VIP AUDIO 1/3 – Everything Mailbag (NSFW): Rich Fann and WH Park talk New Japan’s recent roster changes, Will Ospreay and Tony Khan tweets, Kota Ibushi health update, best matches to watch from Japanese promotions, an ode to Syuri, Dune (2021), more (87 min.)

January 3, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: At long last, as promised, Rich and WH Park of Post Wrestling team up for a special Everything Mailbag, with emails and tweets focused on the Japanese wrestling scene. Though WH and Rich also delve into a little Marvel, a lot of Dune, and a VERY WH-inspired rant to boot involving AEW and the general issue of diversity in wrestling.

