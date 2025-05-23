WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (5/23): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Street Profits vs. Fraxiom for WWE Tag Titles, Black vs Knight vs Nakamura and Vega vs. Flair vs. Giulia in MITB Qualifiers, plus R-Truth

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

MAY 23, 2025

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA AT ENMARKET ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 6,419 were distributed headed into the show. The arena was set up for 6,658. The arena has a capacity of 9,500 when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

– Joe Tessitore welcomed viewers to Savannah Georgia and hyped the main event WWE Tag Title match with The Street Profits defending against Fraxiom as both teams arrived at the arena. Solo Sikoa, United States Champion Jacob Fatu, and new ally J.C. Mateo also arrived. The sight of Fatu prompted cheers from the audience. Lastly, Drew McIntyre arrived but was attacked by longtime rival Damian Priest. The announcers hyped their cage match scheduled for tomorrow night at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

– WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton made her entrance with the belt around her waist. Highlights were shown of her impressive title defense against Nia Jax last week. Stratton asked the crowd what it was, leading to an uproar from the crowd yelling “Tiffy Time!” Stratton mentioned her recent wins over Charlotte Flair and Jax. She started to say that whoever wins the Money in the Bank this year might want to… but she was cut off by the music of Alexa Bliss.

Bliss formally introduced herself to Stratton. She said she’s had her eye on Stratton and was impressed by her win over Flair at Wrestlemania. Bliss claimed that at first she felt bad for Flair, then realized she couldn’t feel bad for someone who calls herself “the queen.” Bliss compared herself to Stratton by pointing out that they both cashed in their briefcases on Jax, though Bliss liked Jax at the time. Bliss told Stratton she better pray that Bliss doesn’t win the briefcase this year because Stratton’s downfall would be faster than her rise to the top. That prompted Charlotte Flair’s music.

Flair slowly made her way to the ring wearing an elaborate black robe. From ringside, Flair disrobed and grabbed a microphone. She bragged about being humble and told the crowd in Savannah that she would do the one thing she’s never done, which is win the Money in the Bank briefcase. Flair was heavily booed while she spoke and entered the ring. She said that when she wants something she takes it. Stratton told Flair that she was a hypocrite since she’s trying to qualify for Money in the Bank now, despite previously scolding Stratton for “taking the easy way out” by winning the title via cash-in. Stratton told Bliss and Flair that they were “vintage”, inciting “oohs” from the crowd. Stratton said that they were the standard while she is the upgrade.

Stratton started to leave, but Giulia’s music played. The women momentarily stared each other down as Giulia made her way to the ring for the opening match of the evening. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Decent segment that created tension among three of the top women on Smackdown. Bliss is such a polished talker and reminded me of how valuable she can be. Stratton is getting better, but I’d still like to see her be less one-note. Flair still seems uncomfortable at times but was fine here. )

(1) ZELINA VEGA vs. CHARLOTTE FLAIR vs. GIULIA – Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match

United States Champion Zelina Vega was the last to enter for the qualifying match. Tessitore mentioned that Vega has a five match winning streak. The bell rang for the first match 18 minutes into the show. Flair tossed Vega from the match and wanted to square off with Giulia, but Vega snuck back in and rolled up Giulia for an immediate nearfall. Flair tossed Vega into Giulia, but Vega turned it into a hurricanrana. Flair caught Vega in mid-air and hit a fallaway slam. Giulia got in Flair’s face so Flair grabbed her and threw her into Vega, which again knocked Vega to the outside.

