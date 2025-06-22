AEW COLLISION RESULTS (6/21): Standout Toni Storm promo, Kota Ibushi return, Moxley vs. AR Fox, Jet Speed vs. Gates of Agony, All-Star Tag matches, Swerve vs. Taylor

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT

JUNE 21, 2025

KENT, WASH. AT SHOWARE CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TBS & MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,894 tickets had been distributed; arena was set up for 2,403.

[HOUR ONE]

-They started with a classic Collision cold open with Stokely stating that Wednesday’s match was an embarrassment and that FTR, along with Protoshita, were going to win their match tonight.

-They went to a full intro video with Sir Elton John to remind everyone that this particular night of the week is alright for fighting. Schiavone welcomed everyone to the show before immediately being interrupted by Jon Moxley’s music.

(1) JON MOXLEY vs. A.R. FOX

The camera caught Moxley standing outside in the sunshine with Wheeler Yuta. The duo entered the arena and made their way to the ring through the crowd. The announcers pumped up Moxley’s upcoming title defense at All In. A.R. Fox entered second.

The bell rang four minutes into the show and Fox immediately caught Moxley with a dropkick. Fox fought Moxley into the corner and hit a few running clotheslines that bounced right off Moxley. Fox finally staggered Moxley with an enziguri.

Fox hit a running clothesline in the corner and then went to the top rope. Leapt from the turnbuckle, but Moxley knocked him out of the air with a right hand. Moxley took the fight to Fox and they brawled to ringside. Fox tried to come back, but Moxley bit Fox on the head (as he does).

Moxley rolled Fox back and Fox caught Moxley with a kick in the ropes as he tried to enter. Fox followed it up with a DDT in the ropes. Moxley rolled to the apron where Fox flipped over the ropes into a stomp. Moxley rolled off of the apron and Fox hit a moonsault springing off of the ringpost to ringside.

Back in the ring, Fox went to the top rope, but Yuta slipped in behind the ref’s back and swept his legs out. Moxley took advantage and climbed the turnbuckle to rake Fox’s back and followed up with another bite. It looked like he was going for a guillotine choke, but Moxley turned it into a suplex from the top rope. Moxley went for the pin, but Fox kicked out at two.

Moxley transitioned into a crossface and then rolled through into a submission that looked a lot like Pac’s Brutalizer. Fox struggled and got his foot on the rope to break the hold. Fox got to his knees and Moxley caught him with some kicks.

Fox told Moxley to bring it and caught the next kick. Fox then hit a standing enziguri that knocked Moxley to ringside. Fox followed with a high dive over the top rope that connected with Moxley at ringside. Yuta tried to attack, but Fox caught him with a kick.

Back in the ring, Fox hit a hook kick into a cutter, then a pump kick to the corner into another cutter. Fox posed for the crowd and Moxley dropped him with a running lariat. Moxley scooped Fox off the mat into a Gotch-style piledriver.

Moxley drilled Fox with the piledriver. Moxley opted not to pin Fox and instead pummeled him on the ground. Moxley put Fox into a rear naked choke, and he passed out quite quickly.

WINNER: Jon Moxley in 6:00

-After the match, Moxley refused to relinquish the hold. Yuta entered the ring and Moxley finally let go. Moxley was announced as the winner and then hit Fox with the Death Rider.

Yuta fetched a microphone and handed it to Moxley. Moxley said he’s been watching “this guy,” Hangman, piss away his opportunities and God-given gifts for years. Moxley said he’s sick of waiting for Hangman to get his act together; he’s sick of his crybaby crap. Moxley said he’s going to run Hangman out of the sport for good, “because this business is not for you.”

(White’s Take: Gald they kept the match relatively short, even though Fox still got in most of his signature offense. Mox’s promo afterwards was fine, but gets bonus points for being a direct, normal heel promo that didn’t veer into the mumbo jumbo that’s haunted a lot of his title reign.)

-They threw to a video package on the Dynamite from Arena Mexico focusing on the history of the venue and the fan reaction with some match results.

-Adam Cole was backstage with Bandido, Strong, and Garcia saying there’d be nothing sweeter than his team picking up the win tonight.

(2) FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler w/Stokely) & KONOSUKE TAKESHITA & KYLE FLETCHER vs. ADAM COLE & RODERICK STRONG & BANDIDO & DANIEL GARCIA

Takeshita entered first, by himself, followed by Fletcher. FTR entered in their new green tracksuits accompanied by Stokely. Bandido was out first for the good guys, followed by Garcia. Cole and Strong entered together to Cole’s music, denying me the joy of Strong’s entrance music.

The bell rang 20 minutes into the hour and the match started with Bandido and Dax. Bandido inadvertently backed into the ring corner and the heels beat him down. Dax followed up with a hard chop and shoulder tackle.

Bandido escaped a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker and then hit Dax with a dropkick. Bandido tagged in Strong and Dax caught him with a punch before tagging Takeshita in. Takeshita hit his flying clothesline on Strong and tagged Fletcher in.

Fletcher punched Strong into the corner and then charged into a boot from Strong. Strong hit another kick and got the tag to Garcia. Garcia took Fletcher down with a running clothesline.

Garcia backed Fletcher into the corner for the ten-count punch. Dax caught Garcia with a knee from ringside, allowing Fletcher to hit a running kick on Garcia. Fletcher punched Fletcher to the mat and tagged in Dax who came in with a stomp and a leg drop before locking in a headlock.

Garcia struggled to his feet but and hit Dax with a belly to back suplex. Bandido got the hot tag and dropped Dax and then took Fletcher down with a spinning DDT and then a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker on Cash. Bandido hit a pump kick that sent Dax to ringside.

Bandido backdropped Cash to ringside and hit the opposite ropes. Bandido dove over the top ropes, but Dax and Cash caught him in midair and then slammed him into the announce table. FTR posed as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Dax and Bandido fought on the top rope and Bandido knocked Dax to the mat. Bandido flew from the top rope with a spinning tornillo on Dax. Cole and Fletcher both got the tag. Cole caught Fletcher with a few kicks and a backstabber. Cole went for the pin, but Fletcher kicked out at two.

Cole tagged in Strong who tried to get Fletcher onto his shoulders, but he slipped out and tagged in Dax. Cole knocked Fletcher down with a thrust kick. Strong and Dax traded standing switches until Strong finally hit an Olympic slam on Dax.

Garcia clotheslined Takeshita over the top rope. Strong hit a gutcheck on Dax and Cole followed it up with a. running low kick. Strong went for the pin and Cash barely made the save.

Dax set Strong up on the top rope as Cash went to the neighboring corner. Dax hit the superplex and Cash connected with the splash from the top rope. Before he could go for the pin, Bandido came in with a frog splash from the top rope onto Cash.

Takeshita took Bandido out with a running knee, and Garcia caught Takeshita with a spinning neckbreaker. Garcia walked into a Michinoku driver from Fletcher and then Cole came in and he and Fletcher hit each other with simultaneous pump kicks.

Cole hit the ropes and ran into a clothesline from Fletcher. Fletcher wanted to follow up with the brainbuster, but Cole countered it into his own patella drop brainbuster. All eight men were down.

Everyone got to their feet at the same time, and both teams of four charged into a big brawl in the center of the ring. FTR set up for the Shatter Machine on Strong, but Cole broke it up with a thrust kick. Bandido hit a moonsault to Takeshita on the outside as Fletcher went for the brainbuster on Cole again, but Strong saved him.

Strong dodged a double clothesline from Dax and Cash, but Fletcher caught him from the side with a thrust kick. Strong stumbled right into the Shatter Machine. Dax went for the pin and picked up the win.

WINNERS: FTR, Takeshita, & Fletcher in 12:00

-After the match, FTR, Fletcher, and Takeshita attacked their opponents, seemingly for no reason. FTR set up a spike piledriver on Bandido, but The Outrunners music hit. They sprinted to the ring and the heels cleared the ring.

(White’s Take: The latest entry in a Collision staple of random parts of Adam Cole and Friends taking on various permutations of the Callis Family and/or FTR. Per usual, the action was good but chaotic. I’m not sure it matters who wins these, but it does seem to still be building towards Cole and Fletcher. But how does Dax pinning Strong help with that case?)

-Tay Melo was backstage with Anna Jay, Queen Aminata and Thunder Rosa. Anna and Tay underlined their feud with Penelope and Megan Bayne, while Queen Aminata still has issues with Thekla and Thunder Rosa is coming for Athena’s ROH title.

-Athena said she doesn’t really care for any of her teammates and walked off. Bayne seemed upset but Penelope tried to calm her down. Thekla was just chilling, and they went to commercial. [c]

-They returned from break with Schiavone stumbling over his words to hype the match between Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone at All In before throwing to a video from after Dynamite.

-Renee was backstage with Mercedes and her six belts, who took exception to Toni Storm interrupting her celebration. She said while Toni is “timeless,” she is “iconic.” She said Toni’s time is ticking and almost up. She signed off with “See you in Texas, bitch.”

(3) SWERVE STRICKLAND (w/Prince Nana) vs. SHANE TAYLOR (w/Lee Moriarty, Shawn Dean, Carlo Bravo, & Trish Adora)

-Swerve’s music played, bringing out Prince Nana. Swerve came in behind and walked to the ring while Nana danced and led a “whose house” chant. Shane Taylor entered with the entirety of Shane Taylor Promotions.

The bell rang to start the match 43 minutes into the first hour. Swerve dodged a big clothesline and attempted a headscissor, but Taylor countered out of it. Swerve knocked Taylor to the outside and set up for a dive, but Taylor just walked away, leaving Swerve to dance in the ring.

Moriarty and his friends were apparently betting on the match at ringside. In the ring, Swerve hit Taylor with a kick to the face. Taylor caught Swerve with a series of punches as Nana attempted to get in on the betting at ringside. Schiavone even got in the on the action. Taylor hit a splash on Swerve on the apron, sending him rolling to ringside as they went to commercial. [c]

They returned from the break with Taylor charging Swerve in the corner, but Swerve sidestepped it. Swerve pummeled Taylor’s arm and shoulder from behind and then hit a springboard dropkick to the knee. Swerve caught Taylor with a running knee and went for the pin, but Taylor kicked out at two.

Swerve went for the rolling flatliner, but Taylor caught him with a hard right hand followed by a uranage. Taylor went for a splash on Swerve, but Swerve dodged and caught Taylor into an arm scissor. Taylor struggled in the hold, but he powered to his feet and knocked Swerve back with a knee. Taylor made the cover, but Swerve kicked out at two.

Taylor climbed to the top rope, but Swerve met him with a punch. Swerve managed to get Taylor up into a huge Samoan drop from the top rope. Taylor rolled to the apron where Swerve caught him in the ropes with a boot to the face.

Swerve went to the top rope as Taylor sat up on the apron. Swerve landed the Swerve Stomp, crushing Taylor into the apron. Taylor rolled into the ring as Swerve was distracted by the rest of Shane Taylor Promotions preparing to attack Nana at ringside. Swerve took them all out with a twisting plancha to the outside. Cash flew everywhere.

Swerve rolled back into the ring as Taylor got to his knees. Swerve got a running start and connected with the House Call. Swerve went for the pin and got the three count.

WINNER: Swerve in 9:00

(White’s Take: I hope everyone making bets at ringside were betting on Swerve. While the winner was never in doubt, Swerve does look somewhat impressive toppling a big guy like Shane Taylor.)

-The went back to a video of Merecedes winning in Mexico and Toni Storm attacking her from behind. They say Toni Storm is up next as they go to break. [c]

-They returned from break focused on the AEW Women’s title sitting in the dark. A random voice announced, “Ladies and gentlemen, Toni Storm.” The camera pulled out to show Toni standing in front of it wearing the red jacket and hat from Dynamite as the crowd chanted “Toni.”

Toni said that she is disappointed in Mercedes for playing on her phone and eating steak. Toni said Mercedes was still in Mexico because she won yet another title. Toni asked if that’s all she is to Mercedes, another title, another toy to play with. Toni addressed Mercedes and said (as nicely as possible), “I am not some other mother****.” Whatever she said was bleeped.

Toni said she is Timeless Toni Storm, the AEW Women’s World Champion, and that if Mercedes makes one false move, she’ll eat her alive. Toni said she demands Mercedes’ best, because that’s what she is. Toni said one day her reign will be over and there’s nobody more deserving.

Toni reminded everyone that Mercedes is the first woman to wrestle at Madison Square Garden, The Tokyo Dome, Wembley Stadium, and Arena Mexico. But Toni was the last woman to wrestle at the Wodongo Sports and Leisure Center before it got closed for a cockroach infestation. Toni said she believes that Mercedes is the best of all time, while she’s not and was never meant to be.

Toni went on to describe herself as “a manic, neurotic, erotic, sexually-questionable, consistently-sweating, bottom-heavy, transatlantic whore.” This, of course, brought on another “Toni” chant. Toni said when the belt is in her bosom, she makes magic happen. She said Mercedes can’t say the same, unless she can pull a rabbit from her **** (it was bleeped, but I’m confident she didn’t say “ass”). Toni said that all she has to do is beat Mercedes. But Mercedes will have to kill her. The screen went black.

(White’s Take: Classic Toni Storm stuff here, with all the bravado and innuendo one would expect. The story seems to be that Toni is focused and taking the match seriously, while Mercedes is more interested in collecting belts).

[HOUR TWO]

(4) HOLOGRAM & WILLOW NIGHTINGALE & MARK BRISCOE vs. TAYA VALKYRIE (w/Johnny TV) & MXM COLLECTION (Mansoor & Mason Madden)

Hologram was out first as the announcers informed everyone that Hologram and Willow were the newest members of The Conglomeration, confirming that’s still a thing. MxM Collection and Taya Valkyria entered as a group, with Johnny TV by their side.

The bell rang five minutes into the second hour with Willow and Taya starting out the match. Taya posed for the crowd and Willow dropped her with a clothesline. Taya sidestepped Willow in the corner and then delivered a combination of kicks.

Taya tried to whip Willow out of the corner, but she performed a cartwheel and then dropped Taya with a running shoulder tackle. Willow followed it up with a low crossbody before tagging in Hologram while Mason got the tag on the other side.

Hologram hit a dropkick on Mason in the corner and then a kick from the apron and a missile dropkick from the top rope. Mansoor entered and Hologram took him down with a tijares.

Mansoor rolled to ringside and as Hologram hit the ropes. Mansoor pushed Mason out of the way and absorbed Hologram’s suicide dive. Mason caught Hologram with spinning, swinging sidewalk slam to the floor at ringside. Taya danced on the apron as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Mansoor catapulted Hologram’s head into Mason’s butt. Hologram countered a sidewalk slam into a swinging DDT on Mason. Hologram rolled under Mansoor’s attack and got the hot tag to Briscoe. Briscoe went back and forth on Mason and Mansoor with his patented redneck kung fu.

He took Mason out with a big kick and then took Mansoor out with a big chop. Briscoe caught Mason with a running dropkick through the ropes. Briscoe set up for the Catcus elbow drop from the apron, but Johnny TV held his foot, allowing Mansoor to hit him from behind.

Hologram caught Mansoor with a standing Spanish fly. Hologram turned around as Taya jumped from the top rope and executed a swinging hurricanrana that sent Hologram out of the ring. Taya celebrated and Willow came in behind and planted her with a spinebuster.

Mansoor grabbed Willow from behind, but Briscoe broke it up and held Mansoor allowing Willow to nail him with a spear. Hologram followed up with the spinning torture rack into a powerbomb (that’s the Portal Bomb, per Nigel).

Hologram and Briscoe hit stereo dives through the ropes clearing out everyone else at ringside. Briscoe went to the top rope and connected with the Froggy ‘Bo on Mansoor. Briscoe hooked the leg and got the win.

WINNERS; The Conglomeration in 9:00

(White’s Take: Adding Willow and Taya to these otherwise normal multi-person tag matches is fun, but it’s still almost exactly the same match they had last week. It may actually be the same, as none of these are memorable enough to stand out from the rest. Still, Willow looks great.)

-Lexy Nair was backstage with Kris Statlander, she had no interest in talking about Willow. Yuta interrupted, but Statlander didn’t want any part of him either. She yelled at him to get out of her face. He tried to add something, but he shoved him into a guard rail. Statlander turned and walked into Moxley, causing her to drop her phone. Moxley slowly and intensely leaned over and picked up the phone. Moxley leaned in and told Statlander to not “ever, ever, let anyone tell her who she is or what she’s worth.”

(White’s Take: Even Statlander gets in on attacking Yuta. That guy just has it coming, from anybody and everybody. Meanwhile, Moxley seemed borderline face in his advice to Statlander, despite coming off as menacing.)

-Toni Schiavone was in the ring to invite Don Callis and his family to an interview. The one note of Callis’ music played to bring out Don along with Josh Alexander and Lance Archer. Don said he has a special announcement and would like to introduce the greatest wrestler in the history of New Japan and the newest member of the Don Callis Family: Kazuchika Okada.

Okada’s music played and he made his way to the ring with the Continental title over his shoulder. Schiavone tried to say something, but Callis took the mic, eliciting a chorus of boos from the crowd. Don threw to some “special footage.” It was of Okada’s attack on Kenny, including the gratuitous coughing-up-blood spot.

Don said you can almost smell the diverticulitis. Don said he’s tired of Schiavone, but he’s here to talk about Omega. The crowd chanted for Don to shut up as he said Omega may not make it to All In. Don said Omega is alone and doesn’t have one friend left.

Mark Briscoe came to the stage with a microphone to tell Don to shut up, saying he sounds stupid. Briscoe said he’s not Kenny’s only friend. Unfamiliar music played, bringing out Kota Ibushi. Lance Archer charged the stage and Mark Briscoe met him. They brawled as Ibushi went to the ring. Ibushi took Alexander down with a series of strikes culminating with a roundhouse to the head.

Okada entered the ring and he and Ibushi traded forearms before Ibushi dropped Okada with another series and strikes. Ibushi’s music played as Don grabbed Okada and retreated with the rest of his family as they went to break. [c]

(White’s Take: Don is hated, which should help Okada remain the heel for his upcoming match with Omega. The return of Kota Ibushi could be seen as too big of a deal for Collision, but he was never presented particularly well during his stint with AEW. The only people who think it’s a big deal are likely the hardcore fans, who seem to be the only people watching Collision. Ibushi looked to be back in great shape though).

-They returned from commercial with Big Bill & Bryan Keith brawling with Anthony Henry & J.D. Drake. Schiavone clarified that it wasn’t a scheduled match as Anthony Henry ran all the way around the ring into a big boot from Big Bill. Keith attacked Drake from behind, then he and Bill took turns slamming Drake face first into the steel stairs.

Bryan Keith set up a group of four steel chairs as Bill got Henry to his feet. Big Bill lifted Henry up high and chokeslammed him right onto the four chairs. The chairs didn’t budge an inch and Henry landed hard.

Big Bill called for a microphone as Christian’s music started playing. Christian entered along with Mother Wayne, Nick Wayne, and Kip Sabian. Christian said he likes a good backstage brawl as much as the next guy, but he has a problem when it spills into the ring area and takes up his time.

Christian said he has a big announcement, but Bill and Keith may want to stick around for it with the rest of the sweat-hogs. Christian said Nick has been wrestling at a godlike pace, which is, of course, based on his guidance. Christian said he and Nick are embarking on a journey to become the first father and son AEW Tag Champions.

Bill questioned whether Nick is Christian’s son. Bill slut-shamed Mother Wayne, saying Nick’s dad could be anybody. Bill picked out random people in the audience who could be Nick’s father. Bill told them to get in the ring, but Christian said it’s not happening. Christian asked Bill if that was the bottle talking, referencing Bill’s recovery. Christian said they run AEW and he is the face of TNT.

-A video played from last week of Bowens and Billy Gunn after the loss. Bowens told Billy he’s supposed to be helping him, so he doesn’t turn into Max Caster. Bowens said he needs to win and climb the ladder and stormed off.

(White’s Take: Bowens breaking free from the Ass Man would be a good move.)

(5) JETSPEED (“Speedball” Mike Bailey & “The Jet” Kevin Knight) vs. GATES OF AGONY (Toa Liona & Bishop Kaun)

-Ricochet’s music played in the arena and he made his entrance and joined the commentary team. Kevin Knight and Speedball entered together to Speedball’s music. Gates of Agony entered as Ricochet argued with Schiavone and reminded people that he’s looking for members for his group.

