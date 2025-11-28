VIP PODCAST 11/28 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): AEW TV reviews + Mailbag including history of authority figures, acknowledging other companies, top live wrestling events (83 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Why don’t wrestling promotions acknowledge accomplishments from rival companies?

Why is talent exchange nearly non-existent among pro wrestling companies?

What could the theme of John Cena’s custom merchandise be in D.C. for his final match ever?

What happened to AEW’s entrepreneurial spirit?

What is your favorite film based on a game?

What is the history of authority figures in pro wrestling?

Why are some super-workers pushed to main event level when they lack other key traits to be marketable draws? Has it ever worked?

Why did so many AEW wrestlers not progress to main event level wrestlers over the years including: Jack Perry, Powerhouse Hobbs, Sammy Guevara, Ricky Starks, Scorpio Sky, Hook, Eddie Kingston, Wardlow, The Acclaimed, and Dante Martin.

Given that Tony Khan has apparently now buried the hatchet with Ariel Helwani and proven that he is capable of releasing old grudges, should Tony do the same with others?

Should AEW have aired both Blood & Guts matches on the same episode?

Has there been lasting impact to C.M. Punk going to Saudi Arabia and the R-Truth release?

Thoughts on losing faith in TNA including the latest with Eric Young

History of a towel being thrown in to end a match

What are the 2 of 3 (or 23!) most memorable wrestling events you’ve attended?

Are we seeing the end of an era with big name returns since WWE wrestlers stick around until the end of any chance to actually wrestle?

Will WWE eventually go after AEW wrestlers?

Thoughts on AEW’s training facility

PLUS:

Reviews of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision from this week