Back in the ring, Giulia went for a surfboard on Flair, then stomped on her head instead. Vega reentered the ring and reversed a double-suplex attempt into a double DDT. Vega covered each woman and got a two-count. Flair punched Vega on the apron, knocking Vega to the floor once again. Flair also gave a big boot to Giulia that sent her careening to the floor as well. Flair went to the outside. Vega climbed up to the top rope and hit a moonsault to the outside on her opponents as they went to a split screen break. [c]

Flair was smacking and taunting Giulia in the ring when they came back from the break. Vega attempted another hurricanrana, but Flair lifted her up on her shoulders and when she turned around Giulia hit a top-rope dropkick on Flair that knocked both women down. Giulia covered Flair and got a two-count. Then she covered Vega and got a two-count. All three women got to their feet and traded chops. Flair leaped off the top rope for a cross-body on both women. They recovered quickly. Vega locked in a submission hold on Flair, but Giulia hit Vega with a running knee to break it up.

Flair was the first to her feet. She walked across both women on her way to the top rope as Barrett said, “it’s as dismissive as it gets.” Flair hit a moonsault and covered both women for a nearfall. Flair was upset that it wasn’t enough for the three count. Giulia locked in a Rings of Saturn on Flair. Giulia rolled through into a pin attempt leading to another nearfall. Vega hit a 619 on Flair, but Vega couldn’t capitalize. Flair hit a spear on Giulia, but she was able to raise her shoulder on the pin attempt. Flair put Giulia in the Figure Eight leglock. Vega came flying in with a Meteora to break it up, then hit a Code Red on Giulia and covered her for a one…two…but Flair broke it up. The crowd expressed their opinion that this match was awesome.

Flair missed a spear attempt on Vega but was able to knock her down with a big boot. Flair locked in a bridging Figure Eight. Giulia hit a double stomp off the top on Flair’s knee. Giulia followed with a Northern Lights bomb on Vega and covered for the pin and the win.

WINNER: Giulia via pinfall in 13:00. Giulia qualified for the Money in the Bank match.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: A very good match. All three women worked hard and it told a couple stories. Vega kept getting tossed aside while Flair and Giulia confronted each other. They clearly teased a looming Flair vs. Giulia feud. I reserve my right to predict who will win the briefcase, but as of now I wouldn’t pick Giulia.)

– DIY gave backstage comments in a pre-recorded segment. They sat in a dimly lit area in front of a closed garage door. Tommaso Ciampa did most of the talking about how they turned the tag team division into the best on the planet. He and Johnny Gargano took turns running down the other tag teams like The Street Profits, The Motor City Machine Guns, and Fraxiom. They said something needed to change.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: The tag team division has certainly heated up. However, they need to continue to build up the teams as separate entities with defined characteristics besides being talented in the ring. That will take the division to a higher level. Pretty Deadly wasn’t mentioned by DIY. Sad. At least I mentioned them right?)

– Chris Sabin made his way to the ring accompanied by his partner Alex Shelley. Tessitore said that Sabin will face Ciampa after the break. [c]

– Vega was walking backstage holding her neck. Former United States Champion Chelsea Green approached her with the Secret Hervice in tow. Green ridiculed Vega for being a champion yet still being a loser. Vega punched Green. The Secret Hervice attacked Vega until Michin and B-Fab showed up. Michin hit Alba Fyre with a kendo stick. A brawl broke out until Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis showed up with officials to break it up. Michin demanded a tag match against the Secret Hervice tonight and Aldis agreed to it.

Ciampa went to the ring accompanied by Gargano.

(2) CHRIS SABIN (w/Alex Shelley) vs. Tommaso Ciampa (w/Johnny Gargano)

Ciampa and Sabin felt each other out as Tessitore mentioned that this was the first time they’ve ever had a singles match against each other. Ciampa gained control and stomped on Sabin in the corner. Ciampa hit a huge chop that took Sabin to a knee and followed up with a stomp. He covered for a two-count. Sabin ducked a clothesline and Ciampa retreated to ringside. Sabin was going to catapult over the top but Ciampa rolled back into the ring so Sabin just leaped over the top onto the apron. Sabin attempted a springboard but Ciampa threw his jacket at Sabin. As Sabin caught it Ciampa used the distraction to DDT Sabin. DIY sat on the apron and patted themselves on the back for being so clever. [c]

Sabin hit a desperation bulldog but Ciampa was back to hit feet first. Sabin leveled him with a clothesline and leg sweep. Sabin with a German suplex and an enziguri leading to a nearfall. Ciampa rolled to the outside where he was consoled by Gargano. Sabin and Ciampa traded chops while standing on the apron. Ciampa ducked one and dropped on the hardest part of the apron. Ciampa covered him back in the ring, but Sabin got a shoulder up at the last second. Barrett said it was pure instinct. Sabin recovered and hit a flying tornado DDT off the ropes for a two count. Ciampa was selling the knee.

