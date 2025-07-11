WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (7/11): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on The Street Profits vs. The Wyatt Sicks for the WWE Tag Titles, R-Truth vs. Aleister Black, Jelly Roll appearance

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JULY 11, 2025

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE AT BRIDGESTONE ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: Wrestletix reports that 10,034 were distributed headed into the show. The arena was set up for 10,278. The arena has a capacity of approximately 20,000 when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

– Joe Tessitore welcomed everyone to Music City and one of the most explosive weekends in recent memory. The WWE Tag Team Champions were show arriving to the Bridgestone Arena for their title defense against the Wyatt Sicks. One of the Wyatts’ creepo-scenes cut-in. Nashville’s own mega music star Jelly Roll arrived and hugged Randy Orton in the back.

– L.A. Knight’s music played and the crowd popped big. A graphic was shown for Knight’s upcoming match against Seth Rollins at tomorrow night’s Saturday Night’s Main Event. As Knight prepared to speak the crowd erupted for him. “Let me talk to ya.” Knight said that predictions and spoilers are two themes that come out of Paul Heyman’s mouth a lot. He said that Heyman holds a lot of power. Knight called Rollins a washed and desperate man, which was why he joined with Heyman and formed his “goon troop” the slop-house Bronson Reed and the dog-brained idiot Bron Breaker. Knight said those two men tried to injure him for Rollins because Rollins couldn’t do it himself. Knight said he wants to hurt Rollins. Knight said that it was not a spoiler, it was a fact of life that he would hurt Rollins. Then…”Ladies and Gentlemen…”

Paul Heyman walked out to the ring during his normal schtick where he introduces himself. He yelled at the fans for being off-pitch when they talked along with him. Heyman said that as Rollins’ oracle he is blessed to be able to see into the future and that future is that his group is the future of this industry. He also said that Knight has no future at all. It was time for another interruption as Solo Sikoa and his MFT group came out on stage. Solo had a microphone.

Solo said that some things change and some things stay the same. He said that when Heyman left for RAW and left his family, that now there is no more Bloodline, no more Tribal Chief, and no more wise man. The fans chanted “OTC, OTC, OTC.” Solo said that if Heyman wants to live he needs to leave before his MFT’s put his big-ass through the announce table again. Heyman retreated out into the crowd. Solo turned his attention to Knight. When Solo said Knight’s name, prompting the crowd to say “Yeah,” Solo fired back saying “No.” They went back and forth a few times in a funny moment. Solo told Knight that he is the new United States Champion which means that he beat the man, Jacob Fatu, who beat Knight for the title at Wrestlemania. Solo threatened that if Knight didn’t leave, then his MFTs would make sure Knight never walked again. Knight stood his ground.

The MFT group of Solo, J.C. Mateo, Tala Tonga, and Tonga Loa each jumped on one a separate side of the ring apron and surrounded Knight. A chair was thrown into the ring by Jimmy Uso. Uso superkicked Tonga Loa and came in the ring. He leveled Mateo with the chair. Uso and Knight stood back to back, each wielding a steel seat. Tala Tonga was up on the apron and considered entering the ring as Uso and Knight waited with their weapons. Tala thought better of it and dropped to the floor.

Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis came out on stage and told everyone to take a breath. He reminded everyone that he runs the show. Aldis questioned why Solo wasn’t more concerned with getting molly-whopped by Jimmy Uso tomorrow night and losing his United States Championship, but that if he wanted to fight then they will have a tag team match tonight with Solo and Mateo versus Knight and Uso.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Long segment where everyone got their points across well. Knight has found some footing again between his evolving feud with the still-needs-an-official-name Rollins group, as well as his main eventer status on Smackdown. Solo has hit his stride over the past several weeks too. Bonus points for the Nashville crowd escalating this segment with their energy too.)

