall after a series of counters by each. When Humberto went for a moonsault, Fenix lifted his boots and kicked him. Fenix rallied with kicks and then landed his Mexican Musclebuster for the win.

WINNER: Fenix in 11:00.

-Afterward, Escobar entered the ring and addressed Humberto’s loss. He then told him to thank Fenix’s hand. Humberto refused and left the ring. Escobar shook Fenix’s hand and patted him on the head and congratulated him.

(Keller’s Analysis: What is Escobar up to? The match was really good and I suspect these two really liked having a national spotlight to face each other at this stage of their careers.)

-Byron Saxton stood backstage and said they just saw another jaw-dropping performance from Fenix. He then asked Roxxanne Perez what brought her to Smackdown. She said as the runner up of this year’s Royal Rumble, she decided to speak to Nick Aldis, she’d gladly complete for the WWE Women’s Title at WrestleMania. She said she is a professional whereas Tiffany obviously can’t handle the pressure. Tiffany walked up to her and asked if she was really talking about her. She told Roxanne what she could learn from her. Perez said she showed her her true colors. Tiffany said at least she didn’t come to Smackdown begging for a match. Tiffany said she’ll give her the spotlight she so desperately wants and give her a match tonight. Aldis overheard it and said he’d think about it. [c]

-A video package aired on the history between C.M. Punk and Paul Heyman. It included clips of past comments by Punk and Heyman about each other including Heyman saying in 2012 he admires him more than anyone in the industry. Punk said he was guarded back then and Heyman was no exception. [c]

-A vignette aired showing smoke and a symbol and a hint of someone arriving soon, likely Aleister Black.

-Green was pounding on the trainers room and said she needed Niven and Fyre to join her for her match. Zelina Vega walked up and said they’ll find out what kind of champion she is having to wrestle alone. Green leaned on the door and pounded on it and begged.

(Keller’s Analysis: Since when are trainers rooms locked and sound proof?) [c]

(3) CHELSEA GREEN vs. ZELINA VEGA – Non-Title match

Green’s ring entrance took place. Vega was already in the ring. Green threw her ring outfit at Vega right after the bell rang and attacked her aggressively. Green threw Vega into the ringside barricade. Then she dropped her face-first on the edge of the announce desk. Green threw Vega into the ring. Green yelled at the announcers and demanded they get her Detail. When Green re-entered the ring, the ref had counted her out. Green threw a fit. Tessitore said she can’t control her emotions.

WINNER: Vega via countout in about 1:00.

-Backstage, Escobar confronted Humberto about letting him down. He told Angel to go find Fenix so he can congratulate him on a job well done. Humberto just hung his head. He looked up at Angel who let out a deep breath and patted him in a show of support.

-Tessitore plugged Tiffany vs. Perez was coming up later. Barrett hyped Orton & Knight vs. Solo & Tama.

-Andrade gave Humberto a pep talk and told him to “keep his face up and be proud.” Humberto stood and told him sternly, “Mind your own business.” [c]

-Tessitore hyped WrestleMania’s after parties.

-A vignette aired with Naomi. She called Jade Cargill a leach, an opportunist, and a snake. She said had she not pushed her off the ledge and onto the windshield, she knows it would have eventually been her. She said once she got her out of the way, she took her rightful place as champion. She said now that she’s back, Belair won’t even look at her. She said that’s okay because she’s done with the fake loyalty. She said she’s going to do what’s best for her. She told her to proceed with caution at WrestleMania. Then Jade replied and said her time has run out to duck her. She said she’s not just angry, she’s pissed. She said she came at her because she thought she knew what was best for her, but she doesn’t. She said she tried to take her out because of her own insecurities. She asked what happens to a star when it begins to fade. “They try to steal the shine from someplace else,” she said. “That’s what this is about. The glow is fading. She said she’s trying to stay relevant.” She said she came into WWE with an aura and so much glow, but she’s not a rookie anymore. “I’m your biggest threat because a storm is coming.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Good delivery from both there. Nicely produced.)

-Tessitore said they’re going to reveal the full WrestleMania card with a breakdown of which will take place on Saturday and Sunday.

-The ring was being set up with a series of WWE Title belts over the decades displayed on tables. Cody Rhodes then made his ring entrance.

[HOUR THREE]

-C0dy entered the ring and admired the belts as Tessitore talked about Cody main eventing night two against John Cena in nine days. Cody soaked up cheers and some singing of his name. He thanked Seattle for being great to him. He said this match coming up is about keeping the heritage alive for future wrestlers who want to hold the belt some day and keep Cena from taking it away. A “Let’s Go Cena / Cena sucks!” dueling chant broke out. Cody said Cena chose not to be in Seattle as part of his retirement tour, but he will be on Smackdown next week in Las Vegas. Fans booed. Cody one thing stuck with him that Cena said last week. He said his neck tattoo makes him look like a fan. “So what?” Cody asked.

