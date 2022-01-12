VIP AUDIO 1/11 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship (AD-FREE): Keller & Fann talk Big E’s trajectory, AEW Battle of the Belts, Omega feeding Twitter trolls, WrestleKingdom, MLW sues WWE, Hook, more (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist and star of the PWTorch VIP podcast "Everything with Rich & Wade." They cover these topics…

Big E’s trajectory after he lost clean to Seth Rollins on Raw on Monday and whether he earned a place alongside Brock Lesnar, Roman, Reigns, and Becky Lynch as protected top tier player in WWE.

Comparing the different approach AEW and WWE have taken regarding featuring their top stars.

Has the Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman, and Roman Reigns storyline gotten sloppy?

Is Seth Rollins still a contender to be a top tier main eventer for WWE, especially if Brock and Roman aren’t around a year or two from now?

Reaction to AEW Battle of the Belts, including the decision to put Dustin Rhodes in Cody’s slot against Sammy Guevara. Plus a reaction to the rating and viewership.

NXT’s latest step toward becoming more linked to the main roster creatively, and thoughts on crossover appearances like A.J. Styles’s recenlty. Plus, Shawn Michaels’s rise and previous comments about changes now looking dated.

The mix of women in the Royal Rumble this year, how WWE handled the announcement, and WWE repairing its relationship with Mickie James.

WrestleKingdom, the good and the bad, including a debacle of a third night experiment with NOAH and the inclusion of Stardom.

Social media segment on how Hook, Kenny Omega, Brian Pillman Jr. and MJF all fared in online dust-ups over the past week.

