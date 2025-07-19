FREE PODCAST 7/19 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Sage talk Cody vs. Kingston, Guevara’s return, The Deadly Draw women’s tag tournament, Bucks vs. Butcher & Blade, more (101 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (7-22-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Tyler Sage to discuss AEW Dynamite including Sammy Guevara’s return and was it too soon, Eddie Kingston challenging Cody, The Deadly Draw women’s tag tournament, The Young Bucks and Butcher & Blade brawl all over the place, Kenny Omega late again, Chris Jericho-Orange Cassidy, Moxley comes to Darby Allen’s aid, and more.

