VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #874 (August 13, 2005): Bret Hart returns to WWE, Keller proposes WWE present a more decent (PG) product, Kevin Nash Torch Talk Finale, Top Ten Summerslam Moments, more

SUMMARY of #874 cover-dated August 13, 2005: The cover story looks at Bret Hart’s return to WWE, the scope of it, and where it could lead… Wade Keller’s feature column looks at the potential for WWE to be a more decent organization in terms of the storylines and characters it promotes and whether it would benefit the bottom line… Pat McNeill rates the ten greatest Summerslam moments of all-time… Jason Powell closely examines the tumor on Jillian Hall’s face… The final installment of the Kevin Nash Torch Talk interview (pt. 17) features Owen Hart ribbing stories and thoughts on a variety of people he’s crossed paths with over the years… Plus WWE Newswire, TNA Newswire, OVW Newswire, ROH Newswire, Top Five Stories of the Week, The Raw Big Story, The Smackdown Big Story, The OVW Big Story, The TNA Impact Big Story, End Notes with Wade Keller, and more…

