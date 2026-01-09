WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (1/9): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Rhodes vs. McIntyre Three Stages of Hell Match for WWE Championship, Wyatts vs. MFTs, Trick Williams vs. Rey Fenix

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JANUARY 9, 2026

BERLIN, GERMANY AT UBER ARENA

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: Wrestletix reports that 10,674 were distributed headed into the show. The arena has a capacity of 17,000 when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

– Joe Tessitore welcomed the viewers to Uber Arena in snowy Berlin, Germany Arena. Wrestlers were shown arriving to the arena including Drew McIntyre, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, United States Champion Carmelo Hayes, Giulia and Kiana James, and Alexa Bliss.

– Randy Orton made his entrance as Tessitore referred to him as a living legend. The fans sang along to his music as they are wont to do, particularly outside the United States. Orton soaked in the adulation and welcomed everyone to Smackdown. Before he could say anything else, he was interrupted by the music of Trick Williams. Trick came down to the ring, dressed in his wrestling gear because has a match scheduled for tonight.

Trick said that a new star had arrived and his name was Trick Williams. He said in every country they love Trick Willy because he’s 6’5”, 250 pounds, 8 abs, 3 chains, 3 cars, 2 feet, and 2 lemon pepper steppers, so Randy Orton better do the math. Trick said it was 2026 not 2006. Orton said he’s 6’5”, 270, has 5 kids, 1 smoking hot wife, loves lemon pepper chicken, but that the only number that matters is 14 because that is how many world titles he’s won. He acknowledged that Trick is a star with the look, the gift of gab, and is oozing confidence. But Orton wondered why Trick would choose to interrupt him of all people, so he questioned his brains. Trick said he wanted to seize the opportunity and brush up against greatness. He put Orton on notice that it wasn’t the year of the Viper because it was the year of Trick Williams. Trick posed to the crowd. Orton said that no one should ever turn their back on Orton and that if it ever happens again he’s going to kick Trick’s ass. Trick slapped the microphone out of Trick’s handed. Orton retaliated with a couple right hands and a draping DDT.

The Miz attacked Orton from behind, wearing a suit. Miz attempted a Skull Crushing Finale but Orton countered with an RKO. Orton posed on the turnbuckle. As Orton headed back down the ramp Rey Fenix made his way to the ring for the opening match of the evening. Orton looked impressed with the entrance and fist-bumped Fenix, telling him to kick Trick’s ass. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: A nice rub for Trick to be in the ring with Orton, who played his part well as usual. Poor Miz can’t even successfully blindside anyone anymore. I very much appreciated that Tessitore didn’t refer to Orton’s RKO as “outta nowhere”.)

(1) TRICK WILLIAMS (c) vs. REY FENIX

This was Trick Williams’ main roster in-ring debut. Trick is at least 6 inches taller than Fenix, if not more. They exchanged hip toss reversals and pinfall attempts early. Trick laid in a few chops and whipped Fenix to the corner, but Fenix kept control and hit a springboard dropkick that sent Trick to the floor to regroup. Fenix feigned a dive through the ropes but essentially performed a backwards 619 motion. Trick surprised Fenix back in the ring with a spinning kick and a cover for a two-count. Trick with a falcon arrow and cover for another two-count. Trick threw Fenix into the ring steps twice as they went to a split screen break. [c]

Back from the break, Trick hit a pop-up uppercut and covered for a nearfall. There were dueling “let’s go Fenix, whoop that Trick” chants. Fenix climbed to the second rope to meet Trick and hit a springboard hurricanrana. He covered for a one…two…kick out by Trick. Fenix tried to rally the crowd support but missed a moonsault when Trick got his knees up. Trick hit a spinning 360 pump kick and covered, but Fenix kicked out. Trick with a big chokeslam that earned him another nearfall. Trick missed a splash in the corner, leading to Fenix hitting a tornado reverse DDT and yet another nearfall. Fenix with a thrust kick to the back of the head followed by an Adios Amigo kick. Fenix looked to put the match away but Trick dodged a top rope splash attempt. Fenix rolled up Trick but Trick reversed it while holding the tights to gain the tainted victory

WINNER: Trick Williams via pinfall in 11:00

(Corbridge’s Analysis: A pretty good match where Trick looked like he belonged. Had they had a few more minutes it may have reached another level. One nitpick is that there were too many two-counts and they started way too early for my taste. As with anything when you do it too much it loses meaning. I wish wrestlers would remember that starting with one counts and building to a crescendo as your opponent becomes more fatigued is a very easy (and more believable) way to tell a story. It would make the occasional two-count that happens early in a match more meaningful as well.)

– Byron Saxton interviewed the new Women’s United States Champion Giulia, along with Kiana James. Giulia said the title was back where it belonged. Kiana said that her client would dominate the market. Giulia said she would make an example of Alexa Bliss tonight, referring to her as a legend. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Lots of legends in the building tonight I guess.)

– A recap of last week’s Ambulance Match was shown with Damian Priest defeating Aleister Black to end their months-long feud. In the backstage area, Priest told Saxton that he was hurting but that next on his agenda was to go after the WWE Championship and Cody Rhodes, who he has a lot of respect for. Drew McIntyre walked up and Priest told him that if he defeats Cody tonight then perhaps Priest will be able to scramble McIntyre’s brains again. Priest exited, stage left. McIntyre remained and told Saxton that he can’t imagine what Cody’s face would look like when McIntyre shows him…this. McIntyre held up a watch that he claimed was the same one Dusty Rhodes pawned off when he blew the family fortune to pay for Cody’s future. McIntyre said that Cody would get disqualified in the first fall, so that McIntyre would only need one more to finally regain the WWE Championship.

– Alexa Bliss talked to a “sick” Charlotte Flair on the phone. She hung up because Nia Jax and Lash Legend showed up. They told her that of course Flair didn’t show up when the match tonight wasn’t about her. Bliss told Legend to drop Jax before she lets her down. Jax told Legend not to listen to her.

– The new Women’s United States Champion Giulia entered with Kiana James for her first title defense, fresh off her title win against Chelsea Green last week. [c]

Former German soccer star and current influencer Sidney Friede was shown in the front row holding a WWE title belt.

Alexa Bliss made her way to the ring alone for her championship opportunity. Wade Barrett questioned whether Flair was really sick.

(2) GIULIA (c) w/Kiana James vs. ALEXA BLISS – United States Championship Match

They pushed each other and missed some strikes. Giulia grabbed a handful of hair and suplexed Bliss. She hit a missile dropkick and covered Bliss for a one-count. Giulia missed a “dive” through the ropes and went tumbling to the floor. Bliss followed-up with a somersault attack and posed next to the belt sitting on a table by the ring. [c]

The announcers again pointed out that Flair wasn’t there tonight, though the way it was portrayed was that Flair was legitimately sick. Bliss rallied with some right forearms and successive should blocks. Bliss with a standing missile dropkick and a flipping face buster for a two-count. Bliss looked frustrated. She hit her double knees to the chest but Giulia caught her in a pinning predicament for a nearfall. Giulia hit the arrivederci and went for her finish but Bliss countered into the Sister Abigail position. James got up on the apron to distract the referee so Bliss dropped Giulia with a DDT and then brought James into the ring. Bliss wanted to go for the Twisted Bliss but Lash Legend came out of nowhere and pushed Bliss off the tope rope while the referee was trying to get James out of the ring. Giulia hit a delayed northern lights and covered for the win.

WINNER: Giulia via pinfall in 9:00. Giulia retained the United States Championship.

Legend was proud of herself at ringside. Jax and Legend entered the ring and beat up Bliss. Jax delivered an Annihilator to a prone Bliss.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: There was a lot of talk about whether Flair wasn’t there because she was sick or whether she didn’t want to help Bliss when it didn’t affect her. But the way it was portrayed made it clear that for storyline purposes Flair really was just sick. Giulia wasn’t going to lose her first title defense, even against a “legend.”)

