VIP PODCAST 5/23 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: R-Truth in-ring promo about Cena, Fraxiom challenge Profits for tag titles, Wyatt Sicks returns, SNME hype, MITB developments (23 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the May 23 edition of WWE Smackdown which included a Street Profits vs. Fraxiom main event match for the WWE Tag Team Titles ending with a Wyatt Sicks run-in, plus two Money in the Bank qualifiers, a Charlotte Flair-Tiffany Stratton-Alexa Bliss interaction, an R-Truth promo about John Cena, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO