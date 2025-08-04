PARKS’S TAKE: Lesnar return shows WWE wearing its corporate immorality as a badge of honor, counting on fan indifference

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TKO and WWE liked to pretend that by getting rid of Vince McMahon, they got rid of the Problem. All of that nastiness, gone. And here was Triple H, the White Knight to save the day and WWE’s reputation.

For a while, he did a good job at that. But the company just couldn’t help showing its true colors, culminating in the return of Brock Lesnar at Summerslam.

Brock Lesnar has been off TV for about two years due to being part of the Janel Grant lawsuit against McMahon, even though he wasn’t named as a defendant. Nothing has tangibly changed in that lawsuit since he was taken off television… except time. Time that the mainstream media stopped covering the story. Time for the fans to stop caring.

Hubris brought Lesnar back, the idea that WWE could get away with it without it affecting their bottom line. Billion-dollar TV deals have insulated them from any financial consequence. They’ll take some heat, but they’ll still rake in enough money to appease shareholders at the end of the day.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “Wrestling Night in America,” part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

No one was clamoring for this. No one was asking for this (except, if you believe Triple H, John Cena himself). Cena could’ve ridden off into the sunset against a host of opponents, none of whom needed to be Lesnar. WWE didn’t bring Lesnar back because they needed him; they did it because they could.

And Triple H.

This on the same weekend the company announced no more post-show pressers. The guy who answered any questions containing a semblance of controversy about as well as the President he stood next to at the White House this past week. He showed his true colors. Rather than taking the tough questions (of which there’d likely be few!) about bringing Lesnar back, he folded altogether. Some leader.

There’s no positive in this. It’s simply a reminder what powerful men in our society are allowed to get away with. And while WWE has historically painted itself as apolitical and family-friendly, they’ve been anything but lately.

Fans looking to jump off the WWE train have now been given permission to do so. And a non-zero number will do just that. People say not to look to corporations to be morality leaders. That’s true. I just don’t look for them to wear their immorality as a badge of honor, either.