[HOUR TWO]

– Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis welcomed Smackdown’s newest main roster signing, Jordynne Grace to the show. Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre showed up to ask why Aldis was wasting his time with Grace. Green asked for a re-re-re-match against Giulia. Grace said that she wasn’t going to be a diva like Green so Fyre got in her face. Grace didn’t back down so Aldis made a match between them for tonight. Aldis said Green could help her get ready. Kit Wilson ran up and told Aldis that Matt Cardona was the epitome of toxic masculinity. Aldis said hold that thought and went into his office and shut the door. Wilson called Aldis toxic from behind the door.

– Saxton interviewed Matt Cardona somewhere backstage. Cardona said it felt great to be back home after nearly six years and after he re-invented himself. Cardona excused himself because he saw Cody Rhodes sitting nearby. They hugged and Cardona said that he came back to challenge for the WWE Championship. Rhodes said that when he’s done with McIntyre they will talk. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Yet another wrestler on Smackdown declares that they are interested in being the champion. That’s what every wrestler’s ultimate goals should be. Great job. )

– A video package showed the WWE history of Three Stages of Hell matches. There have been four in modern history, with three having championships at stake. Tonight’s would be the first time that this type of match would take place outside of North America.

– Another video recapping the feud between the Wyatt Sicks and the MFTs aired. The MFTs made their entrance, complete with typical panda-bear war paint, except for Solo Sikoa who abstained as usual. The Wyatt Sicks made their firefly-lit spooky entrance.

(3) THE WYATT SICKS (Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy) w/Nikki Cross vs. The MFTs (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Talla Tonga) w/J.C. Mateo

Tonga Loa and Dexter Lumis started things off but Lumis quickly tagged out to Joe Gacy and Loa tagged in Tama Tonga. They teamed up to take down Tama and force him to regroup on the floor. There was a face-off between the teams on the outside as they went to a picture-in-picture break. [c]

Solo Sikoa was dominating Gacy in the corner and then hit a running hip attack. Solo knocked Uncle Howdy and Lumis off the apron as Barrett wondered why there was only one referee assigned to the match. Tama tagged in and kept Gacy from tagging out. Both men reached to try and tag out but Gacy escaped first and tagged in Erik Rowan. Rowan cleaned house to the crowd’s delight. Rowan hit several running clotheslines in each corner. Rowan with a running cross-body that prompted Talla Tonga to tag in. The big men from each group squared off with big strikes. Talla sent Rowan to his knees with a headbutt but Rowan exploded up with a clothesline that took down Talla. Rowan couldn’t get Talla up on his shoulders so Talla leveled him with a big clothesline and hit a big boot on Gacy and a chokeslam on Lumis. Talla and Rowan took each other down with double clotheslines in the middle of the ring.

Howdy and Solo tagged in and faced off. Howdy dropped Solo with a forearm and clothesline. Solo went for a Samoan Spike but Howdy ducked and hit a uranage slam. Howdy went for a Sister Abigail. Solo escaped. Tama Tonga tagged in but Howdy was taking out everyone. Howdy locked in a mandible claw on J.C. Mateo inside the ring. Solo grabbed the lantern at ringside and held it up, which distracted Howdy. Mateo tried to get the jump on him, but Howdy locked in the Sister Abigail position until Talla gave him a big boot. Tama hit the Cutthroat on Howdy and covered for the one…two…three.

WINNERS: The MFTs by pinfall in 10:00.

The MFTs left with the Wyatt’s lantern. Solo said that he had the whole world in his hands.

– The Miz told Carmelo Hayes outside of Nick Aldis’s office. Miz said that they came up with a way for Miz to earn a championship match. Miz said that when he does he’ll accept Carmelo’s United States Championship Open Challenge and become a 3-time Grand Slam Champion. Hayes scared Miz off by pretending Randy Orton was there. Ilja Dragunov walked by and Hayes offered him a championship rematch. But Dragunov said he was about to talk to Aldis about something different.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: The Miz has been booked like a total loser for over a year, so I don’t know what he could possibly do to feel like a credible challenger against anyone. As for Dragunov, it’s possible he was going to talk to Aldis about a trade to RAW. That would make sense.)

– Alba Fyre entered for the next match, accompanied as always by Chelsea Green. [c]

– The Oba Femi highlight package aired.

Jordynne Grace made her entrance to little reaction. Barrett referred to her as a juggernaut. Tessitore mentioned that she was a 3-time TNA Knockouts champion.

(4) ALBA FYRE w/Chelsea Green vs. JORDYNNE GRACE

This was Grace’s main roster in-ring debut. Grace started hot with some punches, a couple clotheslines, and a cutter-type maneuver. The crowd woke up a little. Fyre mounted some offense with a spinning DDT when Grace momentarily dropped her guard. Grace reversed a suplex attempt and hit a big spinebuster. She followed up with a folding powerbomb. Green jumped up on the apron but Grace used Fyre to knock her off. Grace dropped Fyre with a Beast Mode torture rack powerbomb and covered for the easy win.

WINNER: Jordynne Grace via pinfall in 3:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Easy debut win so Grace could show off her power.)

As Grace headed back up the ramp Jade Cargill confronted her. Jade circled her and questioned whether Grace thought she was special. Jade said that now Grace was on her show and that she’s that bitch. Jade dropped her mic and walked to the back.

– Saxton talked to Sami Zayn in the back about his goal of becoming WWE Champion. Zayn said that there was a part of him that kind of wanted McIntyre to win tonight because on paper it would be great for him to defeat McIntyre, someone he’s never beaten, for the championship. But on the other hand, Cody’s his friend and one of the best champions they’ve had for years so he’d like to test himself against him. Ultimately, Zayn said his was money was on Cody tonight but that he would be waiting on the other side.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: The stakes for tonight’s Championship match and the subsequent challengers have been built well.)

– United States Champion Carmelo Hayes made his way to the ring for his latest Open Challenge title defense. [c]

– Nathan Frazer was with his “partner” Axiom and wondered why he wasn’t in his ring gear. “Axiom” attacked him and took off the mask to reveal it was Johnny Gargano. Axiom appeared to help Frazer.

The challenger tonight was revealed to be Shinsuke Nakamura. Barrett reminded that he was a former United States Champion.

(5) CARMELO HAYES (c) vs. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA – Open Challenge for the United States Championship

The grapplers felt each other out for the first couple minutes with no one gaining a clear advantage. Hayes with a dropkick and a springboard clothesline as they went to another split screen. [c]

[HOUR THREE]

Nakamura gained control with a single-leg drop kick to the quad of Hayes, then hit a dragon-screw leg whip threw the second rope that left Hayes writhing in pain on the floor. Nakamura rolled him back into the ring and draped him over the top rope so he could axe kick him to the mat. Nakamura covered for a two-count as Tessitore pointed out that the left leg of Hayes was a concern. Nakamura relentlessly attacked the leg with whips and a half-crab. Barrett said that Hayes was in big trouble as Nakamura told Hayes to “come on.”

Hayes rallied with a superkick and a DDT for a two-count that Nakamura easily kicked out from. Hayes managed to kick Nakamura off him and jumped off the top rope with a flying DDT as they went to yet another split screen. [c]

Both men were down. Hayes got up first but was just leaning in the corner fatigued and with his left leg bothering him (in story). Nakamura wanted a back suplex off the tope rope but caught him in a tree of woe instead. Nakamura attempted a baseball slide in the corner but Hayes raised himself up. Hayes dove off the tope rope onto Nakamura on the floor, then rolled him back inside. Hayes missed a frog splash. Nakamura cinched in a knee bar but Hayes got to the ropes. Hayes rolled up Nakamura for a quick nearfall. Hayes also reversed into a cutter but Nakamura hit a kick in the jaw and a death valley driver and covered for a nearfall.

Nakamura went for a Kinshasha but Hayes caught him with a kick and another springboard DDT but immediately clutched at his knee again. Hayes went up to the top rope but Nakamura caught him and hit a Kinshasha off the ropes. He went for another but Hayes hit the First 48 codebreaker and urgently went to the top rope. Hayes used his injured left leg to deliver the Nothing But Net legdrop and cover for the one…two…three.

