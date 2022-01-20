News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/19 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Krol (AD-FREE): Cody promo dissected, Moxley’s return, on-site correspondent, live callers, emails (132 min.)

January 20, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Eric Krol, former Pro Wrestling Torch columnist and current PWTorch contributor with live callers, emails, and an on-site correspondent from D.C. They discuss Cody Rhodes’s promo and various insider and META references, Jon Moxley’s return including his response to a heckler, Sting’s continued extended ring time, C.M. Punk’s quick win over Shawn Spears, Santana & Ortiz seemingly abandoning Chris Jericho, and much more.

