FREE PODCAST 10/3 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Corbidge: Tiffany-Vaquer clunky contract signing, listener Pet Peeves, Sami-Black, Booker (130 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Eric Corbridge to review WWE Smackdown including evaluating the clunky contract signing segment where WWE put Stephanie Vaquer and Tiffany Stratton in a situation that exposed their weaknesses and didn’t play to their strengths all just to set up a tag match next week. Also, the difference between a Pet Peeve and a meaningful critique of sloppy or lazy habits leads to a fun segment of listeners’ Pro Wrestling Pet Peeves. Plus, Booker T’s commentary fails tonight and ideas on how to improve his contributions, the Sami Zayn-Aleister Black finish, Cody Rhodes playing up the “little brother” demeanor with Randy Orton too much, and more with live caller, email, and chat interaction throughout.

