VIP AUDIO 1/18 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Cody as a free agent, Cena in “Peacemaker,” Mustafa Ali’s release request, Britt Baker on WWE, the new Walter’s upside, GCW, Moxley, Nash, Jarrett, Goth Acclaimed video, more (115 min.)

The Toronto Star’s article comparing AEW and WWE.

The juxtaposition of Vince McMahon’s stance on AEW violence and his threats to Austin Theory on Raw.

Reaction to Raw including the latest Royal Rumble hype including the usual cliches, the chemistry between Chad Gable and Otis, Doudrop starting to really stand out, is Omos hurt by sharing TV time with 24/7 Title nonsense, state of the Raw Women’s Division, and more.

Cody Rhodes’s reported free agent status, could it be worked into his reality series, and would he be promoted as a top star if WWE were to sign him.

Britt Baker’s comments about WWE.

Lance Archer’s return to AEW and Brody King’s debut with Malakai Black.

The new-look Walter and whether Vince McMahon will see him as a big star.

GCW news including Kevin Nash and Alex Shelley in Detroit, the Jon Moxley announcement, Ricky Morton and Rhyno, Joey Janela, Matt Cordona, more.

Spoiler-free review of John Cena in “Peacemaker” and the story behind Cena’s “dancing” in the show open.

The Acclaimed’s goth video mocking Sting and Darby, and the upside of Anthony Bowens and Max Caster.

Recommendations for night three of New Japan’s WrestleKingdom 16.