– Alexa Bliss walked up to Charlotte Flair backstage. Bliss mockingly addressed Flair as “your highness” and said she needed Flair to be at ringside during Bliss’s match tonight. Flair begrudgingly agreed and followed up with “do I look like a cheerleader though?” Bliss responded that Flair would be a terrible cheerleader. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: The Bliss and Flair pairing is really working for me. There was even a hint of likability with Flair in this segment that I personally haven’t sensed in a long time. It almost feels like they have to win the tag team championships at Evolution on Sunday. But I’m more intrigued by what happens if they don’t.)

Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst was shown sitting at ringside. For those keeping track, he has a gray beard now. Wade Barrett advertised tonight’s main event tag match. Roxanne Perez, Sol Ruca, and Kairi Sane were already in the ring for the show’s opening match. Alexa Bliss’s music played and I kid you not, it sounded like one girl screamed her head off very loudly. Bliss made her entrance accompanied by Flair. Bliss was wearing a shirt that said, “We’re Not Friends.”

(1) ALEXA BLISS (w/Charlotte Flair) vs. ROXANNE PEREZ (w/Raquel Rodriguez) vs. SOL RUCA (w/Zaria) vs. KAIRI SANE (w/Asuka)

When the bell rang Bliss and Ruca squared off while Perez and Sane traded blows. The four women are one-half of each team that will square off for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at Evolution. Ruca hit a spinning faceplant on Bliss and covered for a very quick nearfall right out of the gate. Sane took out Ruca with a hurricanrana that sent her to the floor. Sane fired up the crowd and went to run the ropes, but Perez cut her off and hit some truly awful looking punches on a downed Sane. Ruca took out Sane and Perez with a springboard missile dropkick. Then Ruca backflipped over the top rope and moonsaulted onto the women below as they went to a picture-in-picture break [c]

Perez and Sane were perched on the top rope. Ruca and Bliss came over and hit a superplex tower that took its toll on all four women. Ruca and Bliss made it to their feet first and traded fists and knees. Bliss with a flipping DDT and cover for a two-count. Bliss got taken out by a superkick from Perez. Perez then hit a running European uppercut and a springboard moonsault on Bliss that earned another two-count. Ruca broke it up and hit a running knee on Perez and covered for yet another two-count. Ruca wanted to attempt a moonsault, but Sane clipped her legs. Sane hit a double stomp on Ruca as she was dangling upside down in the corner. The crowd “oooh’d” for that one. Bliss and Perez broke up the subsequent pinfall attempt and dumped Sane to the floor.

Bliss was ready to hit a Sister Abigail on Perez, but she escaped. Ruca came in and hit a double Soul Snatcher on both women. Ruca covered, but on the outside Raquel Rodriguez put Perez’s foot on the ropes. Zaria confronted Rodriguez, but Rodriguez picked up Zaria and dropped her face-first on the announce table. Flair came over and tossed Rodriguez over the table, which took out Tessitore too. Back in the ring, Sane went for the Insane Elbow but Bliss got her knees up. Bliss hit an awkwardly botched Sister Abigail and covered for the victory.

WINNERS: Alexa Bliss via pinfall in 10:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: A decent match that appeared to be a showcase for Ruca for those that don’t watch NXT. Bliss’s awkward Sister Abigail was looked like Sane was escaping it, but Bliss kept turning and planted her somehow anyway. I did not describe that very well, but in my defense she didn’t execute it very well either.)

After the match the showed “Super” replays that were sponsored by the Superman movie that came out this week. Flair celebrated with Bliss in the ring.

– The announcers ran down Sunday’s Evolution full card.

