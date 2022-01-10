News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/10 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago (AD-FREE): (1-11-2017) Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania line-up speculation, Rusev, Enzo & Cass, Omega buzz, Bring it to the Table, O'Reilly's upside, more (130 min.)
SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (1-11-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They discuss potential WrestleMania line-ups, wonder if the Rumble winner will even get a title shot, WWE’s odd use of language and phrasing, review the first TNA Impact Wrestling show of 2017, and much more with live callers and emails contributions.

Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Wade and Jason discuss a wide range of topics including answering email questions. Topics include: Rusev, Enzo & Cass, and New Day getting off-track, Bring it to the Table and what Paul Heyman was up to, ROH’s roster in 2017 and who might go where and who would replace them, Kyle O’Reilly’s potential, the buzz around Kenny Omega, potential NXT call-ups, a potential WWE draft or trades, is WWE hoarding talent to spite non-WWE wrestling groups, Undertaker, Rock Star Spud, why is Smackdown different and better than Raw, and more.

