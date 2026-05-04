WWE RAW FEUD TRACKER: Are fans supposed to be siding with Roman and Jacob so far? Should the heel Bron Breakker be making such good points against Seth? Plus evaluatingPenta-Rusev, Becky-Iyo

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Becky Lynch vs. Iyo Sky

Latest Developments:

Becky Lynch comes out and continues to gloat about being a three-time Intercontinental Champion. Shel also brags about being the greatest of all time and “it’s not just her saying it.” She proceeds to lay out an open challenge for anyone to challenge her for her title. Iyo Sky answers the challenge to Becky’ s surprise.

Iyo says she accepts the open challenge for the title. Becky questions her challenge and is surprised that Rhea Ripley allowed Iyo to come out and accept the challenge. Becky then claims that Iyo is not a worthy challenger before getting interrupted by Raw General Manager Adam Pierce. He comes out and declares that Iyo accepted the open challenge, so bring out a referee and this match is taking place right now.

The match is an even, great, back-and-forth match with neither competitor getting the edge. The match concludes when Asuka, who has been feuding with Iyo, comes out. Iyo goes for a move on the apron and loses one for her boots while Becky recovers in the ring. Asuka pulls Iyo’s leg causing her to fall. Becky sees this, takes advantage performs the Manhandle Slam and covers Iyo for the win. She grabs her title, looks at Asuka, then proceeds up the entrance ramp. Asuka immediately jumps in the ring, beats down Iyo, and puts her in the Asuka lock. Iyo repeatedly taps out and the referee finally is able to break the hold.

Analysis:

This result opens up that door for the rumored match at Backlash between Asuka and Iyo Sky. Personally, I feel it should have taken place at WrestleMania, but it looks like we are getting it at Backlash. Better late than never. I feel the feud with Becky is on hold but somehow will turn into a three-way, most likely after Backlash. I see Becky getting involved in the match causing a DQ finish.

Grade A- (with potential of an A)

Penta vs. Russev

Latest Developments:

Russev challenges Penta for the Intercontinental Title in a one-on-one match. Newest NXT call up Ethan Page coming off a big but controversial Monday Night Raw debut win over Javon Evans comes out to watch the match at the commentary table. The match is a even and back-and-forth, so typical WWE 50/50 booking.

Each man getting a bunch of near falls. Near the end of the match Rusev gains the advantage after a kick and goes for The Accolade, but gets rolled up from Penta for the three count. Both Russev and Ethan attack Penta after the match. Je’Von Evans’ music hits and he comes and makes the save. The heels flee the ring. Evans and Penta stand tall side by side showing respect to each other.

Analysis:

The result of the match was very predictable. Penta was never in jeopardy of losing his title. Now it looks like Ethan Page has entered the fray as another contender for the mid-card Intercontinental Title, so that makes it two babyfaces and two heels in the mix. The most likely outcome is a tag team match this Monday on Raw. Page & Rusev versus Evans & Penta. This most likely will lead to a Fatal Four-way at Backlash for the Intercontinental Title. This does open up the possibility of a title change, but most likely not. This does keep the storyline fresh and exciting with a crop of legitimate contenders to Penta’s title.

Grade A

Bron Breakker vs. Seth Rollins

Latest Developments:

Both men come out and go face to face. Seth Rollins goes on about how he gave Brom Breakker such knowledge and wisdom when he formed the vision. All regurgitated stuff. Breakker came back with what did Rollins really teach them. Rollins says tell Breakker that he and Bronson were just his back up. Breakker did a very good impression while holding his nose of Rollins usually spiel of being a “visionary and a revolutionary.”

Breakker did give him his props for all of his accomplishments in the WWE and being a “first ballot” WWE Hall of Famer. He also stated that Rollins is the best wrestler in the world. But he is the no. 2 in the world behind Breakker himself. Rollins struck back with a pat on the back “good job on your promo” jibe and called Breakker “Baby Steiner” and asked if he got help from “Uncle Big Poppa Pump” Scott Steiner. Rollins then stated Backlash is coming up and he will give Breakker the opportunity to prove who is the best wrestler in the world. Breakker nodded in approval, indicating he was accepting the match. Rollins ended with a dig that Breakker wasn’t even no. 2 in his household.

Analysis:

Much like the Roman Reigns-Jacob Fatu feud, this one is a little confusing to me. Breakker made valid points as a heel, including that he and Bronson continually helped him keep his World Heavyweight Title. These were facts. It really was a one-sided relationship. So why are we supposed to cheer Rollins and boo Breakker? Prior to The Vision, Breakker was a formerly both an NXT Champion and Intercontinental Champion. He once was the face of NXT. Prior to the Oba Femi craze, he was the next big thing in pro wrestling. So they will have a match at Backlash. The question is: Will Rollins put Breakker over and cement him as the next star or no? The time is now or never.

Grade A

Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu

Latest Developments:

Roman Reigns came out as usual, sauntering out to the ring soaking up the adulation of the crowd. They acknowledged him as usual and chanted OTC. Jacob didn’t waste time coming out. Reigns told him that he had a week to make up his mind in challenging him at Backlash. Jacob told Reigns that he didn’t need a week, a day, nor an hour. He reiterated he needs the World Heavyweight Title.

He said he was up for the challenge, reminding Reigns that while he and the Usos were running the WWE on top, he was grinding on the independent circuit. This was until he got the call from Solo Sikoa to come join the WWE. He said Solo was the one to extend a helping hand. Reigns quickly objected to that stating that Solo couldn’t even get a cup of coffee delivered to him. Roman stated he was the one who signed off on the Jacob Fatu WWE signing. He said he is the Head of the Table and he decides if Jacob gets a World Heavyweight Title shot. He said that as a matter of fact, Jacob doesn’t deserve the title shot as it would be nepotism. They are real-life cousins, by the way. Technically, Reigns is his uncle, but that’s a different story.

Reigns said he doesn’t think Jacob is ready. Mid-sentence, Jacob applies the Tongan Death Grip to Reigns’s throat, taking him down. Reigns hits Jacob with the microphone to the head to temporarily break the hold. Jacob shakes it off as Reigns goes to the corner. Jacob up powers up shakes off he hit and reapplies the hold to Reigns throat. The hold itself was originated by Jacob Fatu’s father Tama’s tag team partner Haku. They were tag team partners in the 1980s as part of the tag team, The Islanders.

Jacob chokes Reigns down to the mat yelling we wants it all. Jacob finally releases the hold and exits the ring. Reigns finally recovers enough to speak into the microphone and tell Jacob he has the match against him for the World Heavyweight title at Backlash.

Analysis:

Similar to the Rollins-Breakker feud, this one is a little head-scratching to me. Reigns is the babyface here, but coming off his win over Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania, so is Jacob Fatu (I think). Reigns’s character is very pompous and arrogant as a babyface now, just like he was as a heel. Never in the history of wrestling does a babyface ever duck a match like Reigns seemed like he was prior to the Tongan Death Grip. You could say it was because Jacob is a real life relative to him.

With that being said, Jacob wanting to better his life and take care of his family is very admirable. Most people understand that. I’m not sure why they are trying to make him the heel in this feud – or are they? On Smackdown on Friday, Jacob wiped out Talla Tonga and Solo Sikoa, who are heels. So does that make him a babyface again?

Moving forward, he will challenge Reigns for the World Heavyweight Title at Backlash. Since Reigns just won the title at WrestleMania, there is no way he is losing it to Jacob Fatu this soon. Maybe this will lead to Jacob officially joining Reigns’s version of The Bloodline sometime down the line. Time will tell.

Grade B

(Brian Miller is the new Raw Feud Tracker columnist for PWTorch, replacing Kurt Cadet who is stepping away after this week.)