Cena walked past each belt and made references to past champions’ key traits including Bruno Sammartino, Eddie Guerrero, and John Cena. Cody said Cena is always teaching, but maybe he can teach Cena a lesson now. He said he witnesses his father struggle with becoming a lifelong babyface. “John, they are allowed to love someone else,” he said. He said he calls himself The Captain around there, but there are so many others. He listed other headliners on the roster He said Cena is a man of his word, and when he said he is leaving and wants to take the belt with him, he means it. He said he does his best work when he’s backed into a corner. He said when the bell rings, he will beat him. He said he’ll leave him with his moment to say goodbye.

He said it’s clever to tell John, “Your time is up and my time is now,” but he said Cena has known that for a while. He said soon his time will be up, “but until then, this is timeless and this stays home, this stays with us!” He raised the belt in the air and his music played.

(Keller’s Analysis: Another really strong babyface promo from Cody.)

-They went to Tessitore and Barrett at ringside to react. Barrett said that was more than a rousing speech from Cody as he’s defending against the past, present, and future against an opponent who wants to take the ball and go home. Tessitore shifted to plugging Smackdown next Friday: Chance & Carter & Vega vs. Green & Niven & Fyre, Profits vs. MCMGs, the Andre the Giant Battle Royal, and John Cena in person.

-Saxton interviewed the Profits backstage about facing the MCMGs next Friday. Montez Ford said he saw a video of them last week saying they don’t care about the belts and fame and money. He said it’s easy to not care about what you don’t have. Angelo Dawkins said they run the division. Miz and Carmelo Hayes walked in. Miz said they’re a joke. He said as talented as they are, it’s an insult that they’re not being defended on the WrestleMania card. He said he was putting them on notice. He said together they are Melo Don’t Miz and they are Awes-him. Hayes said, “We most definitely want the smoke.”

-Tiffany made her ring entrance. [c]

(4) TIFFANY STRATTON vs. ROXXANNE PEREZ

The bell rang 22 minutes into the hour. They cut to an early break with Perez in control. [c]

Tiffany climbed to the second rope and began to set up her moonsault, but Perez caught her up there and took her down with a Russian leg sweep. She scored a two count. Tiffany avoided Pop Rocks and went for a move that Perez countered. They exchanged leverage two counts. Perez applied a crossface mid-ring. Stratton stood out of it and lifted Perez on her shoulders. She landed a rolling senton and Pretties Moonsault Ever for the win.

WINNER: Stratton in 9:00.

-Charlotte attacked Stratton at ringside. She threw her onto the announce desk. Barrett stepped in front of Charlotte and yelled at her and blocked her. Charlotte stood on the announce desk and looked down at a battered Stratton on her back behind the desk. [c]

-A video package aired on Seth Rollins telling Heyman, “No you owe me a favor.”

NIGHT ONE:

Roman Reigns vs. C.M. Punk (w/Paul Heyman) vs. Seth Rollins

Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

War Raiders vs. New Day – World Tag Team Title match

Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

L.A. Knight vs. Tama Tonga – U.S. Title match

Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair – WWE Women’s Title match

Gunther vs. Jey Uso – World Hvt. Title match

NIGHT TWO:

Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lyra Valkyria & Bayley – Women’s Tag Team Title match

Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest – Sin City Street Fight

Bron Breakker vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio – Intercontinental Title match

A.J. Styles vs. Logan Paul

Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley – Women’s World Title match

-Orton made his ring entrance. [c]

(5) L.A. KNIGHT & RANDY ORTON vs. SOLO SIKOA & TAMA TONGA

The bell rang 49 minutes into the hour. Knight tagged out a minute in to Orton who went right after Solo. He landed scoop powerslams on an interfering Tonga and then delivered a draping DDT on S0lo. Orton played to the crowd and then pounded the mat, signaling an RKO. Toma shoved Orton into Solo who landed a Samoan Drop. Tama knocked Knight out of the ring and they cut to a double-box break at 3:00. [c/db]

Solo was in control against Orton after the break. He hot-tagged Knight at 7:00. Knight landed a string of offense leading to a flying elbow onto Tama. Solo broke up the cover and then hit Knight with a Samoan Spike. Orton re-entered and punched away at Solo. He gave Tama an RKO. Solo yanked Orton to ringside. He threw Solo over the ringside barricade. Barrett noted neither were legal in the match. Knight and Tonga were down in the ring, slow to get up. When they stood, Knight surprised Tonga with a sudden BFT for the win.

WINNER: Knight & Orton in 9:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Formulaic match, but crowd-pleasing.)

-Afterward, Jacob Fatu attacked Knight as he began to celebrate. Fatu then eyed the U.S. Title belt on the mat before charging at Knight with a running hip attack in the corner. Fatu then landed the double-springboard moonsault onto Knight. He picked up the belt, then delivered another double-springboard moonsault. His music played to end the segment.

