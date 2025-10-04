FREE PODCAST 10/3 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Corbidge: Tiffany-Vaquer clunky contract signing, listener Pet Peeves, Sami-Black, Booker (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Eric Corbridge to review WWE Smackdown including evaluating the clunky contract signing segment where WWE put Stephanie Vaquer and Tiffany Stratton in a situation that exposed their weaknesses and didn’t play to their strengths all just to set up a tag match next week. Also, the difference between a Pet Peeve and a meaningful critique of sloppy or lazy habits leads to a fun segment of listeners’ Pro Wrestling Pet Peeves. Plus, Booker T’s commentary fails tonight and ideas on how to improve his contributions, the Sami Zayn-Aleister Black finish, Cody Rhodes playing up the “little brother” demeanor with Randy Orton too much, and more with live caller, email, and chat interaction throughout.
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.