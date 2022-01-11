VIP AUDIO 1/10 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Machado (AD-FREE): Doudrop’s big win, Big E losing to Seth, Lesnar-Heyman dynamic with Lashley, live callers, emails (96 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Javier Machado from PWTorch.com to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live calls and emails. They discuss Doudrop’s big win and what the dynamic will be between her and Becky Lynch in terms of eliciting a crowd response, Big E losing to Seth Rollins clean, the disjoined Brock Lesnar-Paul Heyman dynamic, the Nikk-Rhea Ripley angle, A.J. Styles vs. Austin Theory, Otis & Chad Gable beating RK-Bro, and much more with live callers and email.

