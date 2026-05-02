AEW Collision Results (5/2): Kevin Knight vs. Hook for the TNT title, Jack Perry vs. Mascara Dorada, Ten-man tag match, Willow vs. Anna Jay for the TBS title, and more

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AEW COLLISION REPORT

MAY 2, 2026

PEORIA, ILL. AT PEORIA CIVIC CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TNT & HBO MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone & Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reported 2,451 tickets had been distributed. The arena has a capacity of 12,036 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-They cut to the live crowd chanting “A-E-Dub” as Tony Schavone welcomed everyone to the show.

(1) THE DEATH RIDERS (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli & Pac w/Marina Shafir)& THE DOGS (Clark Connors & David Finlay) vs. TOP FLIGHT (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) THE RASCALZ (Dezmond Xavier & Myron Reed & Zachary Wentz)

The Death Riders’ music played and Jon Moxley emerged from the back to lead the Death Riders to the ring. They cut backstage to reveal Clark Connors and David Finlay walking out onto the stage. Top Flight’s music played and they came to the stage before The Rascalz’s music played and all five men made their way to the ring.

Before the bell even rang, both teams began to brawl around ringside. In the ring, Claudio pressed Reed, but he escaped and landed an enziguri as the bell rang to start the match six minutes into the show. Reed hit the ropes and dove over the top onto Claudio. Everyone else continued to brawl around ringside.

In the ring, Connors tossed Wentz’s into the corner, but he dodged Connors when he charged. Wentz hit a long combination of strikes on Connors in the corner. Wentz landed a tornillo from the middle rope into a pin, but Connors kicked out at two. Connors countered a German suplex attempt by stomping on Wentz’s foot and back him into the corner.

Finlay tagged in and stomped Wentz into the corner. Wentz rolled to tag in Xavier. Xavier and Reed hit a combination of strikes and Xavier landed a standing shooting star press. Davier went for the pin but Pac broke it up. Darius tagged in and Moxley snuck into the ring and hit him with a lariat. Moxley got the legal tag and hit the ten-count punches on Darius in the corner.

Darius and Moxley traded forearms until Darius landed a dropkick and tagged in Dante. Darius hit a vertical suplex and Dante came in over the top rope with a senton. Reed tagged in and traded chops with Moxley in the center of the ring, Moxley hit a few forearms but Reed caught him with a springboard dropkick. Reed charged Moxley, but he sidestepped him and tossed Reed out of the ring.

Marina and Claudio both attacked Reed at ringside. Xavier jumped off the stairs and hit Claudio with a flying DDT. Finlay knocked Xavier down and Wentz hit a flying dropkick on Finlay before Connors trucked Wentz over the announce table. Dante flew in with a dropkick on Connors and turned around into a running boot from Pac. Darius swung around the ringpost and caught Pac with a dropkick on the outside as well.

Reed caught Moxley with a kick from the apron and climbed onto the top rope. As Reed jumped into the ring, Claudio slid into the ring and caught Reed with a European uppercut in midair. Moxley posed for the camera as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from commercial, Reed elbowed his way out of a headlock from Connors, but Connors nailed Reed with a snap suplex. Connors ducked an enziguri attempt and Finlay charged in an attacked Reed as The Death Riers knocked the rest of the face team off of the apron. Reed ducked a double clothesline from Finlay and Connors and then landed a double cutter on them both.

Xavier got the tag as Wentz, Dante, and Darius hit all of the Death Riders with suicide dives to the outside. Xavier hit Finlay with a. cutter and Connors with a handspring kick. Xavier made the cover, but Connors kicked out at two. Xavier catapulted Connors into a kick from Wentz. Wentz followed up with a. double stomp from the middle rope. Wentz made the cover, but Connors kicked out at two.

Wentx and Xavier set up for the Hot Fire Flame, but Finlay pulled Xavier out of the ring. Finaly slid into the ring and hit Wentx with a dominator and Connors followed up with a running spear. Connors made the cover, but Xavier broke it up at two. Wentx hit Connors with a handspring into a high knee that left both men down.

