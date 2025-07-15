VIP PODCAST 7/14 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Gauntlet match with Breakker, Knight, Punk, Penta, Jey, plus Roman’s return, Women’s Tag Title match, Bayley vs. Lyra, more (24 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the July 14 edition of WWE Raw featuring a Gauntlet match with Bron Breakker, L.A. Knight, C.M. Punk, Penta, Jey Uso with a World Title match at Summerslam at stake, plus Roman Reigns’s return, a Women’s Tag Title match, Bayley vs. Lyra, Nikki Bella vs. Chelsea Green, Naomi’s celebration, and more.

