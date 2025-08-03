VIP PODCAST 8/3 – WWE Summerslam Night 2 PLE Roundtable: Keller & Martin & Radican review Cena vs. Cody with return of Brock Lesnar, plus Becky vs. Lyra, Solo vs. Fatu, Tag Team TLC, more (63 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering WWE’s Summerslam Night 2 PLE, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch Todd Martin and PWTorch columnist Sean Radican. They analyzed the entire show beginning with the John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes main event and return of Brock Lesnar afterward. Then they marched through the rest of the show in order with reviews of the highs and lows, with plenty of both athletic highs and booking lows on the undercard which included Lyra Valkyria vs. Becky Lynch, Dominik Mysterio vs. A.J. Styles, Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu, a tag team TLC match, and the Naomi vs. Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley opener for the women’s title.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO