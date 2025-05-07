FREE PODCAST 5/6 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (5-4-2020) Money in the Bank build, Liv’s push, Styles’s return, WWE corporate speak, more (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (5-4-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch.com’s Rich Fann to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They discussed the ramifications of the return of A.J. Styles, Liv Morgan’s emerging push and match against Charlotte, Money in the Bank hype, Viking Raiders vs. Street Profits, the hype for Becky Lynch next week, the phrases WWE went back to over and over again this week throughout the show and how WWE could instantly freshen up the overly corporate scripted sound promos, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO