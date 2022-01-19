VIP AUDIO 1/18 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago (AD-FREE): (1-17-2017) Keller & Mitchell talk Bliss-Lynch finish, Shane’s announcement, Lawler’s return with live callers, emails (90 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this five years ago Smackdown Post-show Flashback episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell went live right after Smackdown with caller and email contributions including reaction to the Alexa Bliss-Becky Lynch finish with the return of Mickie James, Randy Orton-Luke Harper, Shane McMahon’s announcement, Jerry Lawler’s TV return, Dolph Ziggler, and more.