WINNER: Carmelo Hayes via pinfall in 18:00. Hayes retained the United States Championship.

After the match, they hugged and Nakamura raised Hayes’s arm in victory.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: A good match that was different from the open challenges we normally get because it was all about working one body part, in this case the knee of Hayes. Hayes did a tremendous job of selling the knee the entire match. Having two commercial breaks in the middle hurt the match a bit, but ultimately it was another impressive showing for Hayes as he earns his way into the upper mid-card.)

– Saxton talked to Cody Rhodes right before the main event. Cody said that any time someone wants to bring his father into the story it’s lazy. He said that after he takes care of McIntyre tonight it’s on to the Royal Rumble and Wrestlemania.

– Tessitore reiterated that tonight’s main event would be commercial-free. In a pre-tape, Aldis told the story of tonight’s Three Stages of Hell match and they showed all the potential challengers waiting on deck. He also said there would be four qualifying matches next week on Smackdown. The winners will go on to Saturday Night’s Main Event in Montreal on January 24 where they will wrestle in a Fatal Four-Way match, with the winner earning a WWE Championship Match at the Royal Rumble.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: There’s a helpful outline of the championship picture up to the Royal Rumble. I’ve thought for nearly a year that Zayn would win the Rumble this year, but it’s certainly plausible that he has the title match at the Rumble in Saudi Arabia instead.)

The announcers ran down next week’s Smackdown card which includes the #1 Contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship Qualifying Matches:

Randy Orton vs. The Miz

Matt Cardona vs. Trick Williams

Damian Priest vs. Solo Sikoa

Sami Zayn vs. Ilja Dragunov

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Now we know what Dragunov and Miz were talking about with Aldis earlier.)

– A well done music video package recapped the Cody Rhodes/Drew McIntyre feud. It was set to Disturbed’s “I Will Not Break”.

Ring announcer Alicia Taylor explained the rules of tonight’s Three Stages of Hell Match. The challenger, Drew McIntyre, entered first to a babyface reaction in Germany. He was wearing the watch from earlier tonight, which he claimed to be Dusty’s watch. The Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes entered last looking focused.

Taylor did the official championship match introductions. There were some boos for Cody.

(6) CODY RHODES (c) vs. DREW MCINTYRE – Three Stages of Hell Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Stage 1: Regular Match

Cody immediately charged at McIntyre and clotheslined him to the floor as the crowd booed. Cody with a suicide dive to the outside and kept up the attack. McIntyre grabbed a chair and threw it at Cody’s feet, daring him to hit him and get disqualified. Cody threw it down and got back in the ring where he immediately hit a disaster kick and a double reverse bionic elbow. McIntyre fled to the sanctity of the ringside area. Cody kept attacking, driving a right hand into his left eye on the announce table. McIntyre whipped Cody into the steel steps and chucked Cody back into the ring.

Cody escaped from McIntyre and hit a Cody Cutter that earned a two-count. Cody with a German suplex that left McIntyre trying to gather himself. McIntyre held onto the ropes and untied the top turnbuckle. When Cody pulled him off the turnbuckle went flying so the referee went to put it back. McIntyre took advantage by kicking Cody below the belt and hitting a Claymore kick. McIntyre hooked the leg for the sudden pinfall.

Winner of Stage One: Drew McIntyre via pinfall in 5 minutes.

Stage 2: Falls Count Anywhere Match

McIntyre powerbombed Cody through a table on the outside and covered for a quick nearfall. Cody reversed a suplex on the floor and got a quick nearfall of his own. Cody threw McIntyre over the barrier into the crowd. They fought back up the steps, trading blows along the way. Cody grabbed someone’s phone and took a selfie as he bit McIntyre’s head. They fought back into the backstage area where McIntyre whipped Cody into a metal railing. Cody reversed another whip attempt into a metal garage door. At some point Cody shoved a banana into McIntyre’s mouth….presumably because McIntyre needed some potassium.

They fought back through the curtain and into the arena at large. McIntyre attempted a powerbomb but Cody grabbed the railing above him and climbed away from it. McIntyre yanked him off but Cody slammed his head repeatedly into the environment. Some of the crowd started chanting for Cody. Cody went up and jumped off the balcony, splashing Mcintyre threw a table. Cody covered for the one…two…kick out by McIntyre at two-and-three quarters!

Cody marched McIntyre back through the crowd toward the ring. He tossed him over the barricade to ringside like a sack of potatoes. McIntyre recovered by hitting Cody a couple times with a chair. Then he lined him up to attempt a Claymore through the front of the announce table like he’d done to Cody in the past. Cody had a burst of energy and hit a Cross Rhodes through the announce table. Cody covered for the three-count.

Winner of Stage Two: Cody Rhodes via pinfall in 9 minutes.

Stage 3: Steel Cage Match

Cody rolled McIntyre back into the ring and they lowered the cage. McIntyre clutched at the cage as he was out of breath and struggling to get to his feet. Cody threw him repeatedly into the cage walls. McIntyre reversed one and threw Cody into the cage, then tried to run to the door to escape. Cody caught him and suplexed him back into the ring. Cody covered for a two-count. Cody attempted a leap frog in the corner but McIntyre kicked him hard in the gut and covered for another two-count. McIntyre tried to climb out and Cody chase him up the side of the cage. They straddle the top before McIntyre superplexed him from the middle of the top rope to the mat below. McIntyre covered again for a good nearfall.

McIntyre hit a back elbow to knock Cody down for another nearfall. Barrett pointed out that normally that wouldn’t drop Cody so easily, but this match has been so brutal. Cody missed a charge into the corner and McIntyre hit a future shock DDT, earning another two-count. Cody was bleeding from the head, so McIntyre went right after it. McIntyre pummeled Cody from pillar to post and kept telling him to “stay down.” Cody hit a Cross Rhodes out of nowhere (legitimately) and covered for a good nearfall.

They aggressively traded blows once they were both back up on their feet. Tessitore was getting into it as Cody hit a snap powerslam and covered for another nearfall. Cody looked like a man possessed. Cody with another Cody Cutter and another nearfall, but Barrett pointed out that he couldn’t get the job done. Barrett also said that if McIntyre didn’t get it done tonight he probably wouldn’t get another shot. Cody hit another Cross Rhodes but held on and went for another. He hit that one too and held on again. McIntyre escaped the third attempt by raking the eyes as the tension reached a crescendo. Cody missed a splash in the corner and his head hit the unprotected turnbuckle. McIntyre nailed him with a Claymore kick and covered for the one…two…kick out by Cody again!

McIntyre tried to climb out of the cage but Cody caught his leg. Cody bit his calf. They straddled the cage again, directly above the announce table, trading blows. Cody knocked McIntyre off but instead of escaping he leapt backwards and nailed a Supreme Cody Cutter in the ring. Cody covered and once again McIntyre kicked out! Both men were down and looked spent. Cody was the first to roll to his side and used the ropes to slowly arise. Cody started climbing but McIntyre returned the favor by biting his leg. They both climbed again and exchanged ramming each other’s heads into the cage. They battled for position on the top rope until they both crotched themselves and collapsed in heaps back in the ring.

McIntyre crawled toward the door but a masked man in a hoodie showed up stared at him. His face was covered. He revealed himself and it was Jacob Fatu! McIntyre recoiled and tried to run back to climb up the other side of the cage. Fatu got in the ring and started putting the boots to McIntyre. Then Fatu started attacking Cody too. While that happened McIntyre crawled out the door and landed on the floor to win the match and the championship!

Winner of Stage Three: Drew McIntyre via pinfall in 19 minutes.

WINNER: Drew McIntyre via pinfall in 33:00. Drew McIntyre wins the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Fatu looked on as he realized that McIntyre just won the championship because of his actions. Barrett wondered what the hell Fatu just did. Cody leveled Fatu from behind. Tessitore pointed out that Fatu had been out injured due to an attack that was presumed to have been perpetrated by McIntyre, who is now the WWE Champion.