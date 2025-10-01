FREE PODCAST 10/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review ETU’s I Really Mean It including Santana vs. Bishop, Tag Title Three-Way, more (74 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review Expect the Unexpected’s I Really Mean It with a main event of The Killionaire’s Club defending the Tag titles against Bang and Mathews and Latino’s Most Wanted, Mike Santana defends the Key to the East belt against Josh Bishop, a really great tag team gauntlet, the Expected heel group run wild, Charles Mason makes an unlikely babyface save, and more. As expected, we liked it, and we really mean it! For VIP listeners, we talk about the current state of two prominent traveling titles – the WWEID title and IWTV title – and why we think these titles are struggling to gain traction in the current independent wrestling scene.

