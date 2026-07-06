WWE RAW RESULTS (7/6): Keller’s report on Sami Zayn vs. Cody Rhodes for WWE Title, Sol Ruca vs. Raquel Rodriguez for IC Title, Profits vs. Breakker & Theory for Tag Titles, plus Oba, Seth

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WWE RAW RESULTS

JULY 6, 2026

ROSEMONT, ILL. ALLSTATE ARENA

STREAMED LIVE ON NETFLIX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 11,957 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 12,847. The arena has a capacity of 22,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

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[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a video package recapping Sami Zayn’s win over Cody Rhodes and Gunther at Night of Champions. Then highlights aired of Cody beating Jey Uso on Smackdown to earn his WWE Title match tonight.

-They cut to the exterior of Chicago and then the arena earlier with fans lined up and cheering. Then they showed wrestlers arriving starting with Oba Femi, then The Judgment Day (JD McDonagh picked his nose with the Danhausen Knicks jersey), The Street Profits interacting with fans.

-They showed Sami Zayn arriving in a convertible sports car holding up his WWE Title belt gleefully. he was thanking hands of staff backstage greeting him. He then met Cody who was standing by. Sami told Cody he isn’t going to just swoop in and take back what he thinks is his rightful spot. Cody said he actually just planned to tell him good luck, but he said he’s not wrong about how the match is going to go. Sami walked away and Gunther attacked Cody from behind. He powerbombed him through a table. Gunther told Sami he is a disgrace and a fluke of a champion. He said he should have never won the title in the first place, and he’s coming for him. He then smashed Cody in Sami’s car door. Cody had a blood colors stream running down the side of his face.

-They went to Corey Graves and Michael Cole at ringside. Graves was panicked over how that could affect the scheduled title match.

-Seth Rollins made his entrance next. He soaked up cheers and said he loves the arena. A “CM Punk!” chant broke out. He said there was the obligatory chant for Punk. He told them to get it out of their system, but he couldn’t care less about him at the moment. Some boos. He said it’s not his business right now. He said his business is beating Roman Reigns for the World Title and “continuing to own” him. Seth told fans that Roman didn’t show up because either he didn’t think it did anything to make it wort it for him or they didn’t pay him enough. “That’s just who Roman Reigns is,” he said. “That’s who he’s always been.” He said Roman has been the chosen one from day one, and no one wants to hold him accountable.

Seth said when The Shield debuted, there were three of them, but it was made abundantly clear that Roman was the chosen one to be on the marquee and be the big star and headline all the big PPVs. He said it didn’t matter if Roman could cut promos or wrestle his way out of a paper bag, it was always going to be Roman.

(Keller’s Analysis: The crowd was just dead; what nonsense meta downer of a promo that doesn’t do anything for anybody, including Seth. This is yet another segment that puts grievance based on meta-stuff instead of establishing that main events and pushes are a result of winning matches. It’s another segment of one babyface tearing into another in a meta-way that undercuts the reasons to admire and root for the other babyface. And it came across as bitter and playing a victim. All that turned the crowd on him. If everyone involved in pro wrestling stories behind the scenes and on camera got off social media, the product would be so much better. They’re attempting to cater to a subset of the audience, but ironically doing so in a way that they don’t actually enjoy when it’s part of the actual core product, I’d argue.)

Seth said it broke something in him to have everything he dreamed of achieving getting handed off to somebody else who he didn’t feel deserved it. He said when he broke up The Shield, it was to try to catch up to Roman. He said he cashed in his Money in the Bank against Roman to stay close to him. He said he thought they were running the same race, but he was wrong. He said a few years ago, Roman admitted that he worked ten-times less than he did, but made ten-times more than he did. “He said that bullshit with such bravado, it made me want to puke,” he said. Seth said it was never about the money for him and living on some mansion. He said for him, the reward was the work. “It was the hustle, it was the grind,” he said.

Seth said Roman has to beat him at Summerslam. He said Roman is going to try to prove what he has been trying to proove the last 15 years, which is to justify that he’s not a fraud. He said he needs to beat Reigns just as much, as he needs to prove to his five year old self that he can achieve greatness through hard work, sacrifice, and dreams, you can still achieve greatness. LA Knight’s music interrupted him. Knight entered the ring and said he wasn’t going to let Seth bore people to sleep the second week in a row “with the same old trash.”

(Keller’s Analysis: It’s like the ghost of Pat McAfee live on with everyone tearing everyone down and expecting fans to enjoy it, made worse by it being babyfaces doing it to one another.)

He told Seth that they both failed to win the King of the Ring, but unlike Seth, he’s not claiming to be next in line for the World Title “just for nostalgia sake.” He got the crowd cheering as he asked Seth what he’s actually the greatest at. Knight called then the two biggest vomits and Seth’s main skill is manipulating numbers to hold guys like him down. He his a crescendo that said you can’t stop him because he must rise. Seth asked, “Are you done?” Fans roared with a chant of “LA Knight.” Seth told Knight, “I don’t like ya’, but I respect ya’.” Seth said his time will come, but he has to focus on getting the title back he never lost at Summerslam. He said after he wins the title, Knight can be the first challenger he puts in the dirt.