Sabin climbed to the top. Gargano jumped up onto the apron to distract him, but Alex Shelley got in Gargano’s face. Gargano backed down but Ciampa knocked Shelley to the floor with a big boot. Sabin tried to capitalize with a roll up, but Ciampa kicked out at two. Sabin dumped Ciampa to the floor and then hit a leaping cross body off the top onto both members of DIY. Sabin rolled Ciampa back into the ring amid “This is Awesome” chants. Ciampa tried to get up but his knee buckled. Sabin climbed down and watched as the ref checked on Ciampa. Candice LeRae came out from under the ring and got up on the apron. She pulled Sabin’s hair and slingshot him on the Ropes. When he got up Ciampa hit him with a big running knee (with the kneepad down) and covered for the win.

WINNER: Tommaso Ciampa via pinfall in 11:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Looks like the change they were talking about was officially adding LeRae to the team. It obviously makes perfect sense since she and Gargano are married and have worked as a team in the past anyway. It gives something for LeRae to do too, since she hasn’t done anything since her partnership with Jax fizzled out. More matches like this please. Ciampa and Sabin worked very well together.)

– Fraxiom were interviewed backstage by Byron Saxton. He asked them about their match tonight. They said this is the biggest night of their careers. Nathan Frazer said that they are only worried about The Street Profits tonight and that as long as they believe they can beat anyone. [c]

– The announcers ran down the four match card for tomorrow night’s Saturday Night’s Main Event. A recap aired of John Cena’s recent heel actions and talking down to the fans. It was interspersed with highlights of his career. Tessitore specifically plugged the Cena vs. R-Truth match for SNME.

[HOUR TWO]

– Damian Priest’s music played, as he was scheduled to give comments about his cage match against Drew McIntyre tomorrow night. However, Priest and McIntyre brawled their way out to the ring instead. They fought as officials and referees attempted to break it up. The crowd chanted “Let Them Fight.”

– Solo Sikoa, J.C. Mateo, and Jacob Fatu chatted backstage. Fatu asked Solo to talk in private, but Solo said that anything Fatu wanted to say he could say in front of Mateo because Mateo was family. Fatu said he didn’t trust Mateo and did like him. Fatu said he didn’t need anyone’s help at Backlash. He also said that Mateo damn sure isn’t his family. Solo told them that they needed to channel that aggression into their match tonight against Rey Fenix and Jimmy Uso. Solo said that Fatu and Mateo need to work as one so that they can bring Jimmy back into the fold.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It was interesting that Solo wants to bring Jimmy back into whatever is left of the “New” Bloodline. It’s not like Jimmy’s doing anything else. Plus, Solo and Mateo may need another ally due to Fatu’s inevitable babyface turn.)

– Chelsea Green’s music played and she came out to accompany Alba Fyre and Piper Niven for the next match. [c]

– Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss talked in a dark hallway. Bliss said that “it’s important to have friends because when you don’t no one is there to lift you up when times are hard.” Flair thought Bliss was talking to her but she was talking to her doll. Bliss: “See you at Money in the Bank. Oh…sorry.”

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Sick burn by Bliss on Flair for not qualifying for MITB.)

Michin and B-Fab entered for their match to little reaction.

(3) ALBA FYRE & PIPER NIVEN (w/Chelsea Green) vs. B-FAB & MICHIN

Tessitore mentioned that this was B-Fab’s first match since April 11. Niven and Fyre immediately illegally double-teamed B-Fab leading to a Niven senton on B-Fab. Green applauded. Fyre drove kicks into B-Fab’s midsection in the corner. Quick tags by the Hervice. Fyre hit a great-looking running knee in the corner that leveled B-Fab. The crowd came to life for B-Fab. Fab made a warm tag to Michin. Michin was on fire with a surge of offense as Tessitore mentioned that Michin seemed to have a bounce in her step. Michin was literally bouncing up and down in the ring as he said it. Green got up on the apron, but Zelina Vega ran down to ringside and yanked her down.

Back in the ring Fyre rolled up Michin for a two count. Michin stumbled back into her corner and B-Fab made a blind tag. Michin hit an Eat Defeat on Fyre. B-Fab entered the ring and hit Fye with a modified neckbreaker. B-Fab covered for the three count.

WINNERS: B-Fab & Michin via pinfall in 4:00.

– Saxton interviewed The Street Profits right behind the curtain. Saxton said that the common belief is that all the pressure is on the Profits tonight. Montez Ford said that anyone who says Fraxiom is the best team in the WWE is lying. Solo, Mateo, and Fatu walked up on their way to the ring. It distracted The Profits from their interview. Fatu and Mateo made their way to the ring accompanied by Solo. [c]

– A Legado Del Fantasma vignette was shown. They were sitting at a table at someone’s house, each with a wine glass in front of them. Santos Escobar told Angel and Berto that they are familia. He said that in any familia there are beautiful moments, but also sometimes there is fighting. Berto said that this is just another stupid pep talk. Escobar said it is business. He said that they will come together at Worlds Collide against the best that “they” have to offer. Escobar said it was a unique opportunity for them to stand victorious in front of their people. Escobar and Angel stood to drink to that, but Berto stayed seated. Escobar told Berto to trust the vision. Berto stood, took a quick drink and walked away. Escobar told Angel to let him go because soon he will understand.

A graphic was shown advertising Legado Del Fantasma against El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Psycho Clown, and Pagano at World Collide on June 7.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: The vignette was very well done. I continue to be intrigued by the perpetually underutilized trio. Worlds Collide is a great opportunity, much like Escobar pointed out.)

– Jimmy Uso and Rey Fenix hyped each other up for their upcoming tag match. Uso’s music played and he came out first. Fenix came out next.

(4) JIMMY USO & REY FENIX vs. JACOB FATU & J.C. MATEO

Fatu and Mateo didn’t talk to each other at all during the pre-match. Mateo initially got out of the ring and let Fatu start things off. But then Mateo tagged himself in and squared off against Uso. Fatu blind tagged himself in. Uso with an enziguri on Fatu and a tag to his partner. Fenix and Uso hit multiple superkicks. Fenix hit an Uso-assisted springboard corkscrew plancha off top rope to the floor that took out Fatu and Mateo. The announcers were losing their minds. A replay was shown as they went to commercial. [c]

Mateo hit an impressive standing moonsault on Uso. They replayed some action from the break where Fatu dominated to regain momentum for his team. Fatu tagged in and hit a running senton on Uso. Fatu mugged for the hard camera. Solo leaned over to Jimmy and told him he still loves him and that he could still come home. Fatu hit a running hip attack on Uso in the corner. Mateo tagged in and went for a German suplex off the top rope. Uso fought his way out of it and hit an “Uso in the Wind” that knocked down Mateo. Uso made the hot tag while Mateo tagged out to Fatu.

Fenix was on fire catching Fatu off-guard with his speed. Fenix with a bunch of kick and then hit the Adios Amigos and a hurricanrana on Fatu. Fatu tried to recover, but Fenix hit a poisonrana for a huge nearfall. Fenix motioned with his hands that it was “that close” while the crowd chanted “ref you suck.” Fatu turned the tides of the match by catching Fenix mid-air and hitting a pop-up Samoan Drop. Fatu missed a running hip attack and tagged Mateo back in. Mateo threw Fenix toward his corner, but it allowed Fenix to tag in Uso. Uso with a cross-body off the top and cover on Mateo. Fatu broke it up. Fenix hit a missile dropkick off the top on Fatu that dumped him at ringside. Fenix attempted a dive through the ropes, but Fatu caught him and launched Fenix over the announcer’s table.

Uso hit a spear on Mateo back in the ring. Uso climbed to the top, but Solo got up and begged him not to do it. Uso reject the offer and leaped into the ring but rolled instead of hitting a maneuver. When Uso stood back up Mateo caught him in his “Tour of the Islands” spinning slam and covered for the three count.

WINNERS: Jacob Fatu & J.C. Mateo via pinfall in 12:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It was a slightly better showing by Mateo than last week’s debut. By the end of the match Fatu and Mateo were able to begrudgingly co-exist…for now. The most notable development was Solo’s attempt to bring Jimmy Uso back into the “family.” )

– Saxton interviewed L.A. Knight in the locker room. Knight said that he’s going to win Money in the Bank. He said will drop BFT’s on everyone tonight and finished off with his catchphrase.

R-Truth was shown walking backstage. He walked by a mural wall that included a drawing of John Cena on it. Truth saluted it. [c]

– R-Truth made his way to the ring to discuss his match tomorrow night against Cena. Truth asked the crowd in Savannah “what’s up?” Truth said what’s up is that everyone keeps asking him how it’s going to feel to fight his childhood hero tomorrow night. Truth said that the man who attacked him isn’t his childhood hero. He couldn’t figure out what went wrong with Cena or how he could have prevented it. Truth said the problem was that Cena gained more power and fame, and as that happened he became more disconnected. Truth said that Cena used to call him his friend. But then the texts messages and replies lessened and the phone calls stopped. Truth thought Cena was annoyed with him and he blamed himself. But then Truth talked to other people who said they felt the same way. Truth compared how Cena got corrupted with power to Gollum from Lord of the Rings. Truth said it was about Cena’s ego and he didn’t like what Cena has become. Truth said that Cena is the Greatest of all Time, which drew boos from the fans. Truth said he would try to bring him back, but he also wouldn’t allow Cena to take his joy away from him. Truth said that apparently in order to save wrestling he must first save Cena. So, if he has to, then he will “beat the hustle, loyalty, and respect, right back into his ass.” Truth said “he missed his hero and he can’t deny it. So that on Saturday, if Cena wins we riot.”

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Truth laid out his points well and was fired up by the end of it. He’s been adamant that Cena is not the same guy he idolized and perhaps he even did a better job explaining Cena’s heel turn than anyone else has at this point? Saying that power and fame gradually corrupted Cena makes sense. Truth should have ended with the strong “hustle, loyalty, and respect” line. The poem after that was meh. )

– Highlights were shown of the main event fight between C.M. Punk and Sami Zayn against Seth Rollins and Bron Breaker from last Monday’s RAW in order to hype up their SNME tag team match.

Aleister Black made his “raising coffin” entrance. [c]

[HOUR THREE]

– A pre-taped segment aired with Nia Jax, Jade Cargill, and Naomi each saying they will win next week in a Money in the Bank qualifying match.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: That’s a strong match for next week with high stakes between three women who are embroiled in a hot feud. Well done WWE.)

Shinsuke Nakamura was out next. L.A Knight came out last to a big reaction.

