5 YRS AGO – NXT TV Report (6-17-2020): Imperium vs. Breezango for NXT Tag Team Titles, Kyle O’Reilly dresses up as nerdy doctor, plus Bronson Reed, Bayley & Banks, Escobar, Priest, more

The following report originally published 5 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

KELLER’S NXT TV REPORT

JUNE 17, 2020

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT FULL SAIL UNIVERSITY

AIRED ON USA NETWORK & WWE NETWORK

Announcers: Mauro Ranallo, Tom Phillips, Beth Phoenix

[HOUR ONE]

-A recap aired of the top happenings on last week’s show including the debut of Santos Escobar, Undisputed Era attacking Velveteen Dream, the Keith Lee & Mia Yim vs. Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae match, and the Finn Balor vs. Cameron Grimes match.

-Then a video package previewed the line-up on this episode.

(1) IMPERIUM (Marcel Bartel & Fabian Aichner) vs. BREEZANGO (Tyler Breeze & Fandango) – NXT Tag Team Title match

Phoenix brought up past big name tag teams and said Imperium have tag wrestling down to a science. After the champs came out first, Breezango came out to the Imperium theme song. They called themselves “Marsupial & Fabio” on the big screen. Mauro said they have some of the most entertaining ring entrances, and they are using this opportunity to play mind games with Imperium. Fandango did a bit of a strip tease dance when he entered the ring, wearing a long blond wig.

The bell rang and Mauro said it’s time for serious business. Imperium went on the attack at the start. They took it to Breeze at ringside, working together to throw him into the plexiglass. Back in the ring, Imperium continued to isolate Breeze with matwork. Fandango eventually got the hot tag and rallied. He played to the audience and got a pop. Fandango flip dove onto Imperium on the floor, but also sold a damaged elbow upon landing. They cut to a break. [c]

Imperium took over on Breeze during the break again. Breezango scored a near fall on Bartel with their Faux Pas, broken up by Aichner. A flurry of action broke out afterward, with Fandango landing his Last Dance top rope legdrop on Bartel. Aichner again broke up the cover. Mauro noted Fandango and Aichner are the legal wrestlers. Out walked Indus Sher with Malcolm Bivens. Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan quickly ran out to cut them off. Bartel got involved. Fandango went for a pin on Bartel, who wans’t legal. Aichner snuck in behind Fandango and DDT’d him in the ring for the quick win. Phoenix called it a heartbreaking loss for Fandango. Bivens tried to talk his team down from their rage at ringside.

WINNERS: Imperium in 12:00 to retain the NXT Tag Team Titles.

(Keller’s Analysis: This didn’t feel like an epic tag team feud or title match, but it served a purpose well enough. They built up Breezango well with video features and put some entertainment spice into their needling ring entrance. I’m not sure if they’ll move them completely out of the title picture or keep them in the mix with Burch & Lorcan and Indus Sher.

-Phillips interviewed Velveteen Dream on split screen. Dream was wearing a cut-off t-shirt and admiring himself in his phone, it appeared. Phillips asked what’s next. Dream said this is a big deal for Phillips since he’s never had the chance to interview The Dream before. Dexter Lumis showed up behind Dream and produced drawings of Dream and Lumis with the tag team title belts over their shoulders. Dream said he helped Lumis last week, but that was just paying back a favor. He looked at the art and said, “This means nothing; the Dream is a solo act.”

(Keller’s Analysis: I think Dream and Dexter as a team is still destined to happen. Dream feels a lot smaller of an act right now compared to a year ago or six months ago, though.)

-They showed Damien Priest getting out of his car and heading toward the venue. [c]

(2) DAMIEN PRIEST vs. KILLIAN DAIN

Priest sold a lower back tweak after an early leapfrog. Dane seized the opening. As Priest made a comeback several minutes in, the audience cheered him (indicating this was part of reframing Priest as a babyface). The announcers framed Priest as a babyface for persevering despite the back injury. Mauro added that he’s had to overcome so much just to get to NXT. Priest came back with a victory roll and then hit his Reckoning for the win.

WINNER: Priest in 6:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Priest has a cool presence to him, kind of what Vince McMahon was going for with the babyface “Big Daddy Cool Diesel” character for Kevin Nash.) [c]

-A vignette aired on Santo Escobar, speaking in Spanish with English subtitles. He said he will rewrite Lucha Libre history in his own words starting tonight. It showed him unmasking with his cohorts by his side.

