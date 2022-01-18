News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/17 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Hawkins (AD-FREE): Rollins vs. Lashley, Alexa skits, KO’s character, Rumble hype, more with live callers, emails (108 min.)

January 18, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Cameron Hawkins from the PWTorch East Coast Cast to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live calls and emails. They discuss Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins, the lay of the land in the women’s singles and tag divisions, Royal Rumble hype, the lack of clear face-heel match-ups dampening fan investment in match outcomes, Chad Gable being featured, Damian Priest vs. Kevin Owens and Owen’s character in general, and much more with live callers and emails.