(5) ALEISTER BLACK vs. L.A. KNIGHT vs. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA – Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match

Nakamura attacked Knight as he was looking up at the briefcases hanging from the rafters. Knight and Black went high/low on Nakamura and tossed him from the ring. Knight hit a jumping neckbreaker on Black followed by a bunch of stomps in the corner. Nakamura back in the ring and took out Knight. Knight rolled to the floor. Nakamura and Black circled each other as Tessitore anticipated the strikes from them. On cue, they began striking each other. Black was going to attempt a leap to the outside, but Knight surprised him by leaping to the top rope and superplexing Black into the ring. Nakamura was there when Knight recovered and he laid out Knight. [c]

After the break, Black was dominating Nakamura with leg strikes and a leg sweep. Knight back in and attempted a BFT but Black escaped. Black missed a Black Mass and Knight caught him with a fireman’s carry slam for a cover. Nakamura broke it up and threw Knight to the floor. Nakamura played around with Black. Black got back to hit feet and they traded several forearms. Nakamura charged Black in the corner but Black got his knee up. Knight came back in and surprised Black with a knee of his own. Black recovered and hit an even bigger knee that knocked Knight off the apron onto the floor. Knight hit a moonsault onto Nakamura on the floor with a hard landing for Black. Knight rolled Black back into the ring, but Black immediately ran the ropes and somersaulted over the top back onto Knight. The announcers pointed out that it was a noticeably second hard landing in about 20 seconds for Black.

Knight hit a DDT on Black in the middle of the ring. The crowd chanted for him as he hit his patented elbow drop. But Nakamura broke up the cover again. Nakamura covered Knight, but he grabbed the rope for a break. Nakamura went for a Kinshasha, but Black caught his leg. Nakamura recovered and sent Black shoulder first into the turnbuckle. He went for the Kinshasha again, but Black nailed him with the Black Mass! However, Knight immediately threw Black out of the ring and covered Nakamura himself for the one…two…three.

WINNER: L.A. KNIGHT via pinfall in 11:00. L.A. KNIGHT qualified for the Money in the Bank match.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Pretty good match that would have been better with a few more minutes for them to shine. I’m interested in the Black vs. Nakamura match that is bound to happen very soon.)

– The Miz and Carmelo Hayes were in the back watching the last match. Hayes was happy that Black lost. Hayes was also happy that he’s in a Money in the Bank qualifying match next week. Miz told him that Hayes is in the match because of him. According to Miz, Nick Aldis told him that one of them could have the spot and Miz said Hayes should have it. Hayes was pumped up.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Maybe I’m the only one, but I still think they are slowly building to a babyface Miz/Hayes tag team.)

– A video hype package aired for the Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul match for the World Heavyweight Championship tomorrow night at Saturday Night’s Main Event. The announcers ran down the SNME card again. A new match was added because Zelina Vega will defend her United States Championship against former champion Chelsea Green.

– Solo, Mateo, and Fatu walked around in the back. Nick Aldis came up to them and told Fatu that he is in the final Smackdown Men’s Money in the Bank qualifying match next week. Solo was clearly upset about it, but he told Fatu that it was great. Fatu said, “I love you Solo” and sounded more like he meant it than last week. Fatu left and Solo looked happy about it. He even tried to yell “I love you too” back at him. [c]

– A music video package aired with Bianca Belair talking about how the last few months have been the most challenging in her career because she’s lost friendships, championships, and even lost her first Wrestlemania match. She said she would get through it and it will be a new beginning for her. She said her best was yet to come.

– Graphics were shown advertising next week’s Smackdown including:

Bianca Belair returns

Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Andrade

Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match: Nia Jax vs. Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena returns

– The challengers for the WWE Tag Title Fraxiom entered first for their championship match. The WWE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits came out next wearing black jackets. Ring announcer Mark Nash gave the appropriate official championship match introductions. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford held their titles high and proud.