– The WWE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits made their way to the ring. Montez Ford appeared to steal some of Shawn Michaels’ old black/white/red ring gear and entrance attire. [c]

– The Wyatt Sicks made their cell phone light-aided entrance. Uncle Howdy, Erik Rowan, and Nikki Cross remained about half-way up the ramp as Howdy sat in his rocking chair and sucked on a Werther’s Original candy. I made something in that last sentence up.[c]

(2) THE WYATT SICKS (Dexter Lumis & Joe Gacy) vs. THE STREET PROFITS (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) – WWE Tag Team Championship match

Dawkins powered Gacy into the corner. They locked up again and Gacy forced Dawkins into the corner. Lumis cackled on the ring apron. Dawkins executed a waist-lock takedown, then pick up Gacy and threw him back into the turnbuckle. Dawkins hit several fists in the corner and tagged in Ford. Lumis pulled Gacy to the floor to regroup, while Ford mimicked Lumis’ “crawl across the mat”…thing. [c]

When they returned from the break, Ford was perched on the top rope and beating on the back of Lumis. Lumis recovered and attempted a superplex but Ford reversed it into a sunset flip powerbomb that crashed both men to the mat. Ford and Lumis made tags. Dawkins was on fire with two clotheslines, a big running elbow, his signature spinning splash in the corner, and an underhook flipping suplex on Gacy. Lumis ran int to help, but Dawkins sent both men to the floor. Dawkins leveled both with an impressive somersault flip over the top rope to the floor. Dawkins hit a heavy-looking swanton bomb that landed with a thud on Gacy. He covered but Gacy kicked out after a long two-count. Erik Rowan walked closer to the ring. Gacy hit an upside-down clothesline after the brief distraction from Rowan. Lumis and Gacy hit a double-team maneuver and Lumis covered for a two-count. Lumis whipped Dawkins into the corner turnbuckle with authority. Lumis tossed Dawkins to the floor. [c]

Dawkins made a blind tag leading to Ford and Dawkins taking control of the match with some effective double-teaming until Lumis made a blind tag of his own. Gacy powerbombed Lumis onto Ford, but Dawkins broke up the pin attempt. Gacy rolled up Ford but Ford rolled through and tagged out. Dawkins put Gacy on his shoulders and Ford came off with a double-team blockbuster from the top rope. Gacy again got the shoulder up at two. The announcers were mystified at that. Ford attempted to splash Gacy in the corner but was backdropped over the ropes to the floor instead. Lumis came in and ate a spinebuster from Dawkins. Ford tagged in and hit his big frog splash. However, before he was able to cover Rowan pulled Ford to the floor. The crowd booed. Dawkins ran over and clotheslined Rowan over the barricade. Back in the ring, Ford came off the top but missed the frog splash. Lumis picked up Ford, tagged in Gacy, and they hit a suplex into a powerbomb double team move. Gacy covered for the one…two…three!

WINNER: The Wyatt Sicks by pinfall in 17:00. Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy are the new WWE Tag Team Champions.

Uncle Howdy, Erik Rowan, and Nikki Cross entered the ring and the Wyatts all celebrated the big win.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: A much needed huge win for the Wyatts. The tag team division deserves criticism over the last few months, but it’s undeniable that it’s a deep one. There are a whole slew of challengers for the Wyatts, so let’s see if WWE can capitalize on this with some meaningful feuds.)

[HOUR TWO]

– The rest of the tag team division including DIY, Fraxiom, and the Motor City Machine Guns complained in the back about the Wyatts. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa said the teams needed to unite to take out the Wyatts. Andrade and Rey Fenix walked up on them and reminded everyone that they are part of the tag team division now too. Ciampa lost his mind at that. Candice LeRae was there too.

– Popular UFC fighters Michael Chandler, Daniel Cormier, and Laura Sanko were shown at ringside. Stage hands were getting set up for a Jelly Roll performance. [c]

– There was a promo package for tomorrow night’s Saturday Night’s Main Event match between Goldberg and Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

– Jelly Roll sang a song. Right in the middle it was interrupted by Logan Paul, much to the chagrin of the live audience. Logan claimed that people were here to see real WWE Superstars, not to listen to music made for people who have tattoos of their children but not custody of them. Logan told Jelly that he belonged on stage not in a ring. He said he is disgusted by celebrities, influencers, and personalities (like Jelly Roll) come in to “our” industry and leech off “our” success” on a platform that we have built. He called Jelly a clout chaser. The crowd booed. He said that WWE needs Logan Paul, not Jelly Roll. Logan announced that his podcast just inked a long-term deal with WWE. Jelly interrupted and said that here in Nashville no one gives a damn about Logan’s podcast.

Randy Orton came out and was pissed off that Logan had the nerve to call Jelly and outsider in his own town. He said that Logan was the outsider and needed to show respect. Orton called Logan a whiny, entitled bitch. Orton was yelling at Paul but turned and got leveled by a Claymore kick from Drew McIntyre. Officials forced McIntyre to leave as the announcers said McIntyre got inside the head of the Viper. Logan took the opportunity to beat down Orton until Jelly Roll grabbed him and threw Logan to the floor. The crowd chanted for Jelly. When he retreated to the stage Logan destroyed the music set.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Wow, what a line by Logan about the tattoos. Biggest babyface thing he has ever said. Hot segment with the hypocritical Logan, the beloved hometown hero Jelly Roll, the angry Orton, and the opportunistic McIntyre. It’s difficult to type the name “Jelly” with a straight face.)

– R-Truth/Ron Killings was shown walking in the back. His match against Aleister Black was up next. [c]

– Aleister Black made his entrance.

(3) R-TRUTH vs. ALEISTER BLACK

Truth did a split to avoid a charging Black, then hit a spinning heel kick. Truth with a big splash in the corner. Truth attempted a suplex, but Black escaped and kicked Truth’s legs out from under him. Black hit some strikes but Truth responded and sent Black to the floor to regroup. Black back in the ring and kneed Truth in the gut, then returned favor by sending Truth to ringside. Black attempted a moonsault but landed on his feet when Truth moved. Truth slammed Black’s head into the post and rolled him back into the ring. Truth grabbed chair and put it in the ring. Black with a big knee to the face. Black contemplated using the chair as the referee repeatedly warned him that he would be disqualified if he did. The referee grabbed the chair. As Black turned toward the referee Truth executed and O’Connor roll for the quick three-count. [c]

WINNER: R-Truth by pinfall in 3:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Something needs to happen after this fluky victory because a) Black doesn’t have much momentum and b) Truth has lost almost all his momentum, has removed everything that made his character lovable, and is surviving simply on that adoration he’d earned for many years. It will completely fade away soon if nothing changes.)

– Aleister Black was fuming and looking for presumably Truth in the back. Damian Priest intercepted him and told him to let it go. Black said he was right and apologized. Black started to walk away but then came back and hit a big knee to Priest’s face. Black threw Priest into some equipment crates and then knocked him out with a big spinning kick. Black said now he could let it go as a couple officials showed up just in the nick of late as always.

– WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and Hall-of-Famer Trish Stratus were in the ring with Wade Barrett. Barrett asked Stratton why she chose Stratus as her opponent at Evolution. She said it was obvious because she’s beaten everyone else so if she beats a Hall of Famer then maybe she will be considered one of the G.O.A.T.s. Stratus nodded at that. Barrett asked Stratus how she feels going into Evolution. Stratus said she feels the pressure, but so should Stratton. Stratus said that when she wins at Evolution she will leave with the championship while Stratton will leave with nothing. Stratton said she saw Stratus’s accomplishment on VHS tapes, which led to Stratus to wonder whether Stratton learned about VHS tapes on Tik Tok. Stratus said she helped build and solidify the women’s division. She said she loves Stratton and thinks she’s doing a great job, but that on Sunday she will become an 8-time champion.

Naomi’s music played and she came out with her briefcase to a very big pop. Naomi held the briefcase high and said she was here to remind them that their match won’t matter, implying that she would cash-in and take the championship. As she was talking she was attacked from behind by Jade Cargill. Officials came out and separated Cargill from Naomi.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: An incredibly basic promo between Stratus and Stratton that had very little emotion behind it. The lines at the end about VHS tapes and Tik Tok made me feel old because I am. I may play some 8-bit Nintendo after this show.)

– The announcers ran down tomorrow night’s Saturday Night’s Main Event card, including the recently announced United States Championship match with Solo Sikoa defending against Jimmy Uso.

– Jimmy Uso made his entrance for the main event. [c]

– The announcers mentioned that next week on Smackdown Cody Rhodes and John Cena will be under the same roof.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Presumably the aforementioned “roof” will be the arena roof where Smackdown is being held. Not my neighbor’s roof. Not a roof at a Chuck E Cheese. Not the roof of my mouth. They don’t call me the Poirot of Pro Wrestling for nothing kids. Ok, they actually don’t call me that at all.)

L.A. Knight entered for the match during the commercial break. Solo Sikoa and J.C. Mateo made their way to the ring accompanied by their cronies Tala Tonga and Tonga Loa. Replays were shown of the gang attack on Jacob Fatu last week, when the MFT group put him through the announce table and out of action.

(4) L.A. KNIGHT & JIMMY USO vs. SOLO SIKOA & J.C. MATEO

Knight turned his back to Mateo and Solo took advantage with an attack from behind. However, Knight recovered quickly with a neckbreaker and stomps in the corner. Knight tagged in Jimmy and they hit successive running hip attacks in the corner on Solo. Jimmy couldn’t capitalize after Solo punched him in the mouth. Mateo tagged in. Jimmy with a Samoan Drop on Mateo and a cover for a two-count. Tessitore referred to Mateo as a powerhouse. Barrett compared Jimmy’s recent career to the successes that Jey has had, saying that it will change if Jimmy wins the U.S. championship tomorrow night. Solo hit a Samoan Drop on Jimmy onto the announce table, which didn’t break. They went to a split-screen break as Solo stood over Jimmy. [c]

Solo told Jimmy that he’d loved him as Jimmy was cowering in the corner. Solo hit a big running hip attack to Jimmy’s head. He went for another, but Jimmy moved to buy himself some time to try to tag in Knight. Mateo tagged in and cut off Jimmy. But it was only temporary because Jimmy hit an enziguri and made the hot tag. Knight knocked Solo off the apron and clothesline-ish type move on Mateo, followed by a jumping neckbreaker. Knight attempted a BFT but Mateo pushed him off. Knight clotheslined Solo off the apron again leading to a roll-up nearfall from Mateo. Knight with a DDT on Mateo and then went for his jumping elbow drop. Jimmy tagged in and hit a big splash off the top and covered. Solo broke it up at the last second and also knocked Jimmy off the apron.

Solo dragged Mateo to their corner so he could make a legal tag. Solo went for a Samoan Spike on Jimmy, but Jimmy ducked and hit a superkick but when he tried for a follow-up Solo nailed him with a spinning Solo Slam. Knight broke up the cover and threw Mateo to the floor. With Tala Tonga lurking behind him, Knight noticed Paul Heyman standing over by the timekeeper with his cell phone in his hand. When Knight turned around Tala leveled him with a big boot. Back in the ring Jimmy rolled up Solo for a three count.

The MFT group, except for Solo, chased Jimmy out into the crowd. Solo yelled at Heyman, seemingly blaming him for the loss. Knight hit a BFT on Solo and pointed out to Heyman. When he turned around Bron Breakker was in the ring and speared Knight. Bronson Reed immediately came off the top with a Tsunami splash on Knight. Officials flooded the ring to prevent more shenanigans as the show went off the air with the crowd chanting “one more time.”

WINNER: Jimmy Uso and L.A. Knight by pinfall in 10:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Good ending that should get people excited about the main storylines tomorrow night at SNME. The crowd was strong all night, but they ruined it by chanting “one more time” to have a heel destroy a babyface. Le sigh.)