As Seth left and Knight stood his ground in the ring, Cole said Knight “shooting his shot tonight.” Jimmy Uso then came up behind Knight and superkicked him in the face. He yelled at Knight to not talk about his family. Cole said it was payback for last week.

(Keller’s Analysis: LA Knight was tremendous here representing himself, but this narrative of talking about pro wrestling on the pro wrestling show as if wrestlers are largely successful due to pushes and number manipulating feels so counter-productive to me. Plus, is anyone a good person at all? I suppose Knight was good here, but Seth,)

-Raw GM Adam Pearce was yelling at Gunther. Gunther told Pearce that his decision forced his hand. Smackdown GM Nick Aldis walked up and got in Gunther’s face. Gunther said Aldis failed as a wrestler. Pearce asked Aldis if he’s trying to go on permanent leave. Pearce said the business is bigger than his ego. They yelled at each other. Aldis said Pearce did a terrible job, as Cody might be hurt badly.

-The Street Profits made their entrance. Cole said they’re still not sure the status of the World Title match tonight. [c]

-Jackie Redmond was about to interview The Vision, when Paul Heyman walked up to them. He told Breakker he couldn’t take out Seth. He told Theory he couldn’t even take out Joe Hendry. He told him to “come back with something worthy of your Wise Man or don’t come back to me a all.” Cole said there is big-time pressure on The Vision, and they still want council from Heyman. Graves said that’s never been Heyman’s strong suit. (Huh?)

(1) THE STREET PROFITS (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. THE VISION (Austin Theory & Bron Breakker w/Austin Theory) – World Tag Team Title match

The Vision made their entrance next. The bell rang 33 minutes into the hour. Breakker. At 2:00 Breakker ran the ropes fast and took down Dawkins as they cut to a break. [c]

Cole touted a crowd of over 12,000. Ford hot-tagged in and leaped ofdf the top rope at Theory and then took Breakker down with akikc to the gut and an enzuigiri. Dawkins took Theory down with a spinning neckbreaker at 7:00. Both were down and slow to get up. Logan was about to give brass knuckles to Theory. The ref caught him, but he had a second set of knuckles which he tossed to Breakker. Breakker was about to KO Dawkins, but Dawkins knocked them out of his hands. Ford then landed his obligatory running flip dive over the top turnbuckle onto Breakker. Dawkins was about to use the knuckles against Theory, but Maxxine Dupri entered and gave Dawkins a low blow from behind. Theory then scored the pin.

Cole said he thought Durpi dumped Theory last week. She leaped into his arms and they kissed. Theory carried her toward the back. Cole said she gave Theory an ultimatum last week “and I guess we know how that worked out.” Cole said, “They responded to the pressure tonight, thanks to Maxxine.”

WINNERS: Theory & Breakker in 9:00 to regain the World Tag Team Titles.

-They cut backstage to a doctor checking on Cody. Pearce asked the doc for some good news. The doc said he cannot sign off on Cody wrestling tonight. He said he needed scans at the hospital. Cody said he could go, but he looked rough. Cole said things are dire for Cody’s title match.

-They showed Sol Ruca warming up backstage. [c]

-Logan was giving a celebration speech to Breakker, Theory, and Dupri. Heyman walked up to them and said that was the first step, but it was only the first step. He said at least someone got something accomplished tonight. Theory said, “Thank you, Wise Man.” Heyman said he was talking to Theory. They got in their SUV and left. Otis and Akira Tozawa walked up behind the SUV as it sped away and looked crestfallen.

-They went to Cole and Theory at ringside. They commented on Liv Morgan, Roxanne Perez, and Raquel Rodriguez attacking Iyo Sky last week.

-Liv told Raquel they have all the momentum. She said they’ll do everything in their power to win the IC Title. Raquel said the title is as good as hers and she’ll rip it away from Sol. JD said she’s ready. [c]

-Graves announced a no. 1 contendership gauntlet match for a shot at the IC Title next week with Ethan Page, Rusev, Je’Von Evans, Dominik Mysterio, Joe Hendry, Chad Gable, and Dragon Lee.

-Redmond interviewed Penta backstage. She asked him about the field. He said he’s very excited. Ethan and Rusev interrupted him. Ethan said he has taken Rey Mysterio out. Rusev said Ethan crushed him. Dragon Lee told him not to disparage Rey. Rusev said he should learn English before he crushes him. Gable then walked up to Rusev. Ethan told Rusev they should go negotiate with Pearce to get a tag amtch with Dragon and Gable later. Penta told them to go out with him later.

(2) SOL RUCA vs. RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ – Intercontinental Title match

The bell rang 58 minutes into the hour.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Sami Zayn vs. Cody Rhodes – WWE Championship match

Oba Femi to address decision to face Brock Lesnar in Hell in a Cell