(6) THE STREET PROFITS (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) (c) vs. FRAXIOM (Nathan Frazer & Axiom) – WWE Tag Team Title match

Dawkins and Axiom started things off. Dawkins shoved Axiom down and remained in control by hooking in an armbar. Axiom worked his way to the corner and tagged in Nathan Frazer. Frazer and Dawkins ran the ropes a few times leading to a big shoulder block that leveled Frazer. Ford tagged in and hit a big dropkick on Frazer, then tagged out. Dawkins towered over Frazer and pummeled him. Frazer was able to dive and make a very cold tag to his partner. Fraxiom gained some momentum from their double teams and stereo dives to the outside. Frazer hit a somersault dive to the outside and Axiom completed the “dive train” by hitting a top rope moonsault. They went to a picture-in-picture commercial break. [c]

Dawkins slowed things down with a headlock on Axiom. Axiom tried to escape to make a tag, but Dawkins carried him to his own corner instead. Dawkins hit his spinning splash in the corner and covered for a two count. Axiom recovered and hit a flying DDT. Both men were down. Axiom rolled free and tagged in Frazer. Frazer ran the ropes at blazing speed and hit a running shooting star press for a two count on Ford. Frazer attempted a springboard maneuver but it was wobbly on the top rope. He slipped but managed to land firmly on the apron. Barrett sold it like Frazer intentionally did it to deke his opponent. Frazer recovered and hit a springboard missile dropkick on Ford and covered for a nearfall. Ford tagged in Dawkins. Dawkins picked up Frazer and threw him to Ford. Ford planted him and Dawkins covered for another two-count as they went to another split-screen. [c]

Tessitore said that Fraxiom have won four straight matches. Ford overpowered Axiom with punches. Axiom rallied with a dropkick and a rear naked choke. Ford tried to get out of it. Dawkins tried to help his partner but Frazer intercepted and locked in a guillotine choke. Dawkins suplexed out of it, dropping Frazer onto Axiom and Ford. It broke up the rear naked choke that Axiom had on Ford. Frazer had Ford perched on the top rope, but Ford pushed him off. Frazer leaped back up and backflipped off. Blind tag from Axiom. Frazer hit a superplex followed by another suplex. Axiom superkicked and upside-down Ford and covered since he was the legal man. One…two…kick out by Ford.

Frazer and Axiom discussed what to do next. Frazer went to the run the ropes, but Dawkins caught him with a big blow. Dawkins threw Frazer into the steps. Ford rolled-up Axiom for another two count. The Profits hit a double-team blockbuster and Dawkins covered. Frazer came flying off the top and barely got there in time to save the match for Fraxiom. Great nearfall. The crowd was very into the match. Dawkins climbed to the top but was met by Axiom. Axiom hit a Spanish fly off the top on Dawkins and Frazer followed up with the Phoenix Splash. Frazer went for the pin, but Ford was able to break it up. Axiom took out Ford with a superkick. All four men were down. “This is Awesome” chants broke out.

DIY and Candice LeRae ran down to ringside. The Motor City Machine Guns came down after them and they started brawling. Ford leaped over the ringpost with a somersault onto them. Back in the ring, Frazer attempted another Phoenix Splash on Dawkins but missed. Dawkins hit a spinebuster on Frazer. Ford saw what was happening and got up on the top rope. The lights went out.

The lights came back on and the Wyatt Sicks were in the ring! Ford looked distraught. Dexter Lumis leaped to the top and threw Ford off the tope rope. The crowd chanted “Holy Sh*t”. Rowan hit a huge running cross-body onto Ciampa and Shelley. Nikki Cross leaped off the apron onto LeRae. Back in the ring Joe Gacy powerbombed Lumis onto Dawkins. Uncle Howdy got the mandible claw on Frazer. The crowd was into it. Howdy kissed Gargano on the forehead and gave him a Sister Abigail. The Wyatt Sicks’s music played. They were gathered in the middle of the ring and there was a cake with one candle on it laying in front of them because today was the late, great Bray Wyatt’s birthday. Howdy looked to the heavens and said, “My life for you” and blew out the candle as the show ended.

WINNERS: No Contest in 21:00. The Street Profits retain the WWE Tag Team Titles.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It was a terrific match. Anytime we get one of the top four team on Smackdown in a match together it’s going to deliver. The Wyatts return was a nice surprise and the crowd was very behind them. The cake was a nice tribute to Bray Wyatt on what was his birthday. I hope they have a plan for the group moving forward.)