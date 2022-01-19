News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT (AD-FREE): Wells & Stoup cover the navigation of big-picture changes for a lapsing NXT fan, Walter’s bizarre name change, rough acting from top to bottom, more (109 min.)

January 19, 2022

VIP AUDIO 1/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT (AD-FREE): Wells & Stoup cover the navigation of big-picture changes for a lapsing NXT fan, Walter's bizarre name change, rough acting from top to bottom, more (109 min.)
SHOW SUMMARY: Kelly Wells and Tom Stoup cover the navigation of big-picture changes for a lapsing NXT fan, Walter’s bizarre name change, rough acting from top to bottom, and more.