-They showed Dane banging the plexiglass that Robert Stone was leaning against. Phoenix said Stone is unraveling before our eyes. Philips said that was him in college every weekend.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m not surprised by Phillips’ self-deprecating admission there. Also not sure he should be trying to humanize himself by admitting he was a completely mess in college on weekends.)

(3) XIA LI vs. ALIYA

Mauro said Li wants to become the first-ever Chinese borne NXT Women’s Champion, but her focus is currently on her arch-nemesis Aliya. Aliya checked on Stone and helped him up. Phoenix wondered what’s so special about Stone that Aliya keeps wanting his attention because she’s so talented. Phoenix said she was around Stone earlier and he’s smelly. Li attacked with a barrage of kicks early. Stone stood on the ring apron. Phillips laughed and asked what he’s doing. He could barely keep his balance. He then projectile vomited which distracted Li, giving Aliya a chance to roll her up for the win. Aliya celebrated with Stone as if they just teamed up strategically to score a big win or something. The announcers were befuddled. Phillips asked for a wheel barrow for Stone to help him to the back as he couldn’t even stand and keep his balance. Aliya helped him to the back.

WINNER: Aliya.

(Keller’s Analysis: Projectile vomiting? Really? The way the announcers laugh at Stone as if he’s just a complete buffoon and loser seems to have no upside other than “comic relief” that almost no one is laughing at. What’s the point? I suppose it’s fair to wait and see where this ends up going.)

-A vignette aired of an intense Timothy Thatcher demonstrating how to do various mat holds with various students cry out in pain. He said this is only the first day and next time the real work begins. He told them to clean up the mess and stop crying all over his mat.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m still a fan of Timothy Thatcher being a too-intense, humorless single-minded bully. They have to walk a fine line of not going too far with him coming across as a cartoonish satire whose on the verge of breaking character with a smile because he takes this so far.)

-Phillips threw to a skit from “earlier today” of Undisputed Era’s Adam Cole and Bobby Fish planning to get Roderick Strong therapy. Fish said they’re doing it UE style and in-house. Strong entered the limo. He seemed down. Cole and Fish acted excited to see him. They then told him they’re getting him professional help so he can go back to being the Roderick Strong they both love and respect. They jumped to indoors where Cole and Fish helped Strong lie on a couch. They told him he’s surrounded by love.

Kyle O’Reilly was dressed up and pretended to be a nerdy doctor. He spoke in a disguised voice and asked Strong to tell him about his repressed psychological trauma. Strong said Dexter Lumis stuffed him into a trunk and then stared at him, and he hates being stared at. O’Reilly said it’s a safe space and everyone was there to help him. He offered ink blots for Strong to respond to. Strong saw “big muscles” the first time. Then Lumis. Then the truck that kidnapped him. O’Reilly suggested he face his fears – the truck. Strong insisted he wasn’t ready. Cole said he was born ready. Strong gave in and said he’d do it. They went outside and tried to get Strong to get into the trunk. Instead he ran away and didn’t stop. Cole told Fish other than Strong running away, he thinks things went pretty well.

(Keller’s Analysis: I like Roderick being spooked by Dexter. I’m not sure the skit is “main event” level content, though. Seeing O’Reilly utilized in a farcical way like that was entertaining and he’s a bit of goof anyway, so no damage there. I’m okay with this, but with some reservations that they not indulge in this too far or too long.)

-McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Cole backstage and asked Cole for his take on Scarlett appearing with an hour glass last week. Cole said they’ve all seen the movie before and it will end with him still being NXT Champion. Keith Lee walked up to them and said it won’t be Kross who takes the title from him, it’ll be him. “Tick tock,” he said.

[HOUR TWO]

-Adam Cole came out to his music. Phillips said the longer you’re champion, the bigger the bullseye on your back gets. Cole said 381 days he’s been champion, then repeated it. He said he doesn’t take it for granted because he is the hardest working champion in the business. He said people have tried to knock him down and for 381 days, they have failed. He said it’s beyond mind-numbing that people think they can throw their names in a hat and get a shot at his title. “It doesn’t not work that way, boys and girls,” he said. Cole said Kross has only been around for five minutes and has a long way to go before he has a right to step into the ring with him. He said Lee said he has his eyes on his belt, but he has his eyes on Lee’s NXT North American Title belt, too. He said maybe he’ll carry the N.A. Title for 381 days. He said maybe he wants two championships over his shoulders. He said then the rest of the world can refer to him as “Champ-Champ Bay-bay.”

Lee came out to his music. Once he arrived in the ring, Gargano walked out to his music. Gargano sarcastically said it’s a big moment with those two, but he doesn’t care about moments. He said he pinned Lee 1-2-3 last week, so he’s coming after his North American Title. “But why stop there,” he said as he entered the ring and looked at Cole’s belt. He said as the first triple crown champion in NXT, he wants to make history as the first-ever married couple by being the NXT men’s and NXT women’s champs at the same time. Lee asked Gargano how LeRae is doing. He said he was more concerned about LeRae than he was, and he remembered specifically when he picked up her “little body,” she whispered to him, “Thank you Mr. Limitless, that’s the most action I’ve had all year.” Gargano freaked out and said that didn’t happen and he’s lying.

Finn Balor walked out and said they can stop being marks for themselves and go back to being a mark for him. He said he’s held titles all over the world, but he has never held the North American Title. Gargano asked Balor if he’s familiar with his resume. Balor said he doesn’t wait in lines, he cuts to the front. Balor stepped up to Lee and said he’s taking his title, and then he turned to Cole and said he’s then going for his title. He said he’s been a nice little transitional champion. Cole asked if he’s kidding him. He told Balor he beat his old record. Balor pointed at his face and chest. Cole asked what he was doing. Balor said that’s exactly where he’s going to punch him.

G.M. William Regal showed up on the big screen and said he loves the intensity and he has an idea where everybody wins. He said there will be a Triple Threat match next week with Gargano, Lee, and Balor, and the winner will face Cole on July 8, champion vs. champion, winner takes all. Mauro reacted to the big news. He said the July 4 fireworks will continue until July 8 when there will be a Winner Takes All match.

(Keller’s Analysis: I don’t know what they have in mind, but it’s hard to imagine they will actually merge the belts. This feels like a ratings stunt more than a sound storyline, but we’ll see. Lee is still a work in progress as a babyface act. He seems a little too into himself in a way that’s off-putting. I see him ideally as more of a Dusty Rhodes babyface, and while Dusty had a big ego and wasn’t shy about it, he had a sense of humor and seemed to represent “the people.” Lee seems into himself and his dating partner and achieving success, but what does he stand for beyond that?)

-Phillips plugged the Women’s Tag Team Title match coming up later.

-Backstage McKenzie interviewed Lee. LeRae barged in and asked Lee, “How dare you?” Then Mia Yim walked up to LeRae and they brawled backstage.

(4) KAYDEN CARTER (w/Kacy Catanzaro) vs. DAKOTA KAI (w/Raquel Gonzalez)

Aggressive, fast-paced action early. Gonzales jumped onto the ring apron to distract Carter. Kacy leaped at her, but Gonzales caught her and dropped her face-first on the ring apron edge. Back in the ring, Kai rolled up a distracted Carter. Carter powered out, but Kai wrapped her up into a submission hold for the tapout win.

WINNER: Kai in 3:00.

-They went to black and white footage at floor level and then Scarlett’s signature boot stepping on broken stuff.

-A vignette aired on the return of Mercedes Martinez. She said everyone needs to know who she is.

(5) BRONSON REED vs. LEON RUFF

Ruff got his full ring entrance. He was very enthusiastic. He stomped the ring apron and tipped himself upside down before getting into the ring. Mauro noted that Ruff’s win-loss record is “as rough as they come,” but he’s game. Bronson crushed Ruff early with a collision and a seton. He then leaped off the top rope with a splash for the 1-2-3. Yikes!

WINNER: Bronson in under 1:00.

-After the match, Reed said he is not one to forget and that’s why he’s going to do what no one else has. He called out Karrion Kross for next week. Reed then picked up Ruff and walked to the stage.

(Keller’s Analysis: Does this indicate that Kross is going to be the babyface in the feud with Cole? Someone had to be, right?)

-They cut to the parking lot where Priest was throwing a fit and yelling “son of a bitch” and “dammit” because his car was damaged. Cameron Grimes yelled out of his car as he drove by, laughing and asking if he wanted him to get him an Uber.