Pac and Darius tagged in at the same time and Darius went for a few quick pins for two counts. Dante got the tag and executed a high springboard crossbody into a pin on Pac, but he kicked out at two. Dante flipped over Pac and Darius met him with a kick in the ropes. Dante hit a thrust kick and Darius stepped-thru into a flatliner on Pac. Darius made the cover, but Claudio broke it up at two.

Dante and Darius went for a double suplex on Claudio, but he blocked it and double suplex both members of Top Flight. Claudio lifted Dante up into the giant swing for five or so rotations until Moxley hit a low dropkick. Claudio went for the giant swing on Reed, but Xavier and Wentz both interrupted it. Wentz hit an enziguri and Dante and Darius hit a simultaneous low thrust kick on Claudio that dropped him to his knees. The Rascalaz assisted Wentz up into a flipping dropkick and then Reed, Xavier, Dante, and Darius all hit a dropkick at the exact same time.

Finlay charged in and drilled Dante and Darius with a dual clothesline but turned around into a triple superkick from The Rascalz. Wentx and Xavier hit running strikes on Finlay in the corner and Reed went in to follow it with a monkey flip, but Finlay caught him and rammed him into Wentz. Connors and Finlay blasted Xavier with a high and low spear/chop block combination.

Reed and Wentz hit Finlay and Connors with stereo gamengiris from the apron into a pair of step-thru codebreakers. Claudio and Pac knocked Wentz and Reed out of the ring with a pair of pump kicks before Darius hit Pac with a discus lariat. Darius hit Moxley with a Dante-assisted tornado DDT. Pac hit a thrust kick on Dante and Darius rolled him up for a tow count.

Pac dodged Darius in the corner and then Claudio, Pac,a nd Moxley all hit him with running strikes. Pac hit both ropes and drilled Darius with a lariat that turned him inside out. Pac locked in the Brutalizer on Darius as his teammates kept their opponents at bay, leaving Darius no choice but to submit.

WINNERS: The Death Riders & The Dogs in 16:00

(White’s Take: You could tell just by looking at the participants whether or not you’ll enjoy this match. It delivered the exact kind of crazy athletic carnage one would expect. They did a good job telling the story of the high-flying athletes against the ground and pound brawlers. There was the typical disconnect of Moxley playing full face, and the Death Riders by extension, teaming with The Dogs who are obvious heels, against five undersized babyfaces Otherwise, a very exciting opening match that maybe went a bit longer than necessary, without dragging at any point.)

(2) “JUNGLE” JACK PERRY vs. MASCARA DORADA – AEW National Championship match

“Tarzan Boy” played over the arena and the crowd waved their arms as Jack Perry made his way to the ring. He stopped to pose with a young fan in the front with a sign for him (and Willow). Some music played and Mascara Dorada came to the ring without either of his CMLL titles. The bell rang to start the title match 30 minutes into the show.

The shook hands to start before Perry grabbed a wristlock. Dorada escaped fancifully. Perry took Dorada down with a single leg into a headlock. Perry took Dorada down with an inverted monkey flip followed by a dropkick. Dorada came back with a spinning hurricanrana.

Perry took Dorada down with a springboard arm drag, but Dorada came back with one of his own that included some extra bounces. Perry rolled out of the ring and Dorada hit him with a tornillo through the ropes. Dorada posed on the barricade and the crowd chanted “lucha” with him.

Perry threw Dorada into the ringpost and then used the ringpost to assist in a swinging kick. Perry rolled in to break the count and then charged at Dorada against the barricade. Dorada ducked and dropped Perry into over the barricade. Perry landed on his feet, climbed onto the barricade and pulled Dorada up with him. The fought on the barricade until Perry set up for a suplex, but Dorada blocked it and drilled Perry with a Canadian Destroyer on the barricade. Both men collapsed at ringside and the crowd chanted “holy shit” as they went to commercial. [c]

They returned from commercial as Dorada climbed to the top rope and missed a 450 splash but landed on his feet. Perry charged into the corner, flipped off the turnbuckle and kind of collided with Dorada before sliding behind him (I’m certain Perry is supposed to flip over Dorada into the suplex but kind of slipped) and going for a German suplex, but Dorada flipped out and landed on his feet.

Perry caught Dorada with a thrust kick and then charged into one himself. Perry slipped behind Dorada and stuck him with a poison rana. Dorada seemed out of it, but still caught Perry with a jumping code red as he charged, leaving both men down in the ring. Dorada knocked Perry into the ropes with a series of forearms and hit the ropes but Perry caught him with blue thunder bomb. Perry held on for the pin, but Dorada kicked out at two.

Perry hit Dorada with a chop that knocked him to the mat. Perry chopped Dorada into the corner and followed up with a series of forearms. Dorada slipped to the apron and landed a kick on Perry. Dorada went for the springboard, but Perry caught him with a forearm shot that sent Dorada tumbling to ringside. In one motion, Perry jumped onto the top rope and performed a moonsault press onto Dorada at ringside.

Back in the ring, Perry hit a rough looking gutwrench into a sitout powerbomb. Perry held on for the pin, but Dorada kicked out at two. Perry hit Dorada with nine punches in the corner, but Dorada dodged the tenth and swept Perry’s legs out from under him. Dorada lifted Perry up onto his shoulders, and then flipped him forward into a high-impact falling neckbreaker. Dorada crawled into the cover, but Perry kicked out at two.

The crowd chanted “this is awesome” as Dorada climbed to the top rope, but Perry knocked him down to the apron with a right hand. Perry attempted to deadlift suplex Dorada into the ring, but couldn’t quite get him up. Dorada landed a kick and climbed back to the top rope. Dorada connected with a 450 splash. The was a slight delay before he could make the pin, and Perry kicked out just before three.

Dorada set Perry up for another destroy on the apron, but Perry escaped. Dorada landed a thrust kick, but charged into a thrust kick from Perry. Perry stepped onto the middle turnbuckle and leapt off into an impressive hurricanrana that threw Dorada off the apron to the floor. Perry quickly rolled Dorada back into the ring and climbed onto the top rope. Perry jumped into the ring, but Dorada caught him with a knee in midair. Dorada lifted Perry up into position for a crucifix powerbomb, but flipped him over into a facebuster. Dorada made the cover, but Perry kicked out at the last possible second.

Dorada dragged Perry into position and climbed to the top rope. Dorada went for a shooting star press, but Perry got his knees up, immediately rolled him into the pin attempt, but Dorada kicked out at two. Perry lifted Dorada onto the top rope and climbed up with him. Dorada fought him off with punches before shoving him to the mat. As Dorada got to his feet on the top rope, Perry ran up and took him down with a snap hurricanrana straight into the pin on the mat and held on for the three-count.

WINNER: Jack Perry in 15:00

(White’s Take: Mascara Dorada continues to be one of the standouts from the CMLL partnership. He’s very athletic and innovative; enterprising wrestlers should consider stealing a few of his unique moves, as they would make excellent finishers. Perry was good as well, and it made for a very enjoyable match. The biggest downside was the worthless trinket at stake and the obvious outcome. Taking those things into consideration, it overdelivered a competitive, back-and-forth match with big spots that wouldn’t be out of place in the main event of a PPV.)

Perry helped Dorada to his feet after the match and they walked up the ramp together.

-They threw to a video from after Dynamite of Renee talking to Statlander and Shida after their loss. Shida said they almost had the titles won, but patronizingly told Statlander not to worry and it wasn’t her fault. Statlander forcded Shida against the wall and said it wasn’t her fault. Statlander told Shida that she wouldn’t listen and kept tagging herself in. Shida began to protest in Japanese, but Statlander put her hand over her mouth and said “that’s enough out of you.” Statlander said she was so close to making history and that Shida cost her everything. Shida apologized and said they’ve been friends for seven years and she’d make it up to her. Statlander marched off and Shida screamed after her that she’ll make it up.

(3) THE CONGOLMERATION (Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy) vs. MXM TV (Mansoor & Mason Madden & Johnny TV)

The Conglomeration made their entrance to their 90210 entrance music with their titles in backpacks. MxM TV were waiting in the ring.T he bell rang to start the match with Kyle and Mansoor 48 minutes into the hour.

