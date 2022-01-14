News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/13 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 3 of 3): Mailbag including best and worst gimmick matches, Sapolsky-AEW, TK’s “dream signing” speculation, X-Pac, movie fight scenes, more (75 min.)

January 13, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWT VIP All Shows
PWT VIP All Shows
VIP AUDIO 1/13 - The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 3 of 3): Mailbag including best and worst gimmick matches, Sapolsky-AEW, TK's "dream signing" speculation, X-Pac, movie fight scenes, more (75 min.)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: In part three of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer mailbag questions on these topics:

  • Wouldn’t Gabe Sapolsky be a great hire for AEW and Tony Khan right now?
  • Conversation about how AEW Dark and WWE Main Event could be utilized to build records to justify title matches, and whether Wade has contradicted himself on this topic.
  • Is the New Japan rule of a DQ taking one team out of a three-team match be a better rule for all Triple Threat style matches?
  • Who might Tony Khan’s “dream signing” be that he hinted at?
  • Revisiting Todd Martin’s stance on women wrestlers bleeding.
  • Why did fans react differently to Rob Van Dam and X-Pac during the Invasion Angle, negatively toward X-Pac and positively toward RVD?
  • Trying to make sense of AEW’s seemingly arcane approach to win-loss records and subsequent rankings of contenders.
  • Has pro wrestling’s in-ring style been influenced by fight scenes and styles in movies over the decades going as far back as Rocky I?
  • Revisiting Tony Khan’s comments about being brown as a response to Big Swole’s critique of behind the scenes representation in AEW.
  • Most favorite and leave favorite gimmick style matches.
  • Is AEW in a down period right now, and is there a pattern of AEW going through ebbs and flows of being stronger and weaker for long stretches?

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


VOTE IN OUR POLLS

Who do you think will prove to be the most valuable recent AEW signing over the next year?
 
pollcode.com free polls

Stay connected

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021