AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (10/15): Okada vs. Bandido for Unified Title, The Opps vs. Hurt Syndicate for Trios Titles, Mercedes 12-belts celebration, Women’s Tag Brackets revealed

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

OCTOBER 22, 2025

SAN ANTONIO, TEX. AT BOEING CENTER AT TECH PORT

AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Bryan Danielson

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,830 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 1,830. The arena has a capacity of about 7,000 spectators for other events.

[HOUR ONE]

-Pyro blasted in the arena as the AEW Dynamite theme played and Excalibur welcomed everyone to the show, highlighting the fallout from WrestleDream and some matches for the evening, including main event of Bandido vs Okada and Mercedes’ belt celebration.

-They threw to a highlight package from WrestleDream that ran down the entire night, match by match in a quick succession.

-They went to a video from after WrestleDream, with “Hangman” Adam Page backstage with the trainer after his match. He frothed at the mouth and screamed at Samoa Joe. He went threatened to ruin Samoa Joe’s life.

(1) THE OPPS (Samoa Joe & Powerhouse Hobbs & Kitsuyori Shibata) vs. THE HURT SYNDICATE (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin & MVP) – AEW Trios Championship match

Samoa Joe led Hobbs and Shibata to the ring as the announcers expressed surprise at Joe’s turn on Saturday. The Hurt Syndicate’s played, and the crowd chanted “we hurt people” as the group made their way to the ring. All six men stared each other down prior the ring of the bell.

The bell rang to start the match eight minutes into the hour with Shelton and Shibata. Shibata grabbed a headlock, but Shelton escaped and attempted an ankle lock. Shibata countered into his own ankle lock, and they traded holds until Shelton took control and tagged in Lashley.

Shibata tagged in Hobbs to take on Lashley. Samoa Joe tagged himself in to a chorus of boos. Lashley blindsided Joe and punched him into the corner. Joe reversed a whip into the corner and followed in with a running elbow strike. Joe charged again, but Bobby dodged then dropped him with a flatliner.

Shelton tagged in and charged Joe, but Joe dropped him to the apron. Shelton climbed to the top rope and leapt, but Joe nonchalantly stepped out of the way and tagged in Hobbs. Hobbs got Shelton up for a powerslam, but Shelton slipped off his back. Hobbs clotheslined Shelton over the top rope. Lashley clotheslined Hobbs over the top rope.

Everyone entered the ring. Shibata attacked Bobby but MVP took him out. Joe knocked MVP out of the way as Hobbs planted Shelton in the center of the ring with a running powerslam. Joe followed up with a running senton as they went to the first commercial. [c]

Back from break, Shibata beat Shelton down in the corner. Joe tagged in and continued to pummel Shelton in the corner. Joe took Shelton down with a snapmare and locked in a chinlock. Shelton struggled and powered to his feet, but Joe shoved him down and stomped on him.

Joe continued to strike until Shelton came back with a short burst of right hands. Joe came back with an open hand chop and whipped Shelton into the ropes. Joe dropped for a backdrop, and got Shelton halfway up, but Shelton countered it into a DDT that left both men down.

Shibata and Lashley tagged in simultaneously and Lashley dropped Shelton with running strikes and a suplex. Bobby lifted Shibata up and slammed him down with a dominator. Lashley made the cover, but Hobbs broke it up at two.

Hobbs and Lashley stood face to face and Hobbs dropped his straps. Lashley and Hobbs traded punches as the crowd chanted “meat.” Hobbs lifted Lashley yup for a scoop slam, but Lashley slipped behind him and attempted to apply the Hurt Lock. Hobbs backed Lashley into the corner to break the submission attempt. They charged each other and both went down on a double clothesline.

Shibata, the legal man, got a running start and hit Lashley with a penalty kick. Shibata made the cover but Lashley kicked out at two. Lashley tagged in MVP and Joe tagged in. MVP took Joe down with a shot to the throat and then landed his signature Ballin’ elbow. MPV made the cover, but Shibata broke it up.

Hobbs hit Shelton with a spinebuster and then Lashley dropped him with a spinebuster. Joe nailed Lashley with a running boot and then attempted to lock MVP into a Coquina Clutch. MVP escaped with a jawbreaker and set up for the Playmaker. However, Ricochet ran down to the ring and distracted MVP, allowing Joe to escape and lock in the Coquina Clutch. MVP struggled briefly before tapping out.

WINNERS: The Opps in 13:00

-After the match, Joe addressed the crowd with a mocking “why Joe, why?” He explained that he exists to hunt down any champion on Earth. The crowd chanted “Cowboy shit.” Joe said that this isn’t just some cowboy shit, he’s gonna “slap your ass and make you my bitch.” Joe signed off by saying they stand in opposition to everyone and are never lacking.

-They went to Mercedes’ arrival in a white convertible, flanked by half-naked men in black suits holding her titles.

-Kris Statlander was backstage with Renee who congratulated her on retaining her title at WrestleDream. Statlander said she was glad to have done it with Toni. Statlander addressed Mercedes, noting she doesn’t need a celebration for her win, and then highlighted the fact that she’s beaten Toni Storm (twice) and holds the world title, two things Mercedes has never done. Statlander said that she’s not the same person that Mercedes beat earlier this year. Statlander accepted Mercedes’ challenge for Full Gear. [c]

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Kazuchika Okada vs. Bandido – AEW Unified Championship match

The Opps (Samoa Joe & Powerhouse Hobbs & Katsuyori Shibata) vs. The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashey & Shelton Benjamin & MVP) – AEW World Trios Championship match

AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament Bracket to be revealed

12 Belts Mercedes Moné celebration