VIP AUDIO 1/14 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Meyers (AD-FREE): Lita returns, Reigns-Rollins, Natalya vs. Aliyah, Sami’s stunt, live callers, emails (124 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Mike Meyers to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails. They discuss Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins “Face to Face,” Lita’s return and her segment with Charlotte Flair, Aliyah’s Smackdown in-ring debut against Natalya, Sami Zayn tries to one-up Johnny Knoxville with a stunt, Madcap Moss vs. Kofi Kingston, a four-way tag match, and more.