-As Escobar made his entrance with Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Phoenix, Mauro said Escobar showed his true face last week. Mauro said those three participated in such subterfuge to execute a grand plan. Escobar came out in a suit with the belt over his shoulder. Mauro said he’s put together quite a formidable faction. He said Fantasma was known in the Latin culture as the best Lucha Libre artist ever. Some audience members booed. He said when you wear a mask, that’s all the world sees. “A Luchador in a mask,” he said. “And for twenty years, that was me.” He said when he earned a place on the worldwide platform of NXT, he knew Fantasma would come to an end. He said his father always told him he was going to be a leader, not a Luchador. He looked at Mendoza and Wilde and said he’ll make them a leader of leaders. He said together they are going to leave a legacy.

Drake Maverick broke in and walked out and congratulated him for fooling everybody. He said people always tell him he has more guts than brains, and they’re right. He attacked Escobar. He was soon overwhelmed. They brutally beat him up at ringside. Escobar gave him a nasty Phantom Driver through the table. The three stood over him. The audience booed.

(Keller’s Analysis: Escobar is tremendous. I like Mendoza and Phoenix as his sidekicks. They look and play the part well. I think they’ve built anticipation well for a Drake rematch against him.)

-Phillips pivoted to plugging the main event. [c]

-They replayed the attack on Drake, then showed him being stretchered out and loaded into an ambulance.

-Phillips plugged Bronson Reed vs. Karrion Kross on next week’s show. Phoenix hyped Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes. Phillips hyped the main event of Gargano and Balor challenging Lee for the N.A. Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: I like Reed getting a win earlier to give him some credibility before facing Kross next week so Kross’s seemingly inevitable win will mean a little more.)

(6) BAYLEY & SASHA BANKS vs. TEGAN NOX & SHOTZI BLACKHEART – WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match

Shotzi drove her tank to the ring first. Then Nox made her entrance. The champs came out second. Bayley gave a big thumbs down to the challengers during their ring introductions. They cut to a break a couple minutes in with Bayley in control of Shotzi. [c]

Bayley had Nox grounded as they came back from the break. They showed that during the break Nox got in some offense including a top rope body press on Bayley, but Sasha blind-tagged in and took over on Nox. Nox began a comeback against Bayley and reached for a tag. She head-butted Bayley. Both got up and tagged out. Shotzi and Sasha battled, with Shotzi getting the better of Sasha including a belly-to-back suplex for a two count. Sasha avoided a diving Shotzi through the ropes, then landed a running Meteora off the ring apron. She quickly threw Blackheart back into the ring and scored a near fall.

A couple minutes later Shotzi dove off the top rope rope onto both Sasha and Bayley on the floor. Back in the ring, Shotzi and Nox double-teamed Bayley. Sasha shoved Nox to break up the cover. Everyone was slow to get up. Sasha and Shotzi exchanged leverage two counts. Sasha put Shotzi in a submission on the mat. When Bayley tried to break it up with a chair, Nox grabbed it. The ref turned to Nox, so Bailey broke up Shotzi’s submission hold. Sasha shifted into a Bank Statement for the tapout win. Phillips said Sasha & Bayley have to shift to planning for their defense against The IIconics on Monday on Raw.

WINNERS: Sasha & Bayley to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good action start to finish.)

-Io Shirai came out and attacked Bayley and Sasha as they gloated about their win. Sasha and Bayley regrouped at ringside as Shirai held up her NXT Title belt and yelled down at them. Shirai’s music played as they replayed the finish and post-match attack.

(Keller’s Analysis: Not entirely sure what Shirai attacking Sasha and Bayley is supposed to mean or accomplish, other than give fans a reason to cheer that she gave a couple heels a beating as they were gloating about their win. It’s not like she saved Nox and Shotzi from an attack or anything. Still, it’s not bad to rub shoulders with established stars in the division like that.)

-Phillips hyped next week’s three announced matches again as Shirai was shown still standing tall in the ring.

FINAL THOUGHTS: This was a real mix of attempts at comedy with varying degrees of success, relatively new wrestlers getting featured with good results so far, and visiting guest stars Sasha & Bayley giving some shine to the NXT women even while beating them, especially with Shirai standing tall at the end. It feels a little less stable and structure than usual, and it remains to be seen where this all lands and whether it’s going to be a satisfying journey with a logical outcome to several key characters and storylines.