FREE PODCAST 9/24 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & LeClair: Darby’s Flamethrower, Statlander’s first week as champ, Cassidy return, new Tag Titles (128 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair to discuss the Sept. 24 edition of AEW Dynamite including Darby Allin bringing out a flamethrower and challenging Jon Moxley to an I Quit match, while no one mentions that Darby tried to set Mox on fire days ago. Also, evaluating Kris Statlander’s first week as champion and her decision to reject the Death Rider overtures (but could she still end up joining them?) Plus the return of Orange Cassidy, MJF’s best promo in ages, should the AEW World Title ever be put in an Open Challenge situation, and more. Chris Lansdell joins the discussion for several segments, too!

