SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 1/3 – Everything Mailbag (NSFW): Rich Fann and WH Park talk New Japan's recent roster changes, Will Ospreay and Tony Khan tweets, Kota Ibushi health update, best matches to watch from Japanese promotions, an ode to Syuri, Dune (2021), more (87 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:27:49 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: At long last, as promised, Rich and WH Park of Post Wrestling team up for a special Everything Mailbag, with emails and tweets focused on the Japanese wrestling scene. Though WH and Rich also delve into a little Marvel, a lot of Dune, and a VERY WH-inspired rant to boot involving AEW and the general issue of diversity in wrestling.

Long and Winding Royal Road Shirt: LINK

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO