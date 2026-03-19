Toni Storm reportedly out of action due to injury

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Toni Storm is going to be absent from AEW for the foreseeable future after being injured.

Strom will be out of action for “a long time” due to an undisclosed injury or injuries according to a report from Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer. Mina Shirakawa filled in for Storm in her scheduled match against Marina Shafir on AEW Dynamite this week.

AEW released a clip ahead of Dynamite this week of Storm being found bleeding backstage in her locker room. Luther and Shirakawa were shown checking on Storm. The extent of Storm’s injuries and a timeline for her return are not known at this time according to the report.

Storm’s last in-ring appearance came on March 15 at AEW’s Revolution PPV where she defeated Shafir. After the match, Ronda Rousey made her AEW debut and confronted Storm. While Storm and Rousey being separated by officials and security, Shafir caught Storm with a cheap shot. It is not known at this time if Shirakawa will fill in for the plans that were in place for Storm moving forward.