The bell rang 37 minutes into the second hour with Kaun and Bailey in the ring to start the match. Kaun knocked Bailey down with a shoulder block but he kipped back up to his feet and landed a single leg dropkick.

Liona tagged in ran through Bailey with a shoulder block. He tossed Bailey into the corner and beat him down with body shots and stomps. Bailey escaped a double team attempt and tagged in Knight.

Knight came in with a springboard into an armdrag on Kaun. Liona caught Knight, but he escaped and hit him with a dropkick. Knight landed a scoop slam on Kaun. He kicked Liona off the apron and went for a roll into a twisting frog splash, but Kaun got his knees up.

Kaun dragged Knight to ringside and violently threw him back and forth between the barricade and apron. Bailey dove over the top rope toward Kaun, but Liona knocked him out of midair, sending him crashing to the floor. Ricochet seemed impressed as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Kaun set up a superplex, but Knight fought him off and then connected with a flying clothesline from the turnbuckle. Knight crawled to get the tag to Bailey, who came in with a missile dropkick from the top rope onto Kaun. Bailey took Kaun down with a series of kicks.

Bailey ran and went for a standing shooting star, but Kaun rolled our of the way. Bailey came back with repeating kicks and knocked Kaun back into the corner. Kaun went to the top turnbuckle as Liona entered and charged Bailey. Bailey moved out of the way and Liona went flying over the top rope. Knight ran in and delivered a hurricanrana from the top rope, flipping Kaun into the ring where Bailey caught him into a powerbomb. Bailey went for the pin, but Kaun kicked out at two.

Knight went back to the top, but Liona slid into the ring, clobbered Bailey and then grabbed Knight from the top rope. With Knight on his shoulders, Bailey charged at him with a crossbody, but Liona caught him as well. Liona executed a fallaway slam / Samoan drop on both Knight and Bailey.

Liona hit a hip attack on Bailey in the corner and Kaun followed with running knees. Gates of Agony set up for their Open The Gates finisher on Bailey, but Knight broke it up. They attempted to double team him, but Knight caught them with a double DDT.

Liona got to his feet, but Bailey and Knight took him down with a tandem dropkick. Bailey and Knight hit simultaneous tope con hiros to the outside, taking down Liona and Kaun. Knight reversed a whip at ringside that sent Liona crashing into the ring stairs.

In the ring, Kaun nailed Bailey with a running brainbuster followed by a gutbuster. Kaun went for the pin, but Bailey kicked out at two. Kaun set up for his version of the pedigree, but Bailey backdropped out of it and then nailed him with the moonsault double knees.

Bailey followed up with the Time Adventure spinning kick. Bailey tagged Knight in and executed a moonsault to the outside on Liona. Knight went to the top rope and connected with the twisting frog splash. Knight went for the pin and got the win.

WINNERS: Jetspeed in 10:00

Bailey and Knight celebrated as Ricochet looked on, not particularly impressed and they went to commercial. [c]

(White’s Take: Good action to continue to build Jetspeed towards a shot at the tag titles down the line. Jetspeed is also not too bad of a name, as portmanteaus of singles wrestlers are concerned. Much better than Swerve in Our Glory or, going further back, Air Boom).

(6) “THE TOXIC SPIDER” THEKLA & MEGAN BAYNE & PENELOPE FORD & ATHENA (w/Billie Starkz) vs. TAYJAY (Tay Melo & Anna Jay) & QUEEN AMINATA & THUNDER ROSA

They returned from commercial break, with the camera upside down, bringing out Thekla. Megan Bayne and Penelope entered as a pair in matching gear. Athena was out next, to a mostly positive crowd reaction, alongside Billie Starkz, who was wearing a comically large fanny pack. Anna Jay and Tay Melo entered as TayJay. Queen Aminata was out next, and Thunder Rosa entered to what I think we new music (but it could be years old at this point, who knows).

All eight women stared each other down as the bell rang 54 minutes into the second hour. Everyone immediately started brawling, leaving Aminata and Ford alone in the ring. Ford hit a dropkick in the ropes, but Aminata came back with they move I’m calling The Devil’s Kiss My Ass. As Aminata was using her legs to ram Ford’s face into her backside, Bayne entered and deadlifted Aminata up and slammed her to the mat.