Kyle hit a ki k on Mansoor and he gave up and tagged in Madden. Kyle hit Madden with a kick and he tagged in Johnny. Kyle hit a combination of kicks on Johnny and forced him into the corner for ten-count paunches. Strong tagged in, and did his own ten punches. Cassidy tagged in, and slowly set up for a punch until Mansoor and Madden charged in to knock Kyle and Strong out of the ring. Johnny hit Cassidy with a round kick and a series of punches in the corner.

Johnny hit a tornillo over the top rope onto Strong and Kyle. Mansoor and Madden set up for a dive onto Cassidy, but instead stopped in the middle of the ring to pose for the camera. Cassidy slipped in to pose with them before they took him down with a combination German suplex and roundhouse. Johnny connected with Starship Pain onto Cassidy. Johnny hooked the leg, but Kyle broke up the pin at two.

Mason lifted Cassidy onto his shoulders as Johnny and Mansoor climbed on top of adjacent turnbuckles. Not sure what they were going for, because Strong and Kyle made the save, knocking Johnny and Mansoor off the turnbuckle and pulling Cassidy off of Madden.

Kyle hit a running knee from the apron onto Johnny on the floor. Madden hit a clothesline on Strong and caught Cassidy by the fist when he went for an Orange Punch. Madden dropped Cassidy with a two-handed chop. Strong landed a few chops and took Madden down with an Olympic slam. Strong lifted Cassidy onto his shoulders and Cassidy went for a chokeslam on Madden from Strong’s shoulders. Madden escaped and hit the ropes, but Kyle pulled the ropes down and Madden tumbled out to the floor.

Strong carried Cassidy over to the rope where Mansoor was still stunned. Cassidy hit a few punches and then grabbed Mansoor by the throat and chokeslammed him from the top rope down onto Madden at ringside. Jhonny got a combination of strikes from Kyle and Strong. They dragged Johny across the ring into position for Cassidy’s lazy elbow drop. Cassidy landed it and lounged on Johnny for the pin and got the win.

WINNERS: The Conglomeration in 5:00

(White’s Take: Fine, if you must have comedy in wrestling I guess it may as well be wrapped in an otherwise good match with solid workers. There’s not a lot of heat in the trios division, and this didn’t help that matter, despite being generally good.)

As The Conglomeration celebrated, Ciampa’s music played and he marched out to the stage. Ciampa taped his wrist, implying it was just a matter of time until he and FTR take the trios titles. [c]

-They returned to Nigel and Schiavone at the commentary desk where Tony wished Rebel luck in her recently revealed battle with ALS. Schiavone threw to a replay of the video of The Death Riders and Moxley from last week (why they’re replaying it on Collision again instead of showing it to the much larger Dynamite audience is anybody’s guess). It included their backstage segment from Dynamite as well.

[HOUR TWO]

(4) WILLOW NIGHTINGALE vs. ANNA JAY – TBS Championship match

Anna Jay’s music played and she made her way to the ring as Schiavone noted she hasn’t wrestled in nearly half of a year. Willow’s music played and she came to the ring as they played up her new gimmick as the “comeback killer.” The bell rang to start the match two minutes into the second hour.

Anna went for a quick rollup, but Willow blocked it and took her to the mat with a. headlock. Anna escaped and went for a headlock takeover, but Willow blocked it and lifted Anna up and deposited her on the top rope. Willow stepped back up and yelled at Anna to show her fire.

Anna hit a flurry of forearms but charged into a shoulder block. Anna came back with a sunset flip for a two count followed by an inside cradle for a second two count. Anna went for a magistral cradle and only got a one count. Willow dodged Anna in the corner and a flurry of clothesline in the corner.

Willow went for a. running senton, but Anna rolled out of the way. Anna hit Willow with a flipping neckbreaker and went for the pin, but Willow kicked out at two. Anna kicked at Willow in the corner and took her down with a snapmare followed by a running low dropkick. Anna made the cover, but Willow kicked out at one.

Willow dodged Anna in the corner by stepping out to the apron, but Anna connected with a forearm that knocked Willow to the floor. Willow grabbed Anna’s foot and swung her down, sending her bouncing off the apron to ringside. Willow attempted to get a Brody King bark going for her and then hit Anna with a flipping canon ball from the apron. Willow posed with a fan in the front row as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Willow planted Anna with a spinebuster. Willow made the cover, but Anna kicked out at two. Willow set up for a Death Valley Driver, but Anna slipped out the back. Anna dodged Willow in the corner and hit a back elbow and forearm and a running spin kick in the corner. Anna connected with a springboard bulldog and made the cover, but Willow kicked out at two.

There were dueling chants in the crowd as Anna tried for a backslide, but Willow countered it into her own backslide for a two count. Willow whipped Anna into the corner and followed her in with an avalanche. Willow lifted Anna up onto the top rope and climbed up with her. Willow took her down with a big superplex, and held on, lifted Anna Jay up onto her shoulders and drilled her with a Death Valley Driver. Willow made the cover, but Anna kicked out at two.

Willow set up for the Doctor Bomb, but Anna elbowed her way out of it and landed a hook kick followed by a facebuster. Anna made the cover, but Willow kicked out at two. Anna applied the Queenslayer sleeper hold on Willow. Willow struggled to her feet with Anna on her back, and backed into the corner to break the hold.

Willow lifted Anna up onto her shoulder for a running powerslam, but Anna slipped out and shoved Willow into the ropes. Anna charged Willow in the ropes, but Willow caught her in a gutwrench position and lifted her up into the sitout powerbomb that we’re apparently calling “The Babe With The Powerbomb,” which makes no sense. Either way, Willow got the pin and the win.

WINNER: Willow Nightingale in 10:00

(White’s Take: Anna looked good in her return to the ring. Willow continues her streak of good matches in place of off-putting promos, which may be a good recipe for her going forward.)

Willow helped Anna to her feet after the match and shook her hand.

-Renee was backstage with Shida and Statlander on one side of her and Harley Cameron and Mina on the other side. Shida continued to apologize to Statlander, and promised her a makeup tag match, against Harley and Mina. Harley questioned if Shida could wrestle someone not on her level. Shida said Harley can’t even touch her kendo stick. Mina asked Statlander how she can trust Shida before asking Statlander where she was when Toni Storm was attacked. Statlander said nothing and walked away. [c]

(5) THE DEATH RIDERS (Daniel Garcia & Wheeler Yuta) vs. THE BANG BANG GANG (Ace Austin & Juice Robinson)

Daniel Garcia’s music played and he appeared backstage with Yuta. Yuta and Garcia made their way through the crowd and to the ring with Marina and Moxley. Moxley took a seat at the commentary desk. Ace Austin and Juice made their entrance. The bell rang to start the match 20 minutes into the second hour.

Yuta knocked Ace off the apron and Garcia charged in an hit Juice from behind. Yuta and Garcia hit a double elbow drop on Juice. Juice hit a back elbow on Garcia and made the tag to Ace. Ace charged in and hit Garcia and Yuta with strikes. Ace hit Garcia with a Russian leg sweep followed by a leg drop.

Yuta caught him with a kick to the gut and whipped Ace into the ropes. Ace rolled off the rope and took Yuta’s legs out from underneath him. Ace dodged Garcia with a single arm handstand on the apron, but Yuta caught him with a dropkick from the ring. Yuta distracted the referee while Garcia and Marina stomped on Ace at ringside. Yuta hit a fishermen’s suplex and held on for the pin, but Ace kicked out at two. Garcia tagged in and punched Ace in the corner as they went to commercial. [c]

The returned from commercial as Yuta and Garcia took turns hitting running strikes on Ace in the corner. He fought back with a back elbow for each, but was unable to make the tag. Yuta and Garcia knocked Juice off of the apron and hit Ace with a double dropkick. Garcia trapped Ace in a headscissor on the mat, but he made it to the ropes to break the hold.

Ace flipped out of a back suplex attempt and went for a kick, but Garcia caught his foot and flipped him out to the apron. Ace came in with a sunset flip, but Garcia rolled through and went for the Dragontamer, but Ace kicked his way out of it. Ace lifted Garcia onto his shoulders and Garcia hit him with repeated efforts in an attempt to escape. Ace almost fell to the mat, but, with Garcia on his shoulders, stood all the way back up and delivered a Death Valley Driver that left both men down.

