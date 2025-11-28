News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 11/28 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): AEW TV reviews + Mailbag including history of authority figures, acknowledging other companies, top live wrestling events (83 min.)

November 28, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

  • Why don’t wrestling promotions acknowledge accomplishments from rival companies?
  • Why is talent exchange nearly non-existent among pro wrestling companies?
  • What could the theme of John Cena’s custom merchandise be in D.C. for his final match ever?
  • What happened to AEW’s entrepreneurial spirit?
  • What is your favorite film based on a game?
  • What is the history of authority figures in pro wrestling?
  • Why are some super-workers pushed to main event level when they lack other key traits to be marketable draws? Has it ever worked?
  • Why did so many AEW wrestlers not progress to main event level wrestlers over the years including: Jack Perry, Powerhouse Hobbs, Sammy Guevara, Ricky Starks, Scorpio Sky, Hook, Eddie Kingston, Wardlow, The Acclaimed, and Dante Martin.
  • Given that Tony Khan has apparently now buried the hatchet with Ariel Helwani and proven that he is capable of releasing old grudges, should Tony do the same with others?
  • Should AEW have aired both Blood & Guts matches on the same episode?
  • Has there been lasting impact to C.M. Punk going to Saudi Arabia and the R-Truth release?
  • Thoughts on losing faith in TNA including the latest with Eric Young
  • History of a towel being thrown in to end a match
  • What are the 2 of 3 (or 23!) most memorable wrestling events you’ve attended?
  • Are we seeing the end of an era with big name returns since WWE wrestlers stick around until the end of any chance to actually wrestle?
  • Will WWE eventually go after AEW wrestlers?
  • Thoughts on AEW’s training facility

PLUS:

  • Reviews of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision from this week

