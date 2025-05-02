New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches, lineups, singles champions, and tag champions, English and Japanese commentary availability

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Note: This page will serve as the central place for Pro Wrestling Torch readers to find out about upcoming New Japan event and PPV lineups. All these events require a monthly subscription to NJPWWorld.com to gain access to them to view. If an event is available on another platform, I will note it on the list of events below.

Also, we will keep an updated list of all the current singles and tag team champions updated as title changes occur throughout the year.

G1 CLIMAX 34 CENTRAL – A comprehensive guide to watching the G1 Climax tournament including event reviews from PWTorch.com staffers.

If you have any questionso or comments about this page or NJPW in general contact Sean at pwtorchsean@gmail.com. Follow him on BlueSky @seanradican

CURRENT NJPW SINGLES CHAMPIONS

IWGP World Hvt. Champion: Hirooki Goto

IWGP Global Hvt. Champion: Yota Tsuji

IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion: Konsosuke Takeshita

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion: El Desperado

IWGP Women’s Champion: Syuri

Strong Openweight Women’s Champion: Mercedes Mone

Strong Openweight Champion: Tomohiro Ishii

NJPW World TV Champion: ELP

CURRENT NJPW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS

IWGP World Hvt. Tag Team Champions: United Empire (Callum Newman & The Great O-Khan

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Yoh & Master Wato

NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champions: House of Torture (Ran Narita & Yujiro Takahashi & Sho)

Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions: West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson)

NEW JAPAN TOURNAMENT WINNERS 2025

NJPW Cup 2025: David Finlay

BOSJ:

G1 Climax 35:

WTL 2025:

Super Jr. Tag League 2025:

NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING SCHEDULE 2025

How to Watch

New Japan World currently has an app on Amazon Fire Stick

You can also watch New Japan World on the New Japan World app on most tablets and smartphones. You can also watch without an app on most laptops.

NJPW Strong PPVs are currently airing on NJPW World with a subscription.

IMPORTANT NOTES

Most NJPW shows are available for replay on NJPW World shortly after live airings end.

MAY NJPW EVENTS

NJPW event, May 3, Fukuoka International Center. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

War Dogs (David Finlay & Gabe Kidd & Drilla Maloney & Clark Connors & Taiji Ishimori) vs. House of Torture (Evil & Sho & Sanada & Ren Narita & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) – Dogpound Steel Cage Match (Losing team members leave Bullet Club)

Shingo Takagi vs. Shota Umino

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

NJPW World TV Champion El Phantasmo vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Ryusuke Taguchi &Yoshi-Hashi & Hirooki Goto vs. The United Empire (Jakob Austin Young & Great-O-Khan & Callum Newman)

Taka Michinoku & Taichi & Tomohiro Ishii & Yuya Uemura vs. L.I.J. (Bushi & Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito & Yota Tsuji)

Master Wato & Yoh & Boltin Oleg & Toru Yano vs. TMDK (Kosei Fujita & Robbie Eagle & Hartley Jackson & Ryohei Oiwa)

Katsuya Murashima vs. Daiki Nagai

NJPW event, May 4, Fukuoka International Center. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

IWGP World Hvt. Champion Hirooki Goto vs. Callum Newman

IWGP Global Hvt. Champion Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura

Taka Michinoku & Taichi & Tomohiro Ishii & Shota Umino vs. L.I.J. (Bushi & Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito & Shingo Takagi)

Tajiri & Chikuzen Ryota & Yoh & Toru Yano & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. TMDK (Hartley Jackson & Kosei Fujita & Robbie Eagles & Ryohei Oiwa & Zack Sabre Jr.)

El Phantasmo & Oleg Boltin vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Rocky Romero

Maika & Hazuki & Koguma vs. Starlight Kid & AZM & Yuna Mizumori

Master Wato & Yoshi-Hashi vs. The United Empire (Jakob Austin Young & Great-O-Khan)

Batten Burabura & Mentai Kid vs. Gedo & Taiji Ishimori

Katsuya Murashima & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Jet Wei & Hitamaru Sasaki

NJPW Resurgence PPV, May 9, Toyota Arena. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary)

NEVER Openweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita vs. El Phantasmo

Strong Openweight Champion Tomohiro Ishii vs. Drilla Moloney

Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone vs. AZM vs. Mina Shirakawa

Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions WCWC (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson) vs. The United Empire (Templario & TJP)

War Dogs (Gabe Kidd & David Finlay & Clark Connors & Gedo vs. The Young Bucks (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) & TBA & TBA

Fred Rosser vs. Matt Vandagriff

Allan Breeze vs. C.J. Tino in a Strong Survivor match

Already announced for this show is IWGP World Hvt. Champion Hirooki Goto.

JUNE NJPW EVENTS

NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 32 finals, June 1, Ota-ku Gymnasium. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

NJPW event, June 15, Osaka Jo Hall. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

NJPW event, June 29, Dolphina’s Arena Nagoya. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

JULY NJPW EVENTS

NJPW event, July 4, Tokyo Budokan. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 1, July 19, Hokkai Kita-Yell. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 2, July 20, Hokkai Kita-Yell. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

AUGUST NJPW EVENTS

NJPW G1 Climax 35: Semi-Finals, Aug. 16, Ariake Arena. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

NJPW G1 Climax 35 Final, Aug. 17, Ariake Arena. (Airing live on NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary).

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door London, Aug. 24, London, England.

SEPTEMBER NJPW EVENTS

NJPW Hokkaido Tour – scheduled for mid-september.