Juice got the hot tag as Yuta tagged in. Juice hit both men with running elbows and lotheslined Garcia over the top rope. He took Yuta down and landed a standing senton. Juice hit a crossbody onto Garcia at ringside and then got in Moxley’s face. Juice turned around into a crosschop to the throat from Garcia. Garcia held Juice in place as Yuta hit the ropes and went for the suicide dive. But Juice dodged it and Yuta crashed into Garcia instead.

Juice slammed Yuta face-first into the announce desk and tossed him back into the ring as blood began to pour down Yuta’s face. Juice hit a combination of jabs and then drilled Garcia with a left hand on the apron. Juice returned to the jabs on Yuta until Marina got onto the apron. Juice briefly considered giving Marina the left hand until Yuta rolled him up from behind. Juice kicked out and shot Yuta into Marina, knocking her off of the apron.

Juice hit Yuta with a leg lariat and went for the pin, and Garcia made the last second save. Ace hit Garcia with a combination of kicks and charged at him in the corner, but Garcia backdropped Ace over the top rope to the floor. Yuta caught Juice with a sunset flip and rolled him right up into Garcia’s waiting arms. Garcia spiked Juice with a piledriver as Yuta climbed to the top rope. Garcia threw Yuta from the top rope into the splash on Juice. Yuta hooked the leg but Juice kicked out at two.

Yuta’s face was drenched in blood as he set up for the running knee in the corner. Juice ducked the running knee but Garcia hit him with a dropkick. Ace took Garcia out and then Yuta hit Ace with a samoan drop. Juice hit Yuta with a big left hand and hten nailed him with The Juice is Loose. Juice made the cover and got the win.

WINNERS: The Bang Bang Gang in 13:00

Juice pointed at Moxley at commentary before Yuta and Garcia attacked him from behind. The Death Riders beat down The Bang Bang Gang untilThe Gunn’s music played and Austin and the returning Colten Gunn ran down to the ring to make the save. Marina saved Moxley by dragging him out of the ring while Yuta got caught with the 3:10 to Yuma. Colten grabbed a mic and said Collision is their show, and if you’re not down with that, they got two words for you. Those two words, of course, were “Guns up.” Marina had to be held back from charging into the ring.

(White’s Take: This was a fine tag match, but nothing special. The return of Colten Gunn was a nice touch, and he looked to be in great shape. Now, can we get Jay White back soon, please?)

-Lexy was backstage with Divine Dominion. Bayne clarified that Lexy wasn’t standing with them, she was standing below them, like everyone else in the division. They said that the former women’s champions Statlander and Shida crumbled beneath them. They told the women’s division to just stop trying.

(6) SYKE BLUE vs. NIXI XS

Skye Blue’s music played and she slowly walked to the ring. Her opponent, Nixi XS was waiting in the ring. The bell rang to start the match 38 minutes into the second hour.

Blue immediately hit a running boot and tossed Nixi to the apron. Nixi landed a kick but Blue stunned her with a forearm, and kicked her off of the apron. Blue slammed Nixi face first into the stairs repeatedly before hitting a spinning neckbreaker on the floor.

Blue tossed Nixi into the ring and climbed to the top rope. Nixi tried to meet her, but Blue caught her punch, tucked her head into the turnbuckle and hit a thrust kick. Blue followed up with a running powerbomb and running knee. Blue went for the pin, but pulled Nixi up before the three. Blue locked in her dragoon sleeper submission, which Nigel referred to as The Descent Into Madness, and Nixi tapped out.

WINNER: Skye Blue in 2:00

(White’s Take: Nice to see that squash matches aren’t reserve for big, dominant heels. Blue looked fine, and this helps put over her new submission finisher, but mostly if she’s going to have any credibility as a midcard heel, she should win something occasionally.)

Blue posed on the ropes for the not-far-from-home crowd as they cut to commercial. [c]

(7) KEVIN KNIGHT vs. HOOK (w/Shibata) – TNT Championship match

Hook’s off-putting Sinatra-eqsue theme played and he made his way to the ring with Shibata. Kevin Knight’s music played and Knight came down to the ring to a solid reaction. The bell rang to start the match 47 minutes into the second hour.

Hook swept Knight’s leg up and pushed him to the mat. Hook took a wristlock, but Knight flipped out of it and delivered a pair of knees to Hook’s arm. Hook and Knight traded standing switches until Knight got a back wristlock. Hook escaped with a judo throw. Hook hit the ropes and knight went for a hiptoss, but Hook flipped over and landed on his feet. Hook went for a hiptoss and Knight flipped onto his feet the same way.

Knight took Hook down with a pair of armdrags and went for a dropkick, but Hook dodged it and retreated to the corner to talk strategy with Shibata. Hook forced Knight into the corner and hit a few punches to the midsection. Knight turned it around, hit a few punches himself and then an uppercut.

Hook ducked a clothesline and hit a combination of punches and a headbutt that stunned Knight. Hook charged Knight in the ropes, but he sidestepped Hook and caught him with a dropkick that knocked him to the floor. Knight went for the plancha to the outside, and Hook walked away, not unlike Samoa Joe. Shibata stood between Knight and Hook and then charged Knight with a clothesline. Knight ducked it and jumped off the stairs at Hook, but Hook caught him and tossed him over the barricade onto some fans at ringside with an exploder suolex as they went to commercial. [c]

As they returned from break, Knight went for a jumping DDT in the center of the ring, but Hook caught him and delivered a Northern Lights suplex bridged into the pin for a two count. Hook whipped Knight into the corner, but he bounced back and dropped Hook with a running clothesline. Knight took Hook down with a leaping lariat and kipped back up to his feet.

Knight scoop slammed Hook in the center of the ring and hit a running UFO splash on Hook in the center of the ring. Knight hooked the leg, but Hook kicked out at two. Knight hit a forearm in the corner and set Hook up on the top rope. Hook pushed Knight away but Knight took him down with a jumping hurricanrana.

Knight got a running start and hit a low dropkick as Hook was lying against the bottom rope. Knight climbed to the top rope as the ref checked on Hook. Shibata shook the ropes and caused Knight to fall onto the top turnbuckle. Hook climbed up set up for a suplex, but Knight shoved Hook down. Knight stood up to his feet, but Hook ran up the corner and took Knight down with a big overhead suplex from the top rope.

Hook hit a running clothesline on Knight in the corner and then a high-angle exploder suplex. Hook went for the pin but Knight kicked out at two. Hook hit the ropes and delivered a penalty kick that barely connected. Hook went for the pin, but Knight’s shoulder weren’t actually down, and by the time he got a proper pin, Knight kicked out a two.

As Knight struggled to his feet, Hook attempted to lock in the Redrum, but Knight countered it into a pin attempt for a two count. Knight rolled Hook up again, and when he kicked out he forced Knight into the ropes where Shibata was waiting, but Knight blasted Shibata off the apron with a forearm.

Hook grabbed Knight from behind and went for a very high angle German suplex, but Knight flipped out, and nearly landed on his head, catching himself with his hands in an impromptu handstand. Knight got a running start and spiked Hook with a jumping DDT. Knight climbed to the top rope, and jumped over halfway across the ring to connect with the UFO Slpash. Knight made the cover and got the victory.

WINNER: Kevin Knight in 12:00

(White’s Take: On the higher end of Hook matches, maybe his longest and best to date. Knight made his entrance and wrestled like the star he aspires to be. It wasn’t the best match on the show, and there wasn’t much doubt about the winner, but it made for an enjoyable main event.)

Knight held the title high as Shibata helped Hook to the back. Schiavone ran down some matches from Collision and next week’s Fairway to Hell special as Knight stood on the barricade celebrating his win with the fans and they went off the air.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Even with the title matches mixed in, the episode on the whole felt like it lacked any kind of stakes. Very much just wrestling for the sake of wrestling. Luckily, the wrestling delivered as it usually does, often over-delivering in the ring. But, this week lacked anything of consequence, making it entirely skippable and just a fun collection of throwaway matches.