Tay and Anna hit the ring and blasted Bayne with dual superkicks. Things broke down again with everyone brawling to ringside as Ford and Aminata both climbed to the top rope. It took forever, and the other six women kindly stood there and waited for Ford’s moonsault and Aminata’s crossbody. As is tradition, any dive to ringside triggers a commercial. [c]

Back from the final break, Bayne and Athena hit simultaneous double fallaway slams on Tay & Aminata and Anna & Rosa (respectively). Athena and Bayne had a brief staredown, but Anna broke it up by attacking Athena.

Thekla got the tag and hit Aminata with a thrust kick. Thekla caught Aminata in the corner with her headcsissor hold in the ropes. Thekla let go before the five count and posed on the apron. Thekla went for a pin with her knee on Aminata, but Aminata kicked out at one.

Aminata came back with a pair of short arm clotheslines followed by a snap suplex. Thekla hit a stiff forearm on Aminata, but she came right back with a huge headbutt that dropped them both to the mat. Aminata draped her arm across Thekla for the pin, but Thekla kicked out at a close two.

Tay and Penelope both got the tag and met in the center of the ring. Tay hit a ripcord back elbow followed by a DDT. Tay went for the pin but only got two before Bayne broke it up. Anna entered and attacked Bayne. Tay and Anna attempted a double team maneuver, but Bayne countered it by hitting both with a double, side-by-side German suplex (one with each arm).

Tay came back with a jumping knee strike that knocked Bayne out of the ring. Rosa and Athena got the tag at the same time and traded strikes in the center of the ring for an extended period of time. Athena hit a combination of kicks ending with an enziguri. Athena whipped Rosa into the ropes, but Rosa came back with a dropkick.

Rosa hit a splash on Athena in the corner and followed up with a neckbreaker. Athena rolled to the ropes where Rosa hit her with a running, jumping low dropkick to the face. Rosa went for the pin, but Ford broke it up.

Rosa attacked Ford, but she dodged it Matrix-style and then landed a cutter. Tay entered and spiked Ford with a package piledriver. Bayne got a running start and took out Tay with a running clothesline. Bayne went for the Fate’s Descent on Anna, but she slipped out and nailed Bayne with a DDT.

Jay turned around to catch Thekla in her spider pose. She didn’t really know what to do and just ran into a spear from Thekla. Aminata came in and executed a spinning fisherman’s neckbreaker on Thekla.

Athena entered the ring and Aminata went for a kick, but Athena caught her foot. Athena flipped her up into position for a tombstone piledriver and drilled Aminata with it. Rosa caught Athena with a forearm from the side and then got Athena onto her shoulders. She went into an airplane spin before executing a Death Valley Driver.

Bille Starkz got on the apron, which distracted the referee as Red Velvet came out of nowhere and slid the ROH Women’s Title to Athena. As Rosa went after Billie, Athena clocked her over the back of the head with the belt. The ref turned around as Athena pinned Rosa for the win.

WINNERS: Athena, Thekla, Megan Bayne, & Penelope Ford in 11:00

(White’s Take: Thekla continued to look strong, even with so many moving parts in the match. However, someone should tell Tony Schiavone that she’s not a wrestler named Spider Thekla who happens to be toxic. She’s “The Toxic Spider,” and her name is Thekla. While I tire of all the multi-person tag matches, this was at least a good way to highlight a few of the current feuds in the women’s division, even if one of those is based in ROH.)

The heel team gathered in the ring as Red Velvet clapped from the ramp. Schiavone ran down the big matches at All In and revealed that there would be a Casino Gauntlet match at the event as the show came to a close.

FINAL THOUGHTS: On the surface, this felt like a more relevant episode of Collision. It featured Jon Moxley and Swerve both in singles matches. It had a great Toni Storm promo. A big return from Kota Ibushi. Some movement in the tag divison with Jetspeed picking up a win while The Patriarchy emerged against Big Bill and Bryan Keith. Event the eight-woman tag match main event with the crossing of multiple storylines. However, it was otherwise typical Collision with a mélange of matches with obvious winners and matches where it doesn’t a matter who wins. Overall: enjoyable and moderately interesting while